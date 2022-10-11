Consumers at risk due to post-Brexit regulatory system, Commons committee warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Consumers at risk due to post-Brexit regulatory system, Commons committee warns

By Press Association
October 12, 2022, 12:05 am
An APL ship docked at the DP World Southampton Container Terminal. A Commons committee chair has said repeated delays to implementing a new import regime continue to impact British businesses (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Recruitment issues are hampering the ability of UK regulators to function post-Brexit, MPs have warned.

In a new report, the Commons Public Accounts Committee warns that UK regulators are “struggling to recruit and retain the skills they need to regulate effectively” amid growing demand following the UK’s exit from the EU.

Warning that the future direction of UK regulation remains unclear, the committee pinpoints a shortage of vets to monitor food safety and animal welfare in abattoirs, as well as toxicologists to assess food risks and chemical safety.

Lawyers and economists are also in short supply to enforce competition law, according to the report.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) described the current situation as “hand-to-mouth” when it came to recruiting and retaining vets in sufficient numbers.

Dame Meg Hillier, chairwoman of the Public Accounts Committee, said that the weaknesses in the UK regulatory regime were putting consumers at risk.

She said: “Six years after the Brexit vote and with key international trade agreements still dangling years out of sight, repeated delays to implementing a new import regime continue to impact British businesses and increase risks for consumers.”

The committee focused largely on the increased responsibilities placed on the FSA, the Competition and Markets Authority and the Health and Safety Executive in the years since the UK left the EU.

Labour MP and Public Accounts Committee chairwoman Dame Meg Hillier
Dame Meg Hillier hit out at the Government’s ‘poor preparation and planning’ (PA)

It warns that divergence between the UK and the EU, as well as between the devolved administrations, could create a “risk” of increased costs for businesses, creating additional headaches too for regulators.

The report also flags concerns about potential staffing cuts to UK regulators, amid reports of agencies being asked to model headcount reductions of up to 40%.

“Although it is not clear what cuts they may eventually be asked to make, all three regulators are clear that delivering their expanded responsibilities with headcount reductions on this scale will be extremely challenging,” the committee warns.

Among the recommendations is that regulators should together identify “common skills shortages, and develop long-term strategies for recruiting, retaining, and training staff” to meet skills needs.

The committee also called on the FSA to work with the Department for Education to tackle shortages in qualified veterinarians.

Dame Meg hit out at the Government’s “poor preparation and planning”, which she said have “combined with international political realities and the result is exposure of UK consumers and businesses to greater risks and costs”.

“Regulators and policy departments should now identify the impact of potential cuts on regulatory risk and set out where significant changes in the regulatory model would be needed to mitigate them.

“The regulators should work together on ways to address the loss of regulatory cooperation arrangements with the EU, and in six months we expect a progress report on how the arrangements set out in the Trade and Cooperation Agreement are being taken forward.”

Nick Thomas-Symonds MP, Labour’s shadow international trade secretary, said that the Government’s “chronic lack of grip” was undermining UK business.

“The Public Accounts Committee’s work has exposed some of the roots of the Conservatives’ appalling record on securing trade deals and growth. This government has crashed the economy, with plans made in Downing Street and working people are paying the price,” he said.

The SNP’s consumers spokesperson Patricia Gibson said: “We have yet another report showing that Brexit and Westminster policies are causing instability and labour shortages, and threatening standards.

“The only way for Scotland to escape this and protect Scottish consumers is to become independent.”

