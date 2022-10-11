UK unemployment falls to lowest since 1974 amid rise in long-term sickness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

UK unemployment falls to lowest since 1974 amid rise in long-term sickness

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 7:26 am Updated: October 11, 2022, 2:39 pm
The Office for National Statistics has revealed the latest unemployment data (Philip Toscano/PA)
The Office for National Statistics has revealed the latest unemployment data (Philip Toscano/PA)

The UK’s unemployment rate dropped to its lowest for almost half a decade as more Britons left the labour market completely due to illness, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% over the three months to August – the lowest since February 1974.

Economists had predicted that the unemployment rate would stay steady at 3.6%, the rate it hit during the previous quarter.

It came after a joint-record rise in the number of people considered “economically inactive” – not in work or searching for work – due to long-term sickness.

UK unemployment rate
(PA Graphics)

The figures showed that 377,681 more adults have become economically inactive because of long-term sickness since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

David Pye, director at consultants Broadstone, said: “Businesses are suffering immense financial and productivity damage as employees struggle to access the healthcare they need to get back on with their jobs after suffering an illness.”

Economic activity increased by 0.6 percentage points to 21.7%, driven by people aged between 50 and 64.

This meant that both the rate of unemployment and employment declined over the period.

The employment rate decreased by 0.3 percentage points to 75.5% for the quarter.

Meanwhile, the number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 69,000 between August and September to 29.7 million, the ONS said.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

ONS head of labour market and household statistics David Freeman said: “The unemployment rate continues to fall and is now at its lowest for almost 50 years.

“However, the number of people neither working nor looking for work continues to rise, with those who say this is because they’re long-term sick reaching a record level.

“While the number of job vacancies remains high after its long period of rapid growth, it has now dropped back a little, with a number of employers telling us they’ve reduced recruitment due to a variety of economic pressures.

“However, because unemployment is also down, there continues to be more vacancies than unemployed people.”

In July to September 2022, the estimated number of vacancies fell by 46,000 on the quarter to 1,246,000, the ONS said, amid a slowdown in company investment.

The new data also showed another slight improvement in pay but it continues to lag far behind inflation.

Average pay, excluding bonuses, grew by 5.4% over the three months from June to August.

Pay growth v inflation
(PA Graphics)

However, it comes after Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation struck 9.9% in August, highlighting a still significant gap between Britons’ pay packets and the cost of goods and services.

Average regular pay growth was 6.2% for the private sector and 2.2% for the public sector, the ONS said, reflecting the largest gap between private and public sector workers since the pandemic.

In response, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Countries around the world are facing economic challenges but today’s statistics remind us that the fundamentals of the UK economy remain resilient, with unemployment at its lowest point for almost 50 years.

“Our ambitious growth plan will drive sustainable long-term growth, meaning higher wages and better living standards for everyone, and we are cutting taxes so people can keep more of what they earn.”

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said: “The labour market remains extraordinarily tight with, for the first time ever, more vacancies in the economy than the number of people looking for work, and no let-up in hiring in September.

“Although the level of vacancies now looks like it has peaked, it remains significantly higher than before the pandemic, at 1.2 million.

“Combined with such a low rate of unemployment and pay rises edging upwards, we see no reason why the Bank of England would pause its upward march of interest rate rises when it meets in early November.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

A crater in Shevchenko Park in Kyiv (James Canning-Cooke/PA)
Briton determined to stay in Ukraine despite shelling
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
‘Not a single penny less’ to NHS despite tax hike reversal, says minister
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Pressure mounts on Truss and Kwarteng over economic plans
(Tim Ockenden/PA)
Justice Secretary signals policy reforms on transgender prisoners
Eddie Izzard said she wanted to ‘support the city that has supported me’ (Ian West/PA)
Eddie Izzard launches campaign to become Labour MP
(Ai-Da Robot Project/PA)
Ai-Da robot makes history by giving evidence to parliamentary inquiry
An MP appeared to suggest the Government should consider sanctioning Elon Musk over Ukraine (PA)
MP suggests sanctioning Elon Musk over Ukraine
Ukraine war (Leo Correa/AP)
G7 vows to hold Vladimir Putin to account for ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine
The Government has not ruled out scrapping long-awaited reforms to protect private renters from so-called ‘no-fault’ evictions (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
‘No decision made’ on scrapping plans to ban no-fault evictions – Government
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng has been warned not to ‘unsettle the markets’ (Aaron Chown/PA)
‘Kwarteng must get MPs’ backing for fiscal plan or risk unsettling the markets’

