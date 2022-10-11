Scotland’s A&E waiting time performance worse than previous week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Scotland’s A&E waiting time performance worse than previous week

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 10:21 am Updated: October 11, 2022, 1:01 pm
The latest data has been released by Public Health Scotland (Peter Byrne/PA)
The latest data has been released by Public Health Scotland (Peter Byrne/PA)

Scotland’s A&E waiting time performance has declined from the previous week, while the number of 12-hour waits has risen by almost 500.

Public Health Scotland’s most recent data showed performance against the four-hour standard was at 64.2% for the week ending October 2.

For the week ending September 25, performance stood at 66.3%.

The Scottish Government has set the target of 95% of patients at A&E being admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

Humza Yousaf visits Royal Infirmary Of Edinburgh
Humza Yousaf said A&E departments were under ‘significant pressure’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The weekly figures hit a record low earlier in September, when performance hit 63.5%.

In the most recent data, the numbers facing waits of 12 hours or more rose to 1,510, compared to 1,039 the previous week.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “A&E departments are working under significant pressure and, in common with healthcare systems in the UK and globally, the pandemic continues to affect services.

“Recovery from the pandemic will not happen overnight and we are working with boards on measures to reduce pressure as we enter what will be a challenging winter period.

“We are recruiting 1,000 new NHS staff, including 750 frontline nurses from overseas.

“Our £50 million Urgent and Unscheduled Care Collaborative looks to drive down A&E waits by offering alternatives to hospital, such as Hospital at Home; directing people to more appropriate urgent care settings and scheduling urgent appointments to avoid long waits.

“The roll-out of our Outpatient Antimicrobial Therapy service also allows patients to be treated at home or in the community and has already saved 45,000 bed days.

“This week’s A&E statistics are a partial capture as NHS Shetland’s figures were not able to be included.”

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane MSP said: “The SNP have presided over yet another week of disgraceful A&E stats, with the number of patients waiting over eight and 12 hours once again hitting record highs.

“We may have become used to these shameful figures, but that does not change the reality for thousands of patients who have been left waiting in pain and discomfort, for hours upon end.

“Yet despite record numbers of patients waiting more than half a day in our emergency departments, the Health Secretary dismissed nurses who challenged him at the SNP conference this weekend as ‘patronising’.

“Humza Yousaf has no idea of the chaos that patients and hardworking NHS staff are facing, because he refuses to listen to the people on the ground.

“His so-called winter plan is too little and far too late.

“Humza Yousaf needs to stop tinkering at the edges, start listening to NHS workers and produce a coherent strategy to get this crisis under control – or more patients will suffer and die needlessly as a result of his failures.”

Scottish Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said: “The SNP once had a target that 95% of patients would be seen within four hours – now they are not even meeting it for people who have been waiting a shocking 12 hours.

“This is an NHS in deadly freefall due to the incompetence of Humza Yousaf.

“Rather than take action to end this crisis, Humza Yousaf would rather avoid scrutiny and turn his back on frontline NHS staff, who work incredibly hard to keep us safe.

“Years of SNP cuts and neglect have left our NHS unprepared for the level of demand it now faces.

“With industrial action looming we are facing a humanitarian crisis in the NHS this winter.

“It’s time for Nicola Sturgeon to put her failing Health Secretary into special measures and get to grips with this crisis.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Government fiscal plan aligned with Bank could stabilise financial markets – IMF
MP Rishi Sunak looks at an Nlaw anti-tank launcher, supplied to Ukraine, in August (PA)
What military support has the UK supplied to Ukraine since the start of the…
Boris Johnson makes his farewell speech (Victoria Jones/PA)
Private company Boris Johnson Ltd formed to support ex-PM
The Bank of England’s fresh attempt to soothe market chaos followed another punishing day for the pound and UK government bonds amid worries over the Government’s mini-budget plans (Victoria Jones/PA)
Why has Bank of England stepped in again and how will market turmoil affect…
Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing calls to reverse course yet further on her mini-budget (James Manning/PA)
No return to austerity under Liz Truss, says Downing Street
The UK’s economic growth could improve in the short term but sharply reduce in 2023, the IMF said (Alamy/PA)
UK’s economic growth to slow further in 2023 as incomes squeezed – IMF
Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey insisted pensions were safe (Joe Giddens/PA)
Bank of England may need to extend emergency action, says pensions association
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Channel crossings to the UK exceed 35,000 for the year
Sir Keir Starmer said Labour has a ‘huge chance’ to win the next election as he reorganised the party to be ready for the contest (Jacob King/PA)
Starmer’s chief of staff out as party moves to election footing
The Bank of England has stepped in with further emergency action for the second day running to head off a ‘fire sale’ of UK government bonds amid ongoing turmoil in markets triggered by the Chancellor’s mini-budget (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank of England intervenes for second day running to ease market turmoil

