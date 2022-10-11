No return to austerity under Liz Truss, says Downing Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

No return to austerity under Liz Truss, says Downing Street

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 2:42 pm
Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing calls to reverse course yet further on her mini-budget (James Manning/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing calls to reverse course yet further on her mini-budget (James Manning/PA)

Liz Truss still rejects austerity, Downing Street has said, despite warnings that more than £60 billion of spending cuts are needed to reduce debt without cancelling tax cuts.

The Prime Minister also remains “committed” to the growth measures set out in the Chancellor’s mini-budget, despite the ensuing market turmoil that has forced the Bank of England to intervene once again.

Kwasi Kwarteng will have to find “big and painful” cuts to public services to get the public finances back under control, according to leading economic think tank the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

But Ms Truss’s official spokesman insisted there will be no return to austerity under her Government.

Asked if she stood by her predecessor Boris Johnson’s commitment that the austerity era would not make a comeback, he said: “Yes.”

He continued: “Clearly we recognise in the first instance it will be the Chancellor who comes forward with our medium-term fiscal plan, we will set out our position then.

“These are challenging times and we have made significant interventions costing many billions to provide the necessary support to protect people from these global challenges.

“Obviously that will require some decisions on spending, but it will be the Chancellor who comes forward to set those out.”

Mr Kwarteng is due to set out his medium-term fiscal plan explaining how the Government will get debt falling as a proportion of national income in the wake of his £43 billion mini-budget tax giveaway on October 31.

The IFS said efficiency savings and “trimming the fat” were not enough, and that cuts on the necessary scale were “extraordinarily hard to achieve” after 12 years of austerity.

With the NHS likely to need additional funding and Ms Truss committed to increasing defence spending, “cuts of more like a fifth, more like a quarter, to everything else” could be needed, Ben Zaranko of the IFS said.

Even reversing all Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget tax cuts would not be enough to plug the black hole, according to the think tank.

Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng are facing calls to reverse course yet further on their mini-budget as Parliament returns on Tuesday, after already being forced to abandon plans to scrap the 45p top rate of tax.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman refused to comment on the IFS analysis, saying he would not “pre-empt” the Chancellor’s financial strategy at the end of the month.

He also said the Government remained committed to not raising any taxes.

“The Chancellor set out our position on tax and reducing the tax burden,” he said, saying the Government’s position “has not changed”.

Mr Kwarteng hopes to achieve a 2.5% “trend” rate of growth, but the IFS/Citi analysis forecast that the economy is set to grow by an average of 0.8% a year for the next five years.

At Tuesday morning’s Cabinet, Ms Truss said her Government’s growth plan “was a shared endeavour involving all departments with further work ahead of the medium-term fiscal plan”, according to a readout from the meeting.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

But the latest emergency intervention by the Bank of England to reassure markets spooked by Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget did not come up at Cabinet, Ms Truss’s spokesman said.

The central bank stepped in with further emergency action for the second day running to head off a “fire sale” of UK government bonds, which it said posed a “material risk to UK financial stability” after yields on long-dated gilts soared once more on Monday.

Despite the fresh intervention, Ms Truss “is committed to the growth measures set out by the Chancellor”, her spokesman said.

“The Prime Minister remains confident that the measures set out will deliver growth in the economy.”

He said the central bank’s action is “in line with its financial stability objective and we are in regular contact with the Bank, which will closely monitor markets in the coming days”.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Asked if the Bank’s intervention was discussed at Cabinet, he said: “No, it wasn’t … They talked about the growth plan and the importance of that.”

It is possible the topic came up at political Cabinet – a meeting without civil servants before the full gathering.

In a break with tradition, the Prime Minister’s spokesman does not attend Cabinet under Ms Truss.

Under her predecessor Mr Johnson, the official always attended, but has not been at either of the two Cabinets since Ms Truss took office.

Mr Kwarteng could take questions from MPs about his fiscal plans in the Commons on Tuesday afternoon.

