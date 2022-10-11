‘No decision made’ on scrapping plans to ban no-fault evictions – Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘No decision made’ on scrapping plans to ban no-fault evictions – Government

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 4:47 pm Updated: October 11, 2022, 5:30 pm
The Government has not ruled out scrapping long-awaited reforms to protect private renters from so-called ‘no-fault’ evictions (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Government has not ruled out scrapping long-awaited reforms to protect private renters from so-called ‘no-fault’ evictions – a manifesto pledge.

Downing Street said that no decisions have been made on whether to pause a promised ban on section 21 notices which allow landlords to evict a tenant without having to give a reason.

It comes amid reports that the Government could move to shelve the 2019 manifesto commitment.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said on Tuesday that the Government would ensure that renters’ rights are protected.

The spokesman said “no decisions have been taken on any further policies” but the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) was looking at the issue.

Asked specifically whether Liz Truss thought it was right to scrap no-fault evictions, he added: “No decisions have been made. This is something the Secretary of State is considering in terms of how to improve the rental market.

“Clearly, ensuring a fair deal for renters will always remain a priority for this Government.”

The Conservative party first pledged to scrap no-fault evictions in 2019 in its election manifesto.

In May, the Queen’s speech confirmed that no-fault evictions would be abolished in a new Renters Reform Bill, which would also introduce an ombudsman to manage disputes and extend the Decent Homes Standard to privately renting households.

Charities said backtracking on the pledge would be a “betrayal” of private renters across England – and fuel homelessness.

Separate plans to reform housing regulations, reported by The Times, could reportedly see some developers exempted from having to build affordable homes, and some environmental protections scrapped.

Osama Bhutta, director of campaigns at Shelter, said: “Make no mistake, a government U-turn on banning no fault evictions will pour fuel on the housing emergency and make thousands homeless.

“The Prime Minister has no mandate to shred manifesto commitments and turn her back on 11 million private renters.

“Nor does she have the right to betray over a million households stuck on social housing waiting lists by slashing the already tiny number of social homes that get built.”

Matt Downie, Crisis chief executive, said thousands more people would be pushed into homelessness this winter if section 21 notices are not ended.

He said: “We’re within touching distance of a genuinely transformative opportunity to finally shift the power balance and give renters a much-needed layer of protection from losing their home.

“To scale back on preventing the leading cause of homelessness now would be disastrous.”

Darren Baxter, senior policy adviser at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said: “Reversing a manifesto commitment during a cost-of-living crisis would be a betrayal of renters and make little sense.”

Labour’s shadow levelling up secretary said it would be “shameful” if the Government backtracked on the issue.

“Millions of people are only a few weeks from losing their home through no fault of their own,” Lisa Nandy said.

“The Tories promised to stop this in their election manifesto and the Queen’s Speech. It would be shameful to break this promise.”

Matthew Pennycook, Labour’s shadow housing minister, also accused the Prime Minister of “betraying” private renters.

The PM’s spokesman also insisted that the Government would not “row back” on environmental commitments as part of a push to build more homes.

“We want to reassure the public the Government is not looking to row back on its commitment to protecting the environment.

“We want to protect the environment while delivering the housing this country needs,” he said.

A DLUHC spokeswoman added: “Everyone deserves to live in a safe and secure home.

“A fair deal for renters remains a priority and we are carefully considering our next steps for the rental market.”

