Three-quarters of UK business struck by labour shortages – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Three-quarters of UK business struck by labour shortages – survey

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 12:58 am
Businesses hit by labour shortages have urged the Government to relax immigration policies to help temporarily fill roles, a new survey has found (Laura Lean/PA)
Businesses hit by labour shortages have urged the Government to relax immigration policies to help temporarily fill roles, a new survey has found (Laura Lean/PA)

Businesses hit by labour shortages have urged the Government to relax immigration policies to help temporarily fill roles, a new survey has found.

Three-quarters of businesses said they have experienced difficulties filling vacancies and a shortage of workers, according to the Confederation of British Industry’s (CBI) employment trends survey with recruitment agency Pertemps Network Group, conducted in August.

This has had a knock-on effect on firms’ operations with nearly half admitting they have been unable to meet output demands as a result.

And more than a third of businesses affected by a slimmer workforce said they have had to reduce or make changes to the products or services they offer.

To help ease labour shortages, 46% of businesses surveyed called for the Government to introduce incentives to help them invest in technology to boost productivity.

Other firms thought that revisiting immigration policies could be the answer, with 44% wanting the Government to grant temporary visas for roles that are in obvious shortage.

Last month, Prime Minister Liz Truss promised to tackle labour shortages with immigration rules set to be relaxed as part of the plan to boost business growth.

Matthew Percival, CBI director for skills and inclusion said: “It is crystal clear that labour market shortages are having a material impact on firms’ ability to operate at full capacity, let alone grow.

“To go for growth and build a higher-wage economy we will need to ease shortages to create the conditions for higher investment.

“That means helping more British workers to overcome barriers into the workplace, like a lack of affordable childcare, and taking a pragmatic approach to immigration.”

The findings come as business output fell to its lowest level since February 2021 in September, according to a separate report this week from accountancy and business advisory firm, BDO.

A slump in output shows that companies are struggling to meet demand for production as they battle against staff shortages as well as soaring inflation, BDO said.

Not only has this driven up the cost of materials, but it has put increased pressure on many employers to raise salaries for staff who are facing higher living costs.

CBI and Pertemps’ survey also revealed that businesses are skeptical about the UK’s labour market competitiveness.

Nearly three-quarters of firms surveyed thought the UK has become a less attractive place to invest or do business over the last five years.

Jennifer Beckwith, CBI deputy director for employment policy, said: “One of the ways high inflation hurts households is through making it harder for employers to offer the kind of pay rises that will match the rising costs people are facing without putting up prices.

“It also means most businesses, and the highest proportion since we started asking the question in 2018, are now worried about labour costs threatening UK labour market competitiveness.

“In the months ahead, Government and business will need to work together to set the UK on a path to higher productivity – the only sustainable way to achieve long-term wage growth.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

A crater in Shevchenko Park in Kyiv (James Canning-Cooke/PA)
Briton determined to stay in Ukraine despite shelling
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
‘Not a single penny less’ to NHS despite tax hike reversal, says minister
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Pressure mounts on Truss and Kwarteng over economic plans
(Tim Ockenden/PA)
Justice Secretary signals policy reforms on transgender prisoners
Eddie Izzard said she wanted to ‘support the city that has supported me’ (Ian West/PA)
Eddie Izzard launches campaign to become Labour MP
(Ai-Da Robot Project/PA)
Ai-Da robot makes history by giving evidence to parliamentary inquiry
An MP appeared to suggest the Government should consider sanctioning Elon Musk over Ukraine (PA)
MP suggests sanctioning Elon Musk over Ukraine
Ukraine war (Leo Correa/AP)
G7 vows to hold Vladimir Putin to account for ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine
The Government has not ruled out scrapping long-awaited reforms to protect private renters from so-called ‘no-fault’ evictions (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
‘No decision made’ on scrapping plans to ban no-fault evictions – Government
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng has been warned not to ‘unsettle the markets’ (Aaron Chown/PA)
‘Kwarteng must get MPs’ backing for fiscal plan or risk unsettling the markets’

Most Read

1
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 HOLD FOR SENTENCING Alan Nimmons of Tain at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Pub boss lured teenage boys with drink and cigarettes then sexually assaulted them
2
Debris has been strewn across Crown Street. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, arrested after car lands on roof following crash on Aberdeen’s Crown Street
3
3
The King and Queen Consort spoke to the crowds gathered in Ballater as they attended a reception to thank Aberdeenshire. Picture: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘This is why we love Ballater’: King and Queen Consort welcomed by crowds as…
4
Aberdeen Fireworks 2019 display at Beach Boulevard. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeen’s ‘extremely popular’ firework display to return to city this year
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Fresh police appeal in cheese wire murder of taxi driver George Murdoch Picture shows; BBC Crimewatch Live presenter Michelle Ackerley and Detective Inspector James Callander. Cardiff, Wales. Supplied by BBC Crimewatch Live Date; 11/10/2022
Cheese wire murder detective reveals more details about lethal weapon used to kill Aberdeen…
6
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra flights and seats on routes from Aberdeen
7
Family’s tribute to Ellon community stalwart George Mutch, 86, who brought ‘joy and fun’…
8
The Ship Inn in Banff as it featured in the movie Local Hero. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Local Hero: Cafe plans for Banff’s Ship Inn given green light
9
This townhouse in King's Gate is brimming with charm and character. Image: Savills
Aberdeen townhouse fit for a King on the market for £445,000
10
The Aberdeen crowd watches on as Peter Wright comes to the stage on Thursday night at the Premier League Darts
Full details as Aberdeen to play crucial role in 2023 Premier League Darts schedule

More from Press and Journal

Russell Dingwall in action for Elgin City against Albion Rovers. Images: Bob Crombie
Jake Dolzanski heads Elgin City into fourth spot by beating lively Albion Rovers in…
police scotland officer
Fuel theft at Fort William industrial estate prompts police appeal for information
A section of the Esplanade is scheduled to be closed for two weeks.
Aberdeen Esplanade road closure causes traffic havoc
Staff walking out after being made redundant. Image; Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Filmhouse bosses warned Scottish Government of looming crisis weeks before staff were made redundant
Ernestas Kolys was last seen on Thursday, October 6. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Ernestas Kolys last seen at Aberdeen Airport boarding plane for Belfast
The National Whisky Festival will return to Inverness and Aberdeen in 2023. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Dates revealed for National Whisky Festival's return to Inverness and Aberdeen
To go with story by Louise Glen. Iain Cameron sits at the Sphinx where last week he would have been on snow. Image: Iain Cameron/ Twitter. Picture shows; Iain Cameron.. Cairngorms. Supplied by Iain Cameron/ Facebook. Date; 11/10/2022
Lack of snow at Sphinx should be a warning to us all of rising…
A new lane in Stonehaven has been named Stevie Smith, the town's best litter picker. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
'He's a boon to Stonehaven': New footway named after Stonehaven's best litter picker
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Fresh police appeal in cheese wire murder of taxi driver George Murdoch Picture shows; BBC Crimewatch Live presenter Michelle Ackerley and Detective Inspector James Callander. Cardiff, Wales. Supplied by BBC Crimewatch Live Date; 11/10/2022
Cheese wire murder detective reveals more details about lethal weapon used to kill Aberdeen…
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra flights and seats on routes from Aberdeen

Editor's Picks