Most Read

1
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 HOLD FOR SENTENCING Alan Nimmons of Tain at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Pub boss lured teenage boys with drink and cigarettes then sexually assaulted them
2
Debris has been strewn across Crown Street. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, arrested after car lands on roof following crash on Aberdeen’s Crown Street
3
3
The King and Queen Consort spoke to the crowds gathered in Ballater as they attended a reception to thank Aberdeenshire. Picture: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘This is why we love Ballater’: King and Queen Consort welcomed by crowds as…
4
Aberdeen Fireworks 2019 display at Beach Boulevard. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeen’s ‘extremely popular’ firework display to return to city this year
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Fresh police appeal in cheese wire murder of taxi driver George Murdoch Picture shows; BBC Crimewatch Live presenter Michelle Ackerley and Detective Inspector James Callander. Cardiff, Wales. Supplied by BBC Crimewatch Live Date; 11/10/2022
Cheese wire murder detective reveals more details about lethal weapon used to kill Aberdeen…
6
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra flights and seats on routes from Aberdeen
7
Family’s tribute to Ellon community stalwart George Mutch, 86, who brought ‘joy and fun’…
8
The Ship Inn in Banff as it featured in the movie Local Hero. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Local Hero: Cafe plans for Banff’s Ship Inn given green light
9
This townhouse in King's Gate is brimming with charm and character. Image: Savills
Aberdeen townhouse fit for a King on the market for £445,000
10
The Aberdeen crowd watches on as Peter Wright comes to the stage on Thursday night at the Premier League Darts
Full details as Aberdeen to play crucial role in 2023 Premier League Darts schedule

More from Press and Journal

Russell Dingwall in action for Elgin City against Albion Rovers. Images: Bob Crombie
Jake Dolzanski heads Elgin City into fourth spot by beating lively Albion Rovers in…
police scotland officer
Fuel theft at Fort William industrial estate prompts police appeal for information
A section of the Esplanade is scheduled to be closed for two weeks.
Aberdeen Esplanade road closure causes traffic havoc
Staff walking out after being made redundant. Image; Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Filmhouse bosses warned Scottish Government of looming crisis weeks before staff were made redundant
Ernestas Kolys was last seen on Thursday, October 6. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Ernestas Kolys last seen at Aberdeen Airport boarding plane for Belfast
The National Whisky Festival will return to Inverness and Aberdeen in 2023. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Dates revealed for National Whisky Festival's return to Inverness and Aberdeen
To go with story by Louise Glen. Iain Cameron sits at the Sphinx where last week he would have been on snow. Image: Iain Cameron/ Twitter. Picture shows; Iain Cameron.. Cairngorms. Supplied by Iain Cameron/ Facebook. Date; 11/10/2022
Lack of snow at Sphinx should be a warning to us all of rising…
A new lane in Stonehaven has been named Stevie Smith, the town's best litter picker. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
'He's a boon to Stonehaven': New footway named after Stonehaven's best litter picker
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Fresh police appeal in cheese wire murder of taxi driver George Murdoch Picture shows; BBC Crimewatch Live presenter Michelle Ackerley and Detective Inspector James Callander. Cardiff, Wales. Supplied by BBC Crimewatch Live Date; 11/10/2022
Cheese wire murder detective reveals more details about lethal weapon used to kill Aberdeen…
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra flights and seats on routes from Aberdeen

Editor's Picks