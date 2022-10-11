Briton determined to stay in Ukraine despite shelling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Briton determined to stay in Ukraine despite shelling

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 8:27 pm
A crater in Shevchenko Park in Kyiv (James Canning-Cooke/PA)
A crater in Shevchenko Park in Kyiv (James Canning-Cooke/PA)

A Briton living in Ukraine has described a “sense of violation” he will “never get over” after bombing continued in the country’s capital city.

James Canning-Cooke, 50, an investor originally from Wiltshire, has been living in Kyiv for the past seven years and witnessed a Russian cruise missile attack on Monday.

He was getting out of bed at about 8.15am when he heard the missile and witnessed it from his seventh-floor balcony explode 700 feet away.

“A cruise missile had just flown over my house and exploded no more than 700 feet away to the left, which is quite a surprise and on Monday morning, put it that way,” he told the PA news agency.

“So, I just grabbed a dressing gown and went down the stairs into the area at the bottom of the lift, which is generally more structurally sound if one of these horrible things does hit the building, and I just hoped for the best.”

Ukraine war
A burnt-out truck about one hour from Kyiv (James Canning-Cooke/PA)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been internationally criticised over a new wave of missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities which began on Monday, days after the strategically important  Kerch Bridge linking Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula was destroyed.

Despite wanting to stay in Kyiv and continue running his consultancy business, Opus Growth Partners, Mr Canning-Cooke is going to leave the capital and stay in a remote cabin because his family are concerned for his safety, but intends to return as soon as he can.

He added: “The war kicked off around me, and there is a sense of violation when the town that you live in suddenly has a bunch of murderous ‘orcs’ – they call the Russian soldiers ‘orcs’ from Lord of the Rings here – who are determined to get in and kill everyone.

“It’s like, ‘what the hell has happened?’, it all happened overnight, you wake up and there are tanks around the town.

“I will never get over it, that sense of violation will never go.”

The businessman applied to fight for Ukrainian forces in March but was rejected due to his age and lack of military experience.

Mr Canning-Cooke stayed in the makeshift bunker for 30 minutes “until I got cold, then I went back up to have a cup of tea”.

James Canning-Cooke
James Canning-Cooke has lived in Ukraine for seven years (James Canning-Cooke/PA)

He praised the “determination” of the Ukrainian people and said that only hours after the attack he witnessed two elderly women re-filling a bomb crater and cleaning the streets.

He said: “You did see a lot of people on the streets even during the bombardment, and then soon afterwards.”

“Half the people I saw didn’t give a damn, they were walking their dogs, they were off to work, off to school.

“You have to remember that these guys have been at war for eight years, this is not actually that new for them, it would be shocking for most people but not really for the Ukrainians.”

Russia Ukraine
A woman receives medical treatment at the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Mr Canning-Cooke has stayed in the capital for almost the entire war, and said the experience has made him feel extremely patriotic and increased his confidence in a Ukrainian victory.

“It’s really Russia who has less guys, less soldiers, and now they’ve got less weapons and they can’t supply them.

“They’re running out of money, their logistics are screwed, it’s done for them.

“It’s just a question of how many more people Putin kills.”

