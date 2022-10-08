Humza Yousaf branded ‘shameful’ after comment to protesting nurses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Humza Yousaf branded ‘shameful’ after comment to protesting nurses

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 6:24 pm
Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf spoke to RCN members as they protested outside the SNP conference in Aberdeen (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf spoke to RCN members as they protested outside the SNP conference in Aberdeen (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scottish Labour has branded the Health Secretary “shameful” after he told Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members “let’s not patronise each other”.

Humza Yousaf spoke with dozens of RCN members as they held a protest outside the SNP conference in Aberdeen.

It comes after the RCN opened a ballot of members on Thursday that could result in staff taking strike action for the first time in Scotland.

A 5% pay offer was resoundingly rejected in the summer, with the union campaigning for an offer equal to “inflation plus 5%” – about a 15% increase.

In the exchange, captured by journalists, one protester told the Health Secretary: “We have a responsibility to our patients, and if you’re not going to listen to us – we’re their advocates, it’s part of our code of conduct, and if we have concerns about patient care and patient safety, our responsibility is to say to you that this is not acceptable.

“We’re saying this to you and you’re not listening. I can assure you that if you do not come back with something that’s much, much more acceptable with regards to an offer, then there would be many, many people who would never have gone on strike before, and they are willing now.”

Another added: “Hearing and listening are two different things.”

Mr Yousaf replied: “I know that. Let’s not patronise each other.”

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said: “This is shockingly out-of-touch from this woeful excuse of a Health Secretary.

“Humza Yousaf is breaking all the records for incompetence in a government that has had its fair share of poor ministers.

“To talk to frontline nurses like this is shameful.

“Make no mistake, it is the failures of this SNP government that have forced nurses to consider industrial action.

“Nicola Sturgeon must put Mr Yousaf in special measures – now.”

