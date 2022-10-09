Ministers warned against cracking down on foreign student dependants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Ministers warned against cracking down on foreign student dependants

By Press Association
October 10, 2022, 12:33 am
University students (Chris Radburn/PA)
University students (Chris Radburn/PA)

A universities leader has warned the Government risks sacrificing a “huge contribution” to the skilled economy if it puts up barriers to foreign students bringing loved ones with them to the UK.

The Home Secretary is expected to consider measures to limit the number of dependants able to accompany international students to Britain, as it reviews migration rules.

However no definitive policy on the matter has yet been set.

Suella Braverman has previously suggested the scale of foreign students coming to the UK to study is too high.

Liz Truss becomes PM
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

In a recent interview with The Sun, she said: “We’ve also got a very high number of students coming into this country and we’ve got a really high number of dependants.

“So students are coming on their student visa, but they’re bringing in family members who can piggyback onto their student visa.

“Those people are coming here, they’re not necessarily working or they’re working in low-skilled jobs, and they’re not contributing to growing our economy.”

She doubled down on the comments at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, telling the Chopper’s Politics podcast that her “ultimate aspiration” would be to get net migration down into the tens of thousands while refusing to set a target for the next election.

She explained how she wanted to target student and work visas, and the dependents they can bring with them, adding: “I think we have too many students coming into this country who are propping up, frankly, substandard courses in inadequate institutions.”

Vivienne Stern, the chief executive of Universities UK, said those able to bring dependants with them tend to be older and therefore more likely to have families.

“So putting up barriers to them bringing those loved ones with them is simply going to drive them to study elsewhere,” she said.

“We risk losing their huge contribution to research and the skilled economy, at a time when we need it most.

“Far from being a free pass, dependants are subject to the same vigorous visa checks, including proof of funds to support themselves – and they all pay the NHS health surcharge up front.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

SNP members are meeting in Aberdeen (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Paper will provide ‘financial confidence’ in independent Scotland – Swinney
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Migrant crossings top 1,000 in a day for fourth time in seven weeks
Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her keynote speech to the Conservative Party annual conference (PA)
Liz Truss to hold meetings with Tory MPs in bid to woo critics
An injured woman receives medical treatment at the scene of a Russian attack in Kyiv (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
UK minister hits out at Russian ‘war crimes’ after attack on Kyiv
Criminal barristers in England and Wales have voted to end strike action after accepting a Government pay offer (PA)
Barristers vote to end strike action after accepting Government pay offer
The Bank of England has unveiled further measures to ensure an “orderly end” to its emergency gilt-buying programme that was launched after the mini-budget market turmoil left the UK on the brink of a financial crisis (William Barton/Alamy/PA)
Bank takes steps to ensure ‘orderly end’ to emergency bond-buying scheme
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss appoints Sunak ally as trade minister in bid to restore Tory unity
Reform Scotland has set out recommendations for the Scottish Government to accelerate its move to net-zero (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Public awareness campaign needed to reach net-zero goals – think tank
91% of the 99 school meal providers polled by Laca The School Food People across England and Wales said they are experiencing food shortages (Chris Radburn/PA)
School meals industry ‘on its knees’ with shortages and rising costs – survey
The Lib Dems are warning of a ‘mortgage ticking time bomb’ (Joe Giddens/PA)
Chancellor urged to ‘act now’ to ‘defuse mortgage ticking time bomb’

Most Read

1
An Aberdeen bar will soon open with a massive ball pit, despite fears that high-spirited revellers could injure themselves
‘Scotland’s biggest ball pit’ to open in new Aberdeen pub – but safety fears…
2
George Clark.
Remorseless attacker stamped on man’s head when he had nothing left to steal
3
Plans for a new Union Street restaurant and Macduff Co-op feature in our latest instalment of Planning Ahead
New Aberdeen city centre restaurant in the works, Co-op planned for Macduff and Deeside…
4
A car has collided with a pylon on the A96 near Cairnie. Image: Jasperimage.
Car hits pylon in A96 crash near Huntly
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman attacked and robbed man who took her in for cup of tea
6
Meadow Crescent in Elgin was cordoned off. Image: Jasperimage.
Teenager charged after 24-year-old injured in Elgin assault
7
University students (Chris Radburn/PA)
Weekend court roll – homophobic soldiers and a BMX bandit
8
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Nick Underhill, owner of Aberdeenshire Logs. Insch. Supplied by Nick Underhill Date; 08/10/2022
Chopping wood kindled business idea for north-east entrepreneur
9
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Ferry services disrupted by high winds

More from Press and Journal

Laura Christie, from Bucksburn, is rasing awareness of vulval cancer and encouraging people to get checked out if they think something is wrong with their bodies. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen woman raising awareness of rare vulval cancer following mum's death
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Ferry services disrupted by high winds
rmt rail strikes
Rail services grind to a halt as ScotRail staff strike over pay
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing last week. Image: Shutterstock.
Missing man, 27, from Aberdeen last seen on bus to Edinburgh
To go with story by Allister Thomas. - Picture shows; Sulmara won for its concept for a fully unmanned over the horizon surface vessel capable of gathering data real time via an onshore remote command centre. -. Supplied by Sulmara Subsea Date; 06/10/2022
Exclusive: 20 winners unveiled in £10m net-zero tech competition
How do Paris and Inverness compare? (Photos: Shutterstock)
Robert Thorne: Living in Paris makes me appreciate my Highland home
To go with story by Keith Findlay. skills feature for business supplement Picture shows; EnerMech worker. don't know. Supplied by Big Partnership Date; Unknown
New director at EnerMech to deliver group-wide marketing plan
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Springfield Properties gives back NIC savings to workforce Picture shows; Innes Smith, chief executive, Springfield Properties. don't know. Supplied by Big Partnership Date; Unknown
'We were getting something for nothing': Springfield boss explains why firm passed on saving…
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Nick Underhill, owner of Aberdeenshire Logs. Insch. Supplied by Nick Underhill Date; 08/10/2022
Chopping wood kindled business idea for north-east entrepreneur

Editor's Picks