HMS Queen Elizabeth returns to home port after replacing sister ship on US visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics UK politics

HMS Queen Elizabeth returns to home port after replacing sister ship on US visit

By Press Association
October 13, 2022, 4:23 pm
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth has sailed into its home port after taking the place of its sister ship which broke down on the way to a diplomatic visit to the United States.

Families and well-wishers lined the harbour walls and the Round Tower in Old Portsmouth to welcome the aircraft carrier as it returned to Portsmouth Naval Base.

The warship sailed at the last minute to New York, where it hosted the Atlantic Future Forum (AFF) – a defence conference focusing on Anglo-American military, political and strategic relations.

HMS Queen Elizabeth
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

The 65,000-tonne warship was forced to change its deployment plans after HMS Prince of Wales suffered a broken propeller shaft shortly after leaving Portsmouth in August.

After being brought back to base, the beleaguered Prince of Wales sailed to Rosyth in Scotland to undergo repairs in dry dock which could take several months.

The Queen Elizabeth returned to the home of the Royal Navy on Thursday where it is expected to prepare to continue its autumn programme of exercises in the Mediterranean and Baltic seas.

HMS Prince of Wales broke down off the Isle of Wight in August after sailing from Portsmouth Naval Base to take part in flight trials as well as host the AFF.

Inspections by divers and engineers found that the Nato flagship’s 33-ton starboard propeller – the same weight as 30 Ford Fiesta cars – had malfunctioned, with a coupling holding it in place breaking.

HMS Queen Elizabeth
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

The carrier was taken back to Portsmouth for further examination by engineers from Babcock before the decision was taken for it to travel to Rosyth in Fife, where it was built, to undergo repairs.

The giant warship’s departure for Scotland was delayed twice, firstly because it took longer than expected to remove the damaged propeller and secondly because of an unrelated issue involving a leak in a fuel pipe.

A Royal Navy spokesman said: “The full extent of the repairs will be known once the ship has entered dry dock.

“We are committed to getting HMS Prince of Wales back on operations, protecting the nation and our allies, as soon as possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Prime Minister Liz Truss after delivering her keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference (Aaron Chown/PA)
Liz Truss’s history of U-turns amid speculation of corporation tax reversal
Prime Minister Liz Truss is to hold a press conference amid speculation of a major U-turn on Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget (PA)
Liz Truss to hold press conference amid calls for mini-budget U-turn
Liz Truss needs to hold onto the Tory leadership until January 3 to avoid topping the list for the shortest time as PM (Aaron Chown/PA)
Truss needs to hold on until new year to avoid being shortest-serving PM
Brexit has contributed significantly to the paralysis of devolved institutions, the Council of Europe said (Paul Faith/PA)
‘Northern Ireland Protocol being used to hold institutions hostage’
Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Kwarteng flies back for mini-budget crisis talks with Truss
The Bank of England said its bond-buying programme will end on Friday (John Walton/PA)
Government bonds and pound rebound amid bond-buying deadline
A man hosting four Ukrainians in the UK said his monthly £350 payment is “failing to cover the increase in the bills this winter” and called for further support and clarity from the Government regarding its plans (PA)
‘I won’t turf out Ukrainians despite my soaring winter energy bill’
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (Jacob King/PA)
Chancellor returns early from US as expectation of major U-turn grows
A candle and a photo at a vigil at St Michael & All Angels church in Leigh-on-Sea Essex for Conservative MP Sir David Amess last October (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Sir David Amess’s successor backs face-to-face meetings as security increased
Liz Truss is expected to be forced to scrap parts of her mini-budget in the days to come, amid growing pressure on the Prime Minister to reassure markets and rescue her administration (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Expectation of major Truss U-turn grows as pressure on PM builds

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
The Waterside Inn in Peterhead.
Woman stole partner’s bank card when he was arrested during romantic getaway
3
Councillor John Wheeler switches on the new power supply, along with Aberdeen Heat & Power chairman Ramsay Milne at Tillydrone Energy Centre. Image: Supplied
Aberdeen residents on low-cost district heating scheme will not face rising bills
4
Christopher Taylor.
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz brought his show to The Tivoli theatre as part of the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
REVIEW: Controversial Jerry Sadowitz takes it to the limit for laughs at the Tivoli
7
Karen Robertson Aberdeen
Two-year ban for driver found ‘drooling’ behind wheel
8
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
9
A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing person Eleanor Mallet from Inverness
10
Louise's family members Vicky Morris, Linda Yeoman, Tom Lindsay, David Lindsay, Lesley Michie, Rebecca Yeoman at the knitwear sale on Saturday. Image: David Lindsay.
Family of late Aberdeen knitwear creator sell her goods to raise money for brain…

More from Press and Journal

Police were called to a crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis on Friday morning. Image: Google Maps Street View.
Emergency services called to motorbike crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis
Inverness Airport Station works will close the line for 11 days. Image: Network Rail.
No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness…
Council Leader Robin Currie.
Council leader wants residents to write letters to parliament over £7 million budget hole…
Moreen spent some of her big day sneaking a smoke (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Quitting smoking was torturous - but I've never looked back
All photos by Matt Crockett.
REVIEW: Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) oozed silliness and sensibility in Aberdeen
Hermes, who wear blue and black, head the North Region Junior Premier League this season. Picture by DC Thomson/Kath Flannery
North Region Junior football: Top-flight front-runners Hermes and Bridge of Don Thistle meet under…
CR0038879 Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire Shield first round match between Fraserburgh (black)and Banks o' Dee (Blue) Neil Gauld, centre, was the scorer Pictured are: Banks O dee celebrate equalising at 2 2 in te first half ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell 11/10 /2022
Neil Gauld's thirst for goals remains after Banks o' Dee striker reaches another milestone
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands during the 4-0 loss at Dundee United.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits inability to talk to his team at half-time is…
Diogo Jota of Liverpool takes on John Lundstram and Leon King of Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Richard Gordon: For the most part, European football now looks like a waste of…
Is Liz Truss's government serious or an experimental Fringe show? (Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson)
Euan McColm: Liz Truss & Co's bizarre performance art is a disturbing must-see

Editor's Picks

Most Commented