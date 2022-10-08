Truss hails ‘milestone’ as UK exports lamb to US for first time since 1989

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liz Truss has hailed a “milestone” for UK’s rural economy as British lamb has been exported to US for the first time in more than 20 years.

President Joe Biden committed to lifting his country’s decades-old ban on imports of the British meat in September 2021, in a move that delighted UK sheep farmers – with the market worth an estimated £37 million in the first five years of trade.

The Government has now confirmed the first shipment was made this week, containing lamb produced by meat processor Dunbia from its site in Carmarthenshire, Wales.

Celebrating the news on Twitter, Ms Truss said the move marked a “well-deserved boost to our rural economy”.

For the first time in over 20 years, millions of people in the USA will be able to enjoy high quality British lamb. This milestone marks a well-deserved boost to our rural economy and we will continue to secure more growth opportunities for Britain’s brilliant food producers. https://t.co/9OldnTKwgF — Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 8, 2022

Environment Secretary Ranil Jayawardena said there was “enormous” opportunity for growth for British food.

“Tucking into roast lamb for Sunday lunch is quintessentially British – and now millions of American families will now be able to enjoy our top-quality lamb too,” he said.

“The opportunity for growth for British food is enormous – bringing jobs, skills and prosperity across the nation.

“With our mission to unlock growth, we will continue to secure more opportunities for our farmers and food producers to benefit from new markets.”

International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch also said it was “fantastic news” to see Britain’s “world-class lamb back on American menus”.

“Now they can sell to a consumer market of over 300 million people, which support jobs and growth in a vital British industry,” she said.

“It also shows our two nations working together to remove barriers and boost trade, building on recent resolutions on steel tariffs, and whisky exports.”

The US had prohibited imports of British beef and lamb since 1989, as a result of BSE or “mad cow disease”, although the ban on beef had already been lifted.

In December last year, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) had amended the rule preventing imports of lamb from the UK into the US, with the change coming into force on January 3.

While this lifted the ban, some outstanding steps remained before shipping could start, including an approval process for exporters.