The Prime Minister is set to hold a series of meetings with mutinous MPs this week as part of a charm offensive after a torrid conference season for the Government.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

MP Rishi Sunak looks at an Nlaw anti-tank launcher, supplied to Ukraine, in August (PA)
What military support has the UK supplied to Ukraine since the start of the…
Boris Johnson makes his farewell speech (Victoria Jones/PA)
Private company Boris Johnson Ltd formed to support ex-PM
The Bank of England’s fresh attempt to soothe market chaos followed another punishing day for the pound and UK government bonds amid worries over the Government’s mini-budget plans (Victoria Jones/PA)
Why has Bank of England stepped in again and how will market turmoil affect…
The UK’s economic growth could improve in the short term but sharply reduce in 2023, the IMF said (Alamy/PA)
UK’s economic growth to slow further in 2023 as incomes squeezed – IMF
Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey insisted pensions were safe (Joe Giddens/PA)
Bank of England may need to extend emergency action, says pensions association
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Channel crossings to the UK exceed 35,000 for the year
Sir Keir Starmer said Labour has a ‘huge chance’ to win the next election as he reorganised the party to be ready for the contest (Jacob King/PA)
Starmer’s chief of staff out as party moves to election footing
The Bank of England has stepped in with further emergency action for the second day running to head off a ‘fire sale’ of UK government bonds amid ongoing turmoil in markets triggered by the Chancellor’s mini-budget (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank of England intervenes for second day running to ease market turmoil
Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver is calling for the free school meals threshold to be widened (PA)
Jamie Oliver denies being part of the ‘anti-growth coalition’
The latest data has been released by Public Health Scotland (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scotland’s A&E waiting time performance worse than previous week

Most Read

1
stromness crash
Police search for driver who fled Aberdeen crash that led to two in hospital
2
Debris has been strewn across Crown Street. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man and woman in hospital after car lands on roof on Aberdeen’s Crown Street
2
3
Aberdeen Airport parking charges.
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
4
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Arisaig House has been sold for ?2.8m Picture shows; Arisaig House. Arisaig House, Lochaber. Supplied by Savills Date; 21/07/2020
Take a look inside the stunning Highland mansion that sold for more than £500,000…
5
Jordan Rae stabbed a man in Macduff
North-east man stabbed victim with steak knife after row over money
6
Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort attended a reception to thank the community of Aberdeenshire for their organisation and support in the delivery of the events following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
King and Queen Consort visit Ballater to thank Aberdeenshire for support following Queen’s death
7
Kevin Stewart, minister for mental wellbeing and social care, was attending a drag bingo event at Cheerz bar in the early hours of Monday morning when an argument ensued with another man. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen MSP Kevin Stewart involved in city nightclub ‘argument’
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Liam Beattie KA Moore. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Danger-driver ‘panicked’ and led police on 70mph pursuit through Torry
9
The flights between London City and Aberdeen will operate on the Embraer E190 aircraft. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.
New flights from Aberdeen to London City to operate this winter
10
Jim Goodwin's comments after Aberdeen's loss at Hibs landed him in hot water.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen right to appeal severity of Jim Goodwin’s ban… but I don’t…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Fireworks 2019 display at Beach Boulevard. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeen's 'extremely popular' firework display to return to city this year
Bev Lasckey-Hill. Image: Bev Lasckey-Hill/ Facebook.
Holidaymaker spends visits to Scotland picking up litter - making friends along the way
Midwives Myra Kinnaird and Marcia Dean who support women and families experiencing baby loss
'A loss is a loss, no matter what stage of pregnancy': Meet the north-east…
Still Mr Nice Guy, but Euan Walker has learned to be more selfish in…
Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort attended a reception to thank the community of Aberdeenshire for their organisation and support in the delivery of the events following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
King and Queen Consort visit Ballater to thank Aberdeenshire for support following Queen's death
Aberdeen secondary schools football: Chibuikem Orakwe (Oldmachar) set his team on the attack v Hazlehead Picture shows; Aberdeen secondary schools football: Chibuikem Orakwe (Oldmachar) sets his team on the attack v Hazlehead. Oldmachar Academy. Supplied by Walter Craig
Aberdeen secondary schools football: Hat-trick hero Chibuiken Orakwe fires Oldmachar Academy to five-star win…
stromness crash
Police search for driver who fled Aberdeen crash that led to two in hospital
Skye's busy (not remote) Portree harbour (Photo: BBA Photography/Shutterstock)
Fiona Rintoul: Myth of 'remote' Highlands and Islands perpetuates substandard services
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Arisaig House has been sold for ?2.8m Picture shows; Arisaig House. Arisaig House, Lochaber. Supplied by Savills Date; 21/07/2020
Take a look inside the stunning Highland mansion that sold for more than £500,000…
Jim Goodwin's comments after Aberdeen's loss at Hibs landed him in hot water.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen right to appeal severity of Jim Goodwin's ban... but I don't…

Editor's Picks