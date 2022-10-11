NHS ‘in danger of complete collapse’ as senior medics plan to leave, warns BMA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

NHS ‘in danger of complete collapse’ as senior medics plan to leave, warns BMA

By Press Association
October 12, 2022, 12:04 am
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)

Leading doctors have warned that the NHS is “in danger of complete collapse” after a poll revealed that more than two in five of the most senior hospital medics are planning to leave the NHS in the next year.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said the NHS is “at breaking point” and called for immediate Government action.

It comes after a poll found that 44% of hospital consultants in England plan to leave, or take a break from working in the NHS, over the next year.

Among consultant surgeons, this figure was 50%.

The BMA survey of almost 8,000 consultants suggested pay and pension tax arrangements were some of the reasons they planned to leave.

Meanwhile nine in 10 consultants said this year’s pay rise of 4.5%, was “inadequate” or “completely unacceptable”.

The BMA said “punitive” rules on pension taxation have led to a tripling of doctors taking early retirement in the last 13 years, with the average retirement age now 59.

Dr Vishal Sharma, chairman of the BMA consultants committee, said: “The NHS is already at breaking point and cannot afford to lose any of its staff, never mind facing the prospect of losing nearly half of its most senior doctors.

“Not only will this have a very significant adverse impact on patient care, this loss of doctors will simply result in increased pressure on those staff who remain in the workforce, further increasing the risk of burnout.

“After years of demoralising real-terms pay cuts and chronic staffing shortages, the NHS and its staff are on their knees.

“The Government must urgently demonstrate that it values the medical workforce by taking steps to restore doctors’ pay.

“The Government must also urgently address the pension tax trap that is forcing doctors to reduce their hours and take early retirement to avoid being unfairly taxed on their pensions.

“The goodwill of staff upon which the NHS depends has all but dried up. Without immediate action, the NHS is in danger of complete collapse.

“Our hospitals are full with patients left in corridors for hours and sometimes even days; ambulances are frequently unable to attend to emergencies in the community as they are stuck waiting to offload patients to emergency departments that are unable to take them; patients are waiting months and even years to access the treatment that they need with many more suffering in silence that haven’t yet made it on to a waiting list.

“This is not the NHS that our patients deserve or that our staff signed up to work in.

“The NHS is at breaking point and unless the Government acts it will collapse completely.

“We urge the Government to come to the table and talk to consultants about the changes that are needed before it is too late to stop the drain of doctors from the NHS.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The Health and Social Care Secretary is focused on delivering for patients and has set out her four priorities of A, B, C, D – reducing ambulance delays, busting the Covid backlogs, improving care and increasing the number of doctors and dentists.

“In the past year we have seen record numbers of hospital doctors working in the NHS and there are over 3,500 more full-time equivalent staff than a year ago.

“The NHS pension scheme provides generous retirement benefits for hardworking staff and Our Plan for Patients sets out new pension flexibilities to encourage our most experienced clinicians to stay or return to practice.”

