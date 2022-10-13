Greens to vote on free late-night transport for hospitality workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Greens to vote on free late-night transport for hospitality workers

By Press Association
October 14, 2022, 12:03 am
Scottish Green members are looking to gain a formal endorsement to make free transport home for hospitality staff a mandatory requirement (Nick Ansell/PA)
Scottish Green members are looking to gain a formal endorsement to make free transport home for hospitality staff a mandatory requirement (Nick Ansell/PA)

A proposal to provide free late-night transport to help hospitality workers get home safely will be voted on by the Scottish Greens at their party conference.

Some people working in the night-time industries face dangerous journeys home, with some options being too expensive.

Unite Hospitality – through its Get Me Home Safely campaign – has been calling on Scotland’s employers to accept a duty of care when it comes to workers travelling home during unsocial hours.

At the Greens’ conference in Dundee this weekend, members will vote on a motion to support the campaign and make the provision of free transport home a mandatory requirement in the industry.

The move would also see a number of safety improvement measures worked upon by the party, including legislation to install clear and operational CCTV on all forms of public transport, and introducing a legal requirement for transport workers to prevent gender-based violence, sexual assault and harassment on public transport and in private hires.

Scottish Green Glasgow councillor Dan Hutchison said: “Assault, threatening behaviour and dangerous routes home are all too common for workers in hospitality.

“Every shift, staff are left wondering whether they will be forced to walk home in the dark if they’ve not made enough tips to pay for a taxi, or whether they’ll make it home safely at all.

“Employers and governments across Scotland must play their part in preventing this cycle of anxiety for staff, and this motion would ensure that many of the barriers to a safe working environment for those working late can be brought to an end.

“Unite’s excellent work in improving safety measures on public transport and taking the burden for paying for safe travel away from workers could be transformative to the thousands working in late night bars and clubs.

“Scottish Greens must make clear our unwavering support for workers in the hospitality sector by backing this motion and making our towns and cities safer for everyone in them.”

Bryan Simpson, Unite Hospitality organiser, added: “We are delighted to hear that our Get Me Home Safely campaign has proven so popular with Scottish Green Party members in their conference motions ballot.

“If passed at the Scottish Greens conference, this motion would send an important message to employers that they have an obligation to provide transport home for their late night workers and that the Scottish Government should do more to encourage that.

“We urge conference delegates to back the campaign which will benefit thousands of workers across Scotland.”

