Blackouts ‘extremely unlikely’ but planning taking place, says Zahawi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Blackouts ‘extremely unlikely’ but planning taking place, says Zahawi

By Press Association
October 9, 2022, 3:45 pm
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi (Aaron Chown/PA)
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi (Aaron Chown/PA)

The UK Government is planning for blackouts but it is an “extremely unlikely scenario”, according to Nadhim Zahawi.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said it is “only right that we plan for every scenario”, before ruling out a £14 million campaign advising people how to conserve energy.

The National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO), which oversees Britain’s electricity grid, has said households and businesses might face planned three-hour outages to ensure that the grid does not collapse.

But it described this as an “unlikely” scenario and it would emerge if power plants cannot get enough gas to keep running.

Planned blackouts hit the UK during the 1970s in response to the miners’ strikes and the oil crisis.

There have also been major unplanned outages during storms, including in 1987 when more than 1.5 million people were left in the dark.

Mr Zahawi told Sophy Ridge On Sunday on Sky News: “We’ve got the second largest LNG (liquefied natural gas) processing infrastructure in Europe.

“Half of our gas we produce here at home, we want to go further – this year we’ve increased our output by 26% on gas. We’ve got interconnectors with our neighbours.

“Now, what the National Grid is saying is the extremely unlikely scenario where there are issues in Europe with the interconnectors and a very cold snap, so it’s extremely unlikely.

“But it’s only right that we plan for every scenario.

“All I would say is we have a buffer, the same buffer as last year, and so I’m confident that come Christmas, come the cold weather, we will continue to be in that resilient place, but it’s only right we have looked at every scenario.”

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg is said to have backed plans for a Government-led campaign to advise people how they can conserve energy.

He said: “What the National Grid is doing with Ofgem is also having a communication programme to tell people how they can do better.

“We, ourselves, if you go on gov.uk you will be able to see how you can actually help your home or your business conserve energy.”

Pressed about Mr Rees-Mogg’s support for a Government-led campaign, Mr Zahawi replied: “The question you ask is about spending £14 million on a campaign. That I think is the wrong thing.

“The National Grid and Ofgem and actually a number of the energy providers are using the direct communication with households to be able to say ‘here are some measures you can take’.”

Mr Zahawi went on: “What we’re not doing is spending £14 million on a Government campaign.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

University students (Chris Radburn/PA)
Ministers warned against cracking down on foreign student dependants
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss appoints Sunak ally to Cabinet in bid to restore Tory unity
Reform Scotland has set out recommendations for the Scottish Government to accelerate its move to net-zero (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Public awareness campaign needed to reach net-zero goals – think tank
91% of the 99 school meal providers polled by Laca The School Food People across England and Wales said they are experiencing food shortages (Chris Radburn/PA)
School meals industry ‘on its knees’ with shortages and rising costs – survey
The Lib Dems are warning of a ‘mortgage ticking time bomb’ (Joe Giddens/PA)
Chancellor urged to ‘act now’ to ‘defuse mortgage ticking time bomb’
UK Border Force officers at the NI Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Northern Ireland Point of Entry (POE) site on Milewater Road in Belfast at the Port of Belfast. Picture date: Monday January 31 2021.
Northern Ireland Protocol Bill threatens human rights protections, report finds
Some £122 million is being invested to expand the service (Nalinratana Phiyanalinmat/Alamy/PA)
Scheme helping people with mental health issues find work to be extended – DWP
Some police and crime commissioners have called for cannabis to be reclassified (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Home Secretary ‘receptive’ to calls to upgrade cannabis to Class A
The conservation charity has urged Prime Minister Liz Truss to commit to ‘green’ plans for growing the economy (Alamy/PA)
National Trust urges Liz Truss not to ‘rip up critical nature protections’
Rows of poppies on crosses are laid out in the Field of Remembrance outside Westminster Abbey in central London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Minister confirms free train travel for veterans to attend remembrance services

Most Read

1
A black and white image of a young Bill MacDowell and a colour photo of him now
The Renee and Andrew MacRae case: Four statements from a killer
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman attacked and robbed man who took her in for cup of tea
3
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood warnings issued for Stonehaven and Orkney at high tide
4
Lisa Williams defends her world champion status in Carrbridge. Image: James Ross.
Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second…
5
Dundee United's Aziz Behich makes it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Tannadice.
‘That was a shambles’ – Aberdeen fans react to painful 4-0 defeat by Dundee…
6
Attendees gathered for a group photo after the meeting in Krakatoa bar. Image: Cameron Roy / DC Thomson.
‘It needs a positive attitude’: Hundreds gather in attempt to save Belmont Filmhouse

More from Press and Journal

Nicola Sturgeon: Scottish independence will improve relations with rest of UK
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Lawyer Malcolm Gunnyeon joins Brodies from Dentons Picture shows; Clare Bone and Malcolm Gunnyeon, new partners at Brodies.. don't know. Supplied by Brodies Date; Unknown
Leading Aberdeen lawyer moves from Dentons to Brodies
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen Chamber/British Chambers survey findings on how firms are dealing with inflation and cost-of-doing business Picture shows; Inflation/Scotland flag image. n/a. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 09/10/2022
Inflation hitting north-east faster as three-quarters of firms plan to raise prices before the…
To go with story by Andrew Dykes. Blaze Manufacturing Picture shows; Stuart White, Ann Johnson and Howard Johnson of Blaze.. -. Supplied by Blaze Manufacturing Date; 04/10/2022
Jobs boost as Aberdeenshire safety firm Blaze fires up new strategy
Jonny Hayes in action against Dundee United.
Jonny Hayes 'embarrassed' by Aberdeen's 4-0 defeat at bottom club Dundee United
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi (Aaron Chown/PA)
Bond brothers put Scottish airline Loganair up for sale
Grady McGrath celebrates after sealing Brechin's 3-0 victory at Brora. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Grady McGrath hails Brechin City fitness after victory at Brora Rangers
Picture of Keith's Kieran Mooney clearing the ball away from Formartine's Kieran Lawrence. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Kieran Mooney hits hat-trick for Keith; Rothes edge Vale; Huntly overcome Nairn County
Leanchoil Hospital.
Leanchoil Hospital project, cabins at new distillery and new floodlighting approved at tennis court
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi (Aaron Chown/PA)
Weekend court roll – homophobic soldiers and a BMX bandit

Editor's Picks