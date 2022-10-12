Starmer warns Tory MPs they will not be forgiven for backing ‘kamikaze’ budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Starmer warns Tory MPs they will not be forgiven for backing ‘kamikaze’ budget

By Press Association
October 12, 2022, 12:59 pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, London (House of Commons/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, London (House of Commons/PA)

Voters will not forgive the Conservative Party if it continues to “defend” the madness of Liz Truss’s “kamikaze” mini-budget, according to Sir Keir Starmer.

The Labour leader issued the warning to Tory MPs as he accused the Prime Minister of being “lost in denial” and “ducking responsibility” for the consequences of her Government’s economic policies.

Ms Truss said the UK will see “higher growth and lower inflation” as a result of her plan and insisted she will stick to her pledge not to reduce public spending.

She also said Sir Keir has undergone a “Damascene conversion” to support legislation to repeal a hike in national insurance, although Labour – under his leadership – opposed the increase in the first place.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has been under pressure for the market turmoil that erupted after the Government last month announced a £45 billion package of unfunded tax cuts alongside a commitment to cap energy bills for the next two years.

Mr Kwarteng later dropped plans to abolish the 45% tax rate on earnings over £150,000, although he remains committed to the rest of his mini-budget.

Sir Keir, in his concluding remarks at Prime Minister’s Questions, asked: “Who voted for this? Not homeowners paying an extra £500 on their mortgages.

“Who voted for this? Not working people paying for tax cuts to the largest companies.

“Who voted for this? Not even most of the MPs behind her who know you can’t pay for tax cuts on the never-never.

“Does she think the public will ever forgive the Conservative Party if they keep on defending this madness and go ahead with her kamikaze budget?”

Prime Minister Liz Truss reacts during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons
Prime Minister Liz Truss reacts during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, London (House of Commons/PA)

Ms Truss replied: “What our budget has delivered is security for families for the next two winters. It’s made sure that we’re going to see higher economic growth, lower inflation and more opportunities.

“The way we will get our country growing is through more jobs, more growth, more opportunities – not through higher taxes, higher spending and his friends in the unions stopping hard-working people getting to work.”

Sir Keir earlier accused the Conservatives of going on a “borrowing spree”, adding: “For nearly two million homeowners, their fixed-rate deals are coming to an end next year. They’re worried sick and everybody in this House knows it.

“They won’t forgive, they won’t forget, and nor should they.

“When will she stop ducking responsibility, do the right thing and reverse her kamikaze budget which is causing so much pain?”

Ms Truss said she was “genuinely unclear”, prompting jeers from the Labour benches, before adding: “As to what the Labour Party’s policy is on our energy price guarantee.

“It was the biggest part of our mini-budget. Are the Opposition saying they want to reverse it and they want to see people facing energy bills of £6,000?”

On public spending, Sir Keir noted: “During her leadership contest, the Prime Minister said, I quote her exactly, ‘I’m very clear, I’m not planning public spending reductions’. Is she going to stick to that?”

Ms Truss replied: “Absolutely. Look, Mr Speaker, we’re spending almost £1 trillion on public spending. We were spending £700 billion back in 2010. What we will make sure is that over the medium term the debt is falling. We will do that not by cutting public spending but by making sure we spend public money well.

“And (Sir Keir) talks about our spending, which he doesn’t seem to support, on the energy price guarantee. But the reality is he can’t criticise us on one hand for spending money and on the other claiming we’re cutting public expenditure.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Work beginning on the construction of a swimmers’ lagoon on Southend seafront in 2016 – a project signed off by the Marine Management Organisation (Avpics/Alamy/PA)
MP calls for marine licenses to be issued by local councils
Thousands of BTec pupils did not receive their exam results on time this year (Gareth Fuller/PA)
BTec results delay ‘left pupils feeling like second-class citizens’, MP suggests
Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)
PM appears to back call for police investigation of transgender charity Mermaids
Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)
PM appears to back call for police investigation of transgender charity Mermaids
Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)
PM appears to back call for police investigation of transgender charity Mermaids
Prime Minister Liz Truss said ‘we can’t allow the situation to drift’ in Brexit negotiations with the EU (PA)
PM Liz Truss warns against ‘drift’ in Brexit negotiations with the EU
Prime Minister Liz Truss said ‘we can’t allow the situation to drift’ in Brexit negotiations with the EU (PA)
PM Liz Truss warns against ‘drift’ in Brexit negotiations with the EU
Prime Minister Liz Truss said ‘we can’t allow the situation to drift’ in Brexit negotiations with the EU (PA)
PM Liz Truss warns against ‘drift’ in Brexit negotiations with the EU
Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng delivers his keynote speech to party members at the annual Conservative Party conference in Birmingham. Picture date: Monday October 3, 2022.
Chancellor faces fresh Tory pleas to ‘further row back’ tax cutting plans
Climate minister Graham Stuart was speaking to the House of Commons Environmental Audit Committee (Victoria Jones/PA)
Labour plans would cause blackouts and poverty, says climate minister

