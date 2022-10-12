Pension scammers could use market volatility to strike, warns regulator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Pension scammers could use market volatility to strike, warns regulator

By Press Association
October 12, 2022, 11:25 am Updated: October 12, 2022, 3:05 pm
Pension scammers could seize upon the current market volatility as an opportunity to strike, the Pensions Regulator has warned (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Pension scammers could seize upon the current market volatility as an opportunity to strike, the Pensions Regulator has warned (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Pension scammers could seize upon the current market volatility as an opportunity to strike, the Pensions Regulator (TPR) has warned.

The body, which regulates work-based pension schemes in the UK, set out actions that pension scheme trustees should consider to shore up their positions before the end of the Bank of England’s emergency bond-buying scheme on Friday, and in the near term.

Setting out its expectations for trustees, the regulator said: “Market volatility often presents opportunities for scams, and trustees should remain vigilant and follow best practice in this area.”

Trustees should also monitor the appropriateness of assumptions used in calculating pension transfer values, it said, as these could be impacted by the recent market events.

Sam Richardson, deputy editor of Which? Money, said: “Pensions have always been a target for fraudsters but the rising cost of living and current turmoil surrounding pension funds has created a new opportunity for criminals to exploit using sophisticated scams.

“With more than half of pension pots being withdrawn fully into cash, some savers are at risk of losing large sums of money to a range of scams, from bogus investments promoted online to fraudulent texts attempting to play on people’s fears about their defined contribution pension savings.

“In order to protect themselves, consumers should be wary of being contacted out of the blue. If you have received a cold call, hang up and report the number to the Information Commissioner’s Office.

“Several investment scam attempts promise guaranteed high returns on low investments – these should be treated with extreme caution and financial guidance or advice should be taken before making a decision affecting your pension. If a deal sounds too good to be true, it usually is.”

TPR also said it encourages trustees to engage with their investment advisers, so they can focus on and prioritise the key areas of concern.

It added: “Recent events have shown how important it is that trustees are able to act quickly when needed.

“They should have robust procedures in place to help them respond to changing circumstances, make decisions and implement them where the need arises. Consideration should be given to whether adding one or more professional trustees would help in these circumstances.”

A gilt rout has particularly affected defined benefit (DB) pension schemes, such as final salary schemes. These schemes are often described as “gold-plated” because they promise members a certain level of income in retirement, based on their salary.

Retirement survey
Members of defined contribution pension schemes may have experienced a reduction in the value of their savings, the regulator said (Joe Giddens/PA)

A key challenge for DB schemes has been the ability to access liquidity at short notice, in an environment when long-term interest rates rose rapidly in just a few days, the regulator said.

Members of defined contribution (DC) schemes, meanwhile, may have experienced a reduction in the value of their savings, particularly if they are invested in gilts, which have fallen in value as yields have risen over 2022, the TPR added.

DC savers tend to have a higher allocation to gilts as they approach retirement – so some savers close to retirement are more likely to have seen a greater fall in the value of their savings than members who are further away from retirement.

But for people looking to buy a retirement annuity, higher yields will also likely lead to improved rates, the regulator added. Annuities give people a guaranteed retirement income, often for the rest of their life.

The regulator said: “Individuals considering purchasing an annuity may find that they can achieve a materially higher pension as yield changes feed through to annuity rates.”

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, said: “The crisis in pension funds is one of liquidity rather than solvency, but the fear is that if left unchecked it could leak into other markets, threatening financial stability.”

He added: “Defined benefit pension schemes are at the centre of the current crisis, and yet there are several layers of protection which mean individual members of these schemes aren’t in the firing line.

“These schemes are known as ‘gold-plated’ for a reason, because not only are they generous, but they are guaranteed by the employer, or ex-employer, of the pension member.

“So even if the pension scheme doesn’t have enough assets to cover its liabilities, it can ask the employer to put more money in.