Most Read

1
stromness crash
Police search for driver who fled Aberdeen crash that led to two in hospital
2
Debris has been strewn across Crown Street. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man and woman in hospital after car lands on roof on Aberdeen’s Crown Street
2
3
Aberdeen Airport parking charges.
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
4
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Arisaig House has been sold for ?2.8m Picture shows; Arisaig House. Arisaig House, Lochaber. Supplied by Savills Date; 21/07/2020
Take a look inside the stunning Highland mansion that sold for more than £500,000…
5
Jordan Rae stabbed a man in Macduff
North-east man stabbed victim with steak knife after row over money
6
Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort attended a reception to thank the community of Aberdeenshire for their organisation and support in the delivery of the events following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
King and Queen Consort visit Ballater to thank Aberdeenshire for support following Queen’s death
7
Kevin Stewart, minister for mental wellbeing and social care, was attending a drag bingo event at Cheerz bar in the early hours of Monday morning when an argument ensued with another man. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen MSP Kevin Stewart involved in city nightclub ‘argument’
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Liam Beattie KA Moore. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Danger-driver ‘panicked’ and led police on 70mph pursuit through Torry
9
The flights between London City and Aberdeen will operate on the Embraer E190 aircraft. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.
New flights from Aberdeen to London City to operate this winter
10
Jim Goodwin's comments after Aberdeen's loss at Hibs landed him in hot water.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen right to appeal severity of Jim Goodwin’s ban… but I don’t…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Fireworks 2019 display at Beach Boulevard. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeen's 'extremely popular' firework display to return to city this year
Bev Lasckey-Hill. Image: Bev Lasckey-Hill/ Facebook.
Holidaymaker spends visits to Scotland picking up litter - making friends along the way
Midwives Myra Kinnaird and Marcia Dean who support women and families experiencing baby loss
'A loss is a loss, no matter what stage of pregnancy': Meet the north-east…
Still Mr Nice Guy, but Euan Walker has learned to be more selfish in…
Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort attended a reception to thank the community of Aberdeenshire for their organisation and support in the delivery of the events following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
King and Queen Consort visit Ballater to thank Aberdeenshire for support following Queen's death
Aberdeen secondary schools football: Chibuikem Orakwe (Oldmachar) set his team on the attack v Hazlehead Picture shows; Aberdeen secondary schools football: Chibuikem Orakwe (Oldmachar) sets his team on the attack v Hazlehead. Oldmachar Academy. Supplied by Walter Craig
Aberdeen secondary schools football: Hat-trick hero Chibuiken Orakwe fires Oldmachar Academy to five-star win…
stromness crash
Police search for driver who fled Aberdeen crash that led to two in hospital
Skye's busy (not remote) Portree harbour (Photo: BBA Photography/Shutterstock)
Fiona Rintoul: Myth of 'remote' Highlands and Islands perpetuates substandard services
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Arisaig House has been sold for ?2.8m Picture shows; Arisaig House. Arisaig House, Lochaber. Supplied by Savills Date; 21/07/2020
Take a look inside the stunning Highland mansion that sold for more than £500,000…
Jim Goodwin's comments after Aberdeen's loss at Hibs landed him in hot water.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen right to appeal severity of Jim Goodwin's ban... but I don't…

Editor's Picks