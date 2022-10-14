Timeline: Liz Truss’s turbulent time as Prime Minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Timeline: Liz Truss’s turbulent time as Prime Minister

By Press Association
October 14, 2022, 1:57 pm Updated: October 14, 2022, 2:01 pm
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss have faced much controversy in their first few weeks in the top political roles (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss have faced much controversy in their first few weeks in the top political roles (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Liz Truss has had an eventful time in office as Prime Minister, and less than six weeks in she has sacked her Chancellor.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what has happened since Ms Truss took up her role as the UK’s leader.

– September 5: Liz Truss is the victor in the Tory leadership contest and will become the country’s next prime minister.  She promises a “bold plan” to cut taxes and grow the economy and “deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply”.

The Queen welcomed Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Queen welcomed Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

– September 6: Ms Truss becomes Prime Minister after being invited to form a new government by the Queen at Balmoral. Later that afternoon, in her first speech in Downing Street, Ms Truss says she is honoured to take on the role “at a vital time for our country”. Kwasi Kwarteng is appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer.

– September 7: Ms Truss uses her first Prime Minister’s Questions to promise to work with MPs across the House to tackle “the challenges we face” at a “vital time for our country”. She confirms she will set out her package of support to deal with soaring energy bills the following day.

– September 8: In Parliament shortly before midday, the PM announces a new energy price guarantee and promises support for businesses struggling with bills for six months, with targeted support for vulnerable firms beyond that. She describes it as “the moment to be bold”, adding: “We are facing a global energy crisis and there are no cost-free options.”

Soon after her economic announcements in the Commons, Buckingham Palace issues a statement saying doctors were concerned for the Queen’s health, and that the head of state was under medical supervision.

A Palace statement is released at 6.30pm stating: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”

– September 9: The King holds his first in-person audience with Ms Truss at Buckingham Palace. Politics all but comes to a halt as the country observes a national period of mourning.

– September 19: The Queen’s funeral is held at Westminster Abbey in London.

– September 23: Mr Kwarteng announces the biggest raft of tax cuts for half a century. Using more than £70 billion of increased borrowing, he sets out a package which includes abolishing the top rate of income tax for the highest earners and axing the cap on bankers’ bonuses while adding restrictions to the welfare system.

The pound falls to a fresh 37-year low as “spooked” traders swallow the cost of the spree.

Questioned by reporters later that evening, the Chancellor insists his plan will encourage investment in the UK and rejects the suggestion his economic announcement was “a gamble”.

Kwasi Kwarteng insisted his controversial economic plan would encourage investment in the UK (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Kwasi Kwarteng insisted his controversial economic plan would encourage investment in the UK (Dylan Martinez/PA)

– September 29: Almost a week on, Ms Truss insists the Government had to “take urgent action to get the economy growing” in her first public comments since the mini-budget market turmoil.

October 2: Ms Truss acknowledges mistakes over the mini-budget but says she is standing by her tax-cutting plan as she refuses to rule out public spending cuts.

The PM admits she could have done more to prepare the ground for Mr Kwarteng’s financial statement, and she faces accusations of throwing her Chancellor “under the bus” by saying the abolition of the 45p top rate of tax was not discussed with the Cabinet but was a decision made by him.

Prime ministers with shortest time in office
(PA Graphics)

– October 3: In a dramatic U-turn, Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng abandon their plan to abolish the 45p rate of income tax for top earners.

“We get it, and we have listened,” the Chancellor says, in language echoed in a tweet from the PM less than 24 hours after she said she remained absolutely committed to the cut.

Somewhat embarrassingly, Ms Truss was still defending the 45p tax rate in a TV interview filmed just hours before the U-turn.

– October 4: Mr Kwarteng says the Queen’s death added to the “high-pressure” environment around the preparation of the mini-budget. In an interview with GB News, he says it is important to place the mini-budget in the “context” of the Queen’s death and funeral.

– October 5: Ms Truss pledges she will “get us through the tempest” and “get Britain moving” as she delivers her first Tory conference speech as party leader.

– October 8: Four Cabinet ministers urge colleagues to rally behind Ms Truss as the PM battles to steady the Tory ship following a week blighted by infighting.

– October 10: Mr Kwarteng bows to pressure to bring forward the publication of his financial strategy and independent economic forecasts. Completing another U-turn, he agrees to set out his medium-term fiscal plan alongside Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predictions on October 31.

– October 11: As Parliament returned, the Chancellor was warned, during a session of Treasury questions, that the Government’s economic credibility would be further shredded if he tries to push through the policies without the support of Conservative MPs.

– October 12: Ms Truss insists she will not cut spending to balance the books, despite economists and the financial markets continuing to question her plans.