“The worst-case scenario is if the pension scheme doesn’t have enough assets to cover its liabilities, and in addition the employer goes bust. But even in this situation, the scheme will fold into the Pension Protection Fund (PPF), which will provide benefits to savers at, or close to, the promised level.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Politics

Postal workers will stage numerous walkouts in the lead up to the busy Christmas period (PA)
Key dates for strikes and potential industrial action affecting the UK
Default rates on mortgages, credit cards and other household loans and business loans are expected to push upwards in the months ahead (Anthony Devlin/PA)
More households and businesses expected to default on loans in the coming months
More than 75,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel since current records began four years ago, figures show (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Number of migrants crossing Channel to UK since 2018 tops 75,000
Allies of Liz Truss have rallied round the Prime Minister after she came under intense pressure from her own MPs to abandon her economic plan following a market backlash to the measures (Alistair Grant/PA)
Ditching Truss would be ‘disastrously bad idea’, says ally Cleverly
Conservative former culture minister Lord Vaizey will chair a new body aiming to return the so-called Elgin Marbles to Greece (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Tory former minister to chair new body aiming to return Elgin Marbles to Greece
Government sign warning people to stay at home, during England’s third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus (Andrew Matthews/AP)
Covid furlough scheme lost billions of pounds to error and fraud, says watchdog
HIE chief executive Stuart Black says valuable insight into the area’s strengths and vulnerabilities Image: John Paul/HIE
Survey reveals the issues driving younger people out of the Highlands and Islands
Dame Vanessa Redgrave (Yui Mok/PA)
Dames Vanessa Redgrave and Andrea Leadsom to be honoured at Buckingham Palace
Chloe Smith is expected to implore businesses to make the labour market more accessible and inclusive in exchange for the Government assisting companies in filling vacancies (Aaron Chown/PA)
To fill vacancies, businesses must be more ‘accessible and inclusive’ for staff
Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss faces growing pressure to rip up tax-slashing plans

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Bethany Watt was reported missing on Monday. Image: Shutterstock.
Man knocked on door holding bread knife… and police officer answered
3
Eddie Williams lifting Invercauld stone at strongman event in Braemar
Braemar’s Invercauld Stone lifted for the first time by an Aussie and a Scot
4
To go with story by David Mackay. A9 crash near Kingussie Picture shows; A9 near Kingussie. Kingussie. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 64, dies following three-car crash on A9 near Kingussie
5
A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Body found in search for missing Inverness woman
6
The car crashed on Crown Street in Aberdeen on Tuesday. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Police tried to stop car which crashed and landed on its roof in Aberdeen
7
cow train
Train services delayed after cow ‘refuses’ to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line
8
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
9
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year…
10
HIE chief executive Stuart Black says valuable insight into the area’s strengths and vulnerabilities Image: John Paul/HIE
Survey reveals the issues driving younger people out of the Highlands and Islands

More from Press and Journal

Police are appealing for information after a man was taken to hospital in Fort William.
Detectives appeal for information following 'serious' assault in Fort William
A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Body found in search for missing Inverness woman
RES has sparked controversy with plans for 850ft+ turbines at Hill of Fare in Aberdeenshire
Local MP says proposed 820ft Hill of Fare turbines are 'simply too big'
Young at Heart Deeside is offering a warm space in Aboyne Library every Tuesday and Friday. Images: macondo/ Shutterstock
Warm bank in Aboyne twice a week as people forced to turn off heating
To go with story by David Mackay. A9 crash near Kingussie Picture shows; A9 near Kingussie. Kingussie. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 64, dies following three-car crash on A9 near Kingussie
Four in every five families in the Western Isles will be in fuel poverty this winter. Image: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Concerns raised as four in five families in Western Isles plunged into fuel poverty
Royal Mail managers are striking in a pay row.
Postal workers across the north, north-east and islands to strike today for a 'dignified,…
Pension scammers could seize upon the current market volatility as an opportunity to strike, the Pensions Regulator has warned (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Behind the scenes at The Society Awards 2022
BrewDog founders Martin Dickie (right) and James Watt at the site of their Lost Forest, on the Highland estate the company owns (Photo: BrewDog)
David Ross: Overlooked government report shows Scotland is screaming out for land reform
Team Europe's Sergio Garcia practices on the 1st during the second preview day of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin. Picture date: Tuesday September 21, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story GOLF Ryder. Photo credit should read: Anthony Behar/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Stephen Gallacher: Sad to see Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup career end with a whimper

Editor's Picks