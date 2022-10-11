Energy bosses ‘worried’ as ministers move to cap renewable and nuclear profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Energy bosses ‘worried’ as ministers move to cap renewable and nuclear profits

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 10:57 pm
Wind turbines (PA)
Wind turbines (PA)

Energy bosses have expressed concern that the Government’s proposal to cap revenues from renewable generators and nuclear power plants could put off investors.

The Government announced on Tuesday that it plans to introduce a temporary “cost-plus revenue limit” in order to break the link between high gas prices and the amount made by all electricity producers.

It announced the proposed cap as part of its Energy Prices Bill but provided little detail about how it would work, saying the “precise mechanics will be subject to consultation launched shortly”.

The move comes after the EU announced plans for revenue cap of 180 euros (£159) per megawatt hour for wind, solar and nuclear power last month.

Leaders in the energy sector warned that the mechanism must not put off investment and should be comparable to other countries.

Dhara Vyas, Energy UK’s director of advocacy, said they welcomed the Bill as “much-needed support” for millions of households and businesses.

“However, we must be sure that the proposed mechanism does not risk the very investment the UK needs to ensure long-term, sustainable economic growth,” she said.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Government to ensure that any new mechanism is introduced in a way that encourages investment in low carbon generation, rather than deterring it.”

Dan McGrail, chief executive of RenewableUK, said that the move risks “skewing investment towards the fossil fuels that have caused this energy crisis”.

“We are concerned that a price cap will send the wrong signal to investors in renewable energy in the UK,” he said.

“A price cap acting as a 100% windfall tax on renewables’ revenue above a certain level, while excess oil and gas profits are taxed at 25%, risks skewing investment towards the fossil fuels that have caused this energy crisis.”

Mr McGrail also said that the EU’s proposed price cap is already causing “investor turmoil” in the European market, while the UK needs to attract £175bn in investment for wind power this decade.

He said the Government must ensure the cap is set at a level that still makes the UK more attractive to investors than the EU, has an planned end point and is technology neutral.

Keith Anderson, chief executive of ScottishPower, said: “We’re deeply worried at the suggestion renewables generators are making extraordinary profits when our power has been sold in advance at much lower pre-war prices – a fraction of today’s cost – protecting customers by hundreds of millions of pounds.

“It’s disappointing that such a significant market intervention by the Government has come with so little detail, all this does is create uncertainty.

“This crisis has been caused by the cost of gas and it’s strange the proposed solution is to cap the price of low-carbon generation and to leave the gas sector untouched.”

Meanwhile, an SSE spokesman said the “key lesson” of the current energy crisis is the need to bolster homegrown energy defences.

“Any revenue cap must be set at a level that doesn’t discourage essential investment in the UK’s renewable energy sector and therefore should be comparable to other countries, particularly given the 180 euros cap being implemented by the EU,” they said.

“It is also vital that the cap does not negatively impact on security of supply this winter, therefore flexible technologies, such as hydro, that require strong price signals to meet demand when most needed should be excluded.

“We will now work with the Government on the details of the policy to ensure it meets its objective of addressing extraordinary profits without throwing away the UK’s global leadership position on renewable energy investment”.