She says she is “absolutely” not planning public spending reductions, but insists taxpayers’ money will be used well.

– October 13: Mr Kwarteng says his “total focus is on delivering on the mini-budget” in response to speculation about a U-turn on the measures.

– October 14: Mr Kwarteng is sacked, having flown back early from International Monetary Fund talks in Washington. He says he has accepted Ms Truss’ request he “stand aside” as Chancellor.

Downing Street announces Ms Truss will hold a press conference.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

A woman carries a box with food as locals receive humanitarian goods in Sviatohirsk, Ukraine, Tuesday (Francisco Seco/PA)
Russia cannot sustain renewed campaign of attacks on Ukraine, officials say
The choice of mortgage deals had contracted sharply following the mini-budget (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Mortgage lenders ‘should feel confidence to put more products on the market’
Jeremy Hunt has been appointed Chancellor after Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked (PA)
Jeremy Hunt becomes Chancellor with wealth of experience in Cabinet roles
The Bank of England in the city of London after sterling slumped following Liz Truss’s speech (Yui Mok/PA)
Pound falls further and bonds under pressure despite Government tax U-turn
Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced a hike in corporation tax (Daniel Leal/PA)
Truss promises £19bn extra taxes for big companies after U-turn
Prime Minister Liz Truss during a press conference at Downing Street (Daniel Leal/PA)
Truss defends her low tax agenda as she makes major U-turn and sacks Chancellor
Jeremy Hunt pictured during the Conservative Party leadership campaign in 2019 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Jeremy Hunt is fourth Chancellor in just over three months
Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Sadiq Khan: Kwasi Kwarteng not the only problem with Liz Truss’ Government
Kwasi Kwarteng and Jeremy Hunt (Aaron Chown/Danny Lawson/PA)
Jeremy Hunt becomes Chancellor as Kwasi Kwarteng is dramatically sacked
Kwasi Kwarteng leaves 11 Downing Street, London, after being sacked as Chancellor (Victoria Jones/PA)
Kwasi Kwarteng pays price for mini-budget chaos as he is sacked by Liz Truss

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Ian Stewart.
Unpaid work for Aberdeen grandad who racially abused Celtic players
3
Provost Rust Drive
Woman, 46, denies offering ‘sexual activity’ with 12-year-old boy for money
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Court Picture shows; Christopher Clark. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Stalked by bank transfers: Woman hounded by ex via money app
5
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
6
Eday Road resident John Green, pictured right, fears a serious accident could happen on Eday Road. Also pictured: Councillor Martin Greig. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘I am waiting for somebody to be killed’: Could higher speed bumps improve safety…
7
The Emmerdale Family Funday, held at Inchmarlo Golf Centre, Banchory - in aid of the Anthony Nolan Trust. Tony Audenshae who plays Bob Hope with Four-year-old Jasmine Walker. Pictures Colin Rennie. - Saturday June 5, 2004.
Emmerdale at 50: How the cast of the ITV soap have taken the north-east…
8
Christopher Taylor.
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
9
To go with story by Emma Grady. Prince Charles during his visit to Ballater yesterday 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo Picture shows; Prince Charles 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo. Ballater. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; Unknown
All the Aberdeen roads closed on Monday due to King Charles visit
10
Inverness Airport Station works will close the line for 11 days. Image: Network Rail.
No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness…

More from Press and Journal

All the members of the Bon Accord Silver Band are travelling down to London fore the championships this weekend. Image: Bon Accord Silver Band.
Bon Accord Silver Band heading to London to compete in national championships
John Baillie has been rowing thousands of miles at Tesco stores to raise funds for Erskine. Image: Erskine.
Inverness veteran raises over £10k for Erskine after rowing equivalent of Atlantic
Elgin City defender Matthew Cooper in action against Kelty Hearts.
Highland League: Brechin City sign forward Botti Biabi on deal until end of season
Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who has links to Scotland's north-east
The Rest and Be Thankful
Traffic controls in action on Rest and Be Thankful due to heavy rain
George Leslie Norris died in a crash on the A9 at Kingussie. Image: Police Scotland.
Police name motorist killed in A9 crash involving two cars and van towing trailer
Post Office has been unable to reopen a service in Aberdeen. Picture by DC Thomson.
'Temporary' closure of Clifton Road Post Office could become permanent
Aberdeenshire Council has warned of potential rockfall on the A93 Braemar to Cairnwell road. Image: Google Maps.
Motorists warned of potential rockfall on A93 between Braemar and Cairnwell
Staffa
Rural tourism infrastructure projects receive share of £3 million funding
Our Highland League Weekly Friday preview show is totally free to view this week.
WATCH FREE: Highland League Weekly Friday preview - Banks o' Dee and Fraserburgh meet…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented