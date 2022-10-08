Zaghari-Ratcliffe urges Government not to turn blind eye to Iranian oppression

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Zaghari-Ratcliffe urges Government not to turn blind eye to Iranian oppression

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 12:06 pm
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe during a press conference hosted by their local MP Tulip Siddiq , in the Macmillan Room, Portcullis House, London, following her release from detention in March (Victoria Jones/PA)
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe during a press conference hosted by their local MP Tulip Siddiq , in the Macmillan Room, Portcullis House, London, following her release from detention in March (Victoria Jones/PA)

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has called on the UK Government “not to turn a blind eye” as Iranian authorities try to suppress the ongoing unrest.

The British Iranian national, who was imprisoned in Iran for six years before her release earlier this year, said the recent events have brought back memories of her own imprisonment at the hands of the Iranian regime.

It comes as the groundswell of opposition to the regime continues in Iran, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody last month after being detained by Iranian morality police last month for not wearing a hijab in accordance with government standards.

Speaking to Sky News’ Beth Rigby on Friday, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe said she wants to see more action from the UK government over the current human rights abuses in Iran.

“I want them to observe what is happening not to turn a blind eye,” she said.

“I want them to protect us.

“We cannot be indifferent about what is happening in Iran and if we talk about protecting rights of our citizens, we have to do something about it and I think we have to hold Iran accountable.

“The world has to make it very, very expensive for Iran to violate human rights so easily. It should be costly,” she said, adding that this should include sanctions.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe also said the events in Iran have brought back memories from her experience in prison in Iran and have exacerbated her nightmares.

She said: “It does bring memories of when I was arrested but also how helpless you are when you are in custody.”

Asked if she has felt free since she was released, she said she only will “if there is nobody in Iran put into prison for standing up for their rights and when my friends are out of prison”.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe detained
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrives at Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, after she was freed from detention by Iranian authorities (Leon Neal/PA)

She also reflected on how the Iranian regime “sustain the way they are treating people” by arresting and disconnecting them from the world.

“They put you in solitary confinement or they take you somewhere unknown and break you emotionally,” she said.

“So, this is in my head every time I hear the news of being someone arrested, I think about the nights of my arrest, imagining what they are going through now.”

She added that her story “was a happy ending” since she came out of prison alive whereas so many others do not.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe went on to speak about cutting her hair as a gesture of solidarity with the women protesting in Iran.

She described it as a “symbol of women getting more power about their body” that resonates throughout the world.

“It is a way of symbolising how women would want to have the right to cover their hair or not … because for women of course it’s not just about the Middle East, it’s about an international issue that women are constantly managed,” she said.

Speaking about the women protesting in Iran, she said: “There is a new wave of school girls rising up, standing up for their rights to take off their scarf to protest and this is a new generational shift.

“I think it has reached the point that they feel they don’t have a choice,” she said, adding that it is not about the hijab anymore but “not being happy about the way they live.”

Asked what will happen in Iran now, she said: “What I do believe is… Iran will never be the same.

“Whatever happens in the future, it will never go back to where it was before September.”

A UK government spokesperson said: “The UK Government has been very clear in condemning the violence levelled against peaceful protestors over the past three weeks.

“The Foreign Office also summoned Iran’s most senior diplomat in the UK this week to call on the Iranian authorities to exercise restraint and respect the right to peaceful assembly.

“We have a tough set of sanctions in place against Iran and are looking at what further action we can take in the short term in response to human rights violations by the Iranian authorities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss has hailed a ‘milestone’ for UK’s rural economy as British lamb has been exported to US for the first time in over 20 years (Jacob King/PA)
Truss hails ‘milestone’ as UK exports lamb to US for first time since 1989
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby (Lambeth Conference Media/PA)
Archbishop concerned over potential move of British embassy to Jerusalem
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour criticises Tories for failing to scrap ‘outrageous’ non-dom status
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Boris Johnson ‘full of energy with no bitterness’ after being ousted – Dorries
Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales misses planned Portsmouth departure (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales misses planned Portsmouth departure
The trade union body has written to Nicola Sturgeon to request a meeting to discuss the cost-of-living crisis (Russell Cheyne/PA)
STUC demands cost-of-living support meeting with First Minister
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Alistair Grant/PA)
Truss ‘considering plans to send childcare cash straight to parents’
Melanie C (Ian West/PA)
Mel C says current UK economic situation is ‘a flipping disgrace’
Liz Truss is contending with claims her month-old Government is already ‘beset by scandal’ as fresh allegations of inappropriate behaviour rock the Conservative Party (David Parry/PA)
Truss faces latest Tory scandal as minister sacked over misconduct claim
Fabric poppies placed on railings (Steve Parsons/PA)
Minister to overturn decision to scrap free remembrance services train travel

Most Read

1
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th September '22 The A9 at Slochd, north of Carrbridge closed today following a serious accident in the early hours involving two heavy goods vehicles.
‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on…
2
3
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
4
Inverurie Recycling Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Booking system scrapped at Aberdeenshire recycling centres in bid to tackle fly-tipping
5
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
6
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out
7
Brandon Booth frightened residents by trying to enter their homes in the early hours of the morning.
Unpaid work for man who ‘frightened’ residents by trying to barge into their homes…
8
The First Aberdeen bus collided with a wall in Countesswells. Image: Ash Stark.
Bus collides with wall after taking a wrong turn up dead end street in…

More from Press and Journal

Owura Edwards in action against Livingston.
Ross County shake off midweek humiliation by returning to winning ways against Livingston
Brora Rangers goalkeeper Ruardhri Nicol is unable to stop Brechin City's Fraser MacLeod shot fly into the net. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Fine strikes sink Brora Rangers and keep Brechin City leading Highland League
Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group
Cove Rangers slip to defeat at Raith Rovers
Spike in suicidal cries for help in Aberdeen blamed on cost of living crisis
Stock image police
Investigation launched after man seriously assaulted in Elgin
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
The Bridge of Dee has reopened following the completion of roadworks. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Bridge of Dee reopens to motorists following completion of resurfacing works
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
Boyzlife performing at the Music Hall, Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen?
Communities around Caithness will benefit from the funding. Supplied by Scottish Power.
Windfarm blows in millions of community funding for Caithness

Editor's Picks