Most Read

1
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year…
2
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Fire in Benbecula Place in Inverness Picture shows; Benbecula Place in Inverness. Benbecula Place in Inverness. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Jail for fireraiser who rammed woman’s car then torched her home
3
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Paul Coates assaulted men at Club Tropicana in Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 11/10/2022
Man bottled and punched reveller on Club Tropicana dancefloor
4
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. Police remain on the scene dealing with an ongoing investigation at Troon Avenue in Ardler. Picture shows; Police on the scene at Troon Avenue in Ardler on Saturday March 6. Troon Avenue, Dundee. Supplied by Staff pic by Steven Brown Date; 06/03/2021
Aberdeen graduate accused of double murder could have acted with ‘diminished responsibility’, court told
5
Daniel Sloss will perform his new touring show, Can't, at the Music Hall in an exclusive for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
Daniel Sloss will give Aberdeen fans exclusive performance of his new global tour as…
6
A section of the Esplanade is scheduled to be closed for two weeks.
Aberdeen Esplanade road closure causes traffic havoc
7
Jacqueline Fraser with her horse Randall. Image: Jacqueline Fraser
Woman who spent £10,000 on visits to beloved horse celebrates north-east bridge reopening
8
cow train
Train services delayed after cow ‘refuses’ to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line
9
Erik Cameron spat and tried to headbutt a GEOamey security guard.
Prisoner given extended sentence after attack on Aberdeen Sheriff Court security guard
10
To go with story by Katie Paterson. Sick domestic attacker returned to prison after campaign of 'terrifying' threats towards mother Picture shows; Tyler Leisk. Unknown. Supplied by Twitter Date; Unknown; 01c64317-10be-41ac-b541-8bd2e43a0d03 To go with story by David McPhee. Sick domestic attacker returned to prison after campaign of 'terrifying' threats towards mother Picture shows; Tyler Leisk. Unknown. Supplied by Twitter Date; Unknown; fb0f4c03-153c-431e-b0dc-ab1ee2d17356
Violent reveller broke woman’s collar bone after 2am assault near kebab shop

More from Press and Journal

Six bridges were destroyed in the King Edward area in Aberdeenshire in 2019. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Work to repair King Edward's flood-hit bridges continues
Blood stocks have been relatively low.
Blood bank wants more donors from groups O and A as stocks drop to…
Ness Bridge lit up red for Poppyscotland. Image: Poppyscotland.
Highlands and Islands landmarks to light up red for return of the poppy appeal
Douglas Ross
'We cannot continue to see cars in people's gardens': Douglas Ross vows to tackle…
Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell are still the keys to Scotland in 2022/23.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Townsend should stick close to his generational players for the…
Inverness will play Dryburgh Athletic in the league cup quarter-final. (Image: Brian Smith)
Caley Thistle Women, Westdyke and Grampian Ladies find out SWF Championship and League One…
lidl toy donations
Charities invited to sign up for Lidl's Christmas toy bank initiative to help struggling…
Lossiemouth's Fergus Edwards is the latest Highland League player to tackle our Quickfire Questions.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Lossiemouth's Fergus Edwards faces the Quickfire Questions
Wick Academy's Richard Macadie has had a long - and decorated - Highland League career.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Wick Academy legend Richard Macadie on his illustrious career
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. Police remain on the scene dealing with an ongoing investigation at Troon Avenue in Ardler. Picture shows; Police on the scene at Troon Avenue in Ardler on Saturday March 6. Troon Avenue, Dundee. Supplied by Staff pic by Steven Brown Date; 06/03/2021
Aberdeen graduate accused of double murder could have acted with 'diminished responsibility', court told

Editor's Picks