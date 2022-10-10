Truss meets Euro 2022-winning Lionesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss meets Euro 2022-winning Lionesses

By Press Association
October 10, 2022, 2:06 pm
Prime Minister Liz Truss during a visit to meet the England women’s football team at the Lensbury Resort, Teddington, south-west London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss during a visit to meet the England women's football team at the Lensbury Resort, Teddington, south-west London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Liz Truss has met the Euro 2022-winning team, giving them their first prime ministerial meeting since they became the first England football squad to win a title for 56 years.

More than two months after their victory, the Prime Minister watched the women’s team take part in a training match for around three minutes at the Lensbury Resort in south-west London.

Ms Truss held up the European trophy with the help of defender Lucy Bronze after posing for a team photo.

She spoke with winning manager Sarina Wiegman for some time before the photo, which also included Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby.

England players and former Lionesses pose for a group photograph during a training session at the Lensbury Resort, Teddington
England players and former Lionesses pose for a group photograph during a training session at the Lensbury Resort, Teddington (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Prime Minister then joined some of the squad in singing happy birthday to the Football Association’s (FA) director of women’s football Baroness Sue Campbell on the pitch.

Ms Truss, who declined to take questions from the press during her visit, will hold a meeting with captain Leah Williamson and defender Lotte Wubben-Moy, who was the driving force behind a letter demanding action to boost girls’ access to football.

She joined them during a training camp following their victory over the USA and ahead of another friendly against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

The team will dedicate the Brighton fixture to the FA’s “Let girls play” campaign for equal access.

During the Tory leadership campaign, all 23 members of the winning squad wrote to Ms Truss and her then-rival Rishi Sunak demanding “real change” for women’s football.

The team said they see their victory as “only the beginning” and demanded that all schoolgirls have access to a minimum of two hours a week of sport classes.

At the time, Ms Truss’s campaign said she was “committed to investigating what prevents schools” from providing two hours of PE per week and “wants equal access to all sports for boys and girls”.

Only a third of girls aged five to 18 play football each week despite it being England’s most popular team sport, according to research by the FA.

Just 63% of schools in England offer equal football coaching to boys and girls, the FA found.

But the national celebration of the Lionesses’ 2-1 win over Germany at Wembley Stadium in July has prompted calls for an overhaul of physical education (PE) classes.

The meeting between the Prime Minister and the first England team to win a football title for 56 years comes more than three months after their victory.

Boris Johnson was leader at the time and chose not to watch at Wembley, despite German Chancellor Olaf Scholz having travelled to London to support his team.

Mr Johnson was present for the men’s loss to Italy a year earlier but chose to watch the women from his Chequers country retreat, forcing his spokesman to deny a snub to the Lionesses.

He also failed to host a Downing Street reception for the triumphant team.

Ms Truss was there for the Lionesses’ win, however, cheering them on while foreign secretary and women and equalities minister.

