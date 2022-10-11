Government fiscal plan aligned with Bank could stabilise financial markets – IMF

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Government fiscal plan aligned with Bank could stabilise financial markets – IMF

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 3:25 pm
Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas (Patrick Semansky/AP)

The Government’s fiscal strategy announcement later this month could help to settle turmoil in financial markets if it is aligned with actions by the Bank of England, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) top economist has said.

It came as the IMF warned that the UK’s economic growth could improve in the short term but sharply reduce in 2023 as consumer spending catches up with rampant inflation and higher interest rates.

On publishing the IMF’s latest economic report, chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas highlighted “market malfunction” in the UK but welcomed the release of the Government’s economic vision.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng performed a U-turn on Monday to confirm the Government will publish its fiscal strategy on October 31, alongside Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predictions.

“Our advice is that fiscal policy should be cognisant and should be as close to neutral,” said Mr Gourinchas.

“In the UK we’ve seen market malfunction and there has been a need for the Bank of England to come in and address that malfunction.

“It is very clear that stability can be improved in the financial markets and more broadly with a fiscal package that is consistent with what the Bank of England is trying to do.

“We would welcome the fiscal package at the end of the month and the involvement of the OBR in relation to that.”

The Bank of England stepped in with emergency action for the second day running to head off a “fire sale” of UK Government bonds following market turmoil triggered by the Chancellor’s mini-budget announcement.

The IMF added in its latest World Economic Outlook report that the slowdown of the global economy has intensified since April as it faces “stubbornly” high inflation.

In the UK, the economy is projected to grow at a rate of 3.6% in 2022, a 0.4% upgrade from the IMF’s previous forecast in July.

However, growth will then fall sharply to just 0.3% in 2023 with the IMF downgrading its forecast by 0.2% from 0.5%.

Just Germany and Italy will see weaker growth than the UK among the world’s advanced economies, with the IMF forecasting decline for both countries in 2023.

Russia’s economy is expected to contract by 2.3% next year, the biggest fall of all the nations included in the projections.

The UK and other countries have recently hiked base interest rates to help tame spiralling inflation, making borrowing more expensive for households and businesses.

The Bank of England’s interest rate is currently 2.25% and is expected to be raised further at the next meeting of decision makers in November.

This is set to take a toll next year as consumers cut back on spending and businesses slow down investments, resulting in slower growth, the IMF said.

The body noted that its forecast was prepared before the Government unveiled its mini-budget which set out sweeping tax cuts including on stamp duty and income tax.

It said: “The fiscal package is expected to lift growth somewhat above the forecast in the near term, while complicating the fight against inflation.”

It added that there have been investor concerns about the UK’s fiscal and inflation outlook since the debt-financed tax cuts were announced which has also led to a sharp fall in the value of the pound.

Globally, the forecast for growth remains unchanged at 3.2% for 2022.

However, the IMF’s economists cut their guidance for the year ahead to 2.7% from a previous 2.9%.

Mr Gourinchas said: “As storm clouds gather, policymakers need to keep a steady hand.

“Increasing price pressures remain the most immediate threat to current and future prosperity by squeezing real incomes and undermining macroeconomic stability.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

A crater in Shevchenko Park in Kyiv (James Canning-Cooke/PA)
Briton determined to stay in Ukraine despite shelling
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
‘Not a single penny less’ to NHS despite tax hike reversal, says minister
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Pressure mounts on Truss and Kwarteng over economic plans
(Tim Ockenden/PA)
Justice Secretary signals policy reforms on transgender prisoners
Eddie Izzard said she wanted to ‘support the city that has supported me’ (Ian West/PA)
Eddie Izzard launches campaign to become Labour MP
(Ai-Da Robot Project/PA)
Ai-Da robot makes history by giving evidence to parliamentary inquiry
An MP appeared to suggest the Government should consider sanctioning Elon Musk over Ukraine (PA)
MP suggests sanctioning Elon Musk over Ukraine
Ukraine war (Leo Correa/AP)
G7 vows to hold Vladimir Putin to account for ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine
The Government has not ruled out scrapping long-awaited reforms to protect private renters from so-called ‘no-fault’ evictions (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
‘No decision made’ on scrapping plans to ban no-fault evictions – Government
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng has been warned not to ‘unsettle the markets’ (Aaron Chown/PA)
‘Kwarteng must get MPs’ backing for fiscal plan or risk unsettling the markets’

