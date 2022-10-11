Health Secretary confident strike vote nurses will not get a higher pay offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Health Secretary confident strike vote nurses will not get a higher pay offer

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 7:57 am Updated: October 11, 2022, 10:23 am
The RCN is arguing for higher pay and immediate action to tackle hundreds of thousands of nursing vacancies (Peter Byrne/PA)
Health Secretary Therese Coffey has said she is confident nurses will not get a higher pay offer as they vote on strike action.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) ballot on strike action is under way, with all UK members being asked if they are prepared to walk out.

The RCN is arguing for higher pay and immediate action to tackle hundreds of thousands of nursing vacancies across the country.

The Deputy Prime Minister told Sky News: “I understand that the ballot is now open, we’ve honoured the independent pay review body’s recommendations on this.

“That was higher than many of the other pay rises that other public-sector workers are getting.

“Dare I say it, having respect of the independent pay review body, I’m not anticipating that we’ll be making any further changes.”

Asked then that it seems a strike is inevitable, she said: “That’s a decision for nurses who decide how to vote in this next coming month.”

The RCN ballot closes on November 2.

Pat Cullen, the union’s general secretary, has said the Government’s offer of a 3% wage rise “makes a difference to a nurse’s wage of 72p a week”.

Responding to Ms Coffey’s comments, Mrs Cullen said: “This is an astonishing admission from the Health Secretary – she has already decided she won’t be listening to our half a million members. Ms Coffey has her head firmly in the sand.

“Nurses and support workers hearing this will be angry but it will make them even more determined.

“Members should find their ballot papers today and show the Health Secretary we have a strong voice that she cannot dismiss.

“Ignoring nursing staff is akin to ignoring patients. We have overwhelming public support for the government to do what’s fair by nursing staff and what’s needed for safe patient care.”

It comes after midwives are also being urged to vote in favour of strike action over pay in a ballot that will be held next month.

The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) announced it would ballot its members from November 11 for a period of four weeks on whether to take industrial action.

Health workers in other trade unions are also being balloted for industrial action over pay.

Earlier this year, the Government gave most NHS workers a £1,400 pay rise, significantly below what unions were calling for.