Most Read

1
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 HOLD FOR SENTENCING Alan Nimmons of Tain at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Pub boss lured teenage boys with drink and cigarettes then sexually assaulted them
2
Debris has been strewn across Crown Street. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, arrested after car lands on roof following crash on Aberdeen’s Crown Street
3
3
The King and Queen Consort spoke to the crowds gathered in Ballater as they attended a reception to thank Aberdeenshire. Picture: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘This is why we love Ballater’: King and Queen Consort welcomed by crowds as…
4
Aberdeen Fireworks 2019 display at Beach Boulevard. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeen’s ‘extremely popular’ firework display to return to city this year
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Fresh police appeal in cheese wire murder of taxi driver George Murdoch Picture shows; BBC Crimewatch Live presenter Michelle Ackerley and Detective Inspector James Callander. Cardiff, Wales. Supplied by BBC Crimewatch Live Date; 11/10/2022
Cheese wire murder detective reveals more details about lethal weapon used to kill Aberdeen…
6
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra flights and seats on routes from Aberdeen
7
Family’s tribute to Ellon community stalwart George Mutch, 86, who brought ‘joy and fun’…
8
The Ship Inn in Banff as it featured in the movie Local Hero. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Local Hero: Cafe plans for Banff’s Ship Inn given green light
9
This townhouse in King's Gate is brimming with charm and character. Image: Savills
Aberdeen townhouse fit for a King on the market for £445,000
10
The Aberdeen crowd watches on as Peter Wright comes to the stage on Thursday night at the Premier League Darts
Full details as Aberdeen to play crucial role in 2023 Premier League Darts schedule

More from Press and Journal

Russell Dingwall in action for Elgin City against Albion Rovers. Images: Bob Crombie
Jake Dolzanski heads Elgin City into fourth spot by beating lively Albion Rovers in…
police scotland officer
Fuel theft at Fort William industrial estate prompts police appeal for information
A section of the Esplanade is scheduled to be closed for two weeks.
Aberdeen Esplanade road closure causes traffic havoc
Staff walking out after being made redundant. Image; Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Filmhouse bosses warned Scottish Government of looming crisis weeks before staff were made redundant
Ernestas Kolys was last seen on Thursday, October 6. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Ernestas Kolys last seen at Aberdeen Airport boarding plane for Belfast
The National Whisky Festival will return to Inverness and Aberdeen in 2023. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Dates revealed for National Whisky Festival's return to Inverness and Aberdeen
To go with story by Louise Glen. Iain Cameron sits at the Sphinx where last week he would have been on snow. Image: Iain Cameron/ Twitter. Picture shows; Iain Cameron.. Cairngorms. Supplied by Iain Cameron/ Facebook. Date; 11/10/2022
Lack of snow at Sphinx should be a warning to us all of rising…
A new lane in Stonehaven has been named Stevie Smith, the town's best litter picker. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
'He's a boon to Stonehaven': New footway named after Stonehaven's best litter picker
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Fresh police appeal in cheese wire murder of taxi driver George Murdoch Picture shows; BBC Crimewatch Live presenter Michelle Ackerley and Detective Inspector James Callander. Cardiff, Wales. Supplied by BBC Crimewatch Live Date; 11/10/2022
Cheese wire murder detective reveals more details about lethal weapon used to kill Aberdeen…
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra flights and seats on routes from Aberdeen

Editor's Picks