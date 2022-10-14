Truss defends her low tax agenda as she makes major U-turn and sacks Chancellor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss defends her low tax agenda as she makes major U-turn and sacks Chancellor

By Press Association
October 14, 2022, 2:54 pm Updated: October 14, 2022, 3:41 pm
Prime Minister Liz Truss during a press conference at Downing Street (Daniel Leal/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss during a press conference at Downing Street (Daniel Leal/PA)

Prime Minister Liz Truss vowed to see through her low-tax agenda as she announced a major U-turn after sacking Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor.

The Prime Minister said her mission remains the pursuit of a “low-tax, high-wage, high-growth economy” but accepted parts of the mini-budget last month went “further and faster” than markets had expected.

Admitting she had to change course, she reversed a key policy to scrap the planned rise in corporation tax from 19% to 25%.

Speaking at a hastily-arranged Downing Street press conference, she said: “It is clear that parts of our mini-budget went further and faster than markets were expecting so the way we are delivering our mission right now has to change.”

But asked whether she should resign, Ms Truss said: “I am absolutely determined to see through what I have promised.”

The Prime Minister – who summoned Mr Kwarteng back from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) annual meeting in Washington to inform him of his fate – said she was “incredibly sorry” to lose him.

Kwais Kwarteng resignation
Outgoing Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng leaves 11 Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)

She said his successor, Jeremy Hunt, was “one of the most experienced and widely respected Government ministers and parliamentarians”.

She added: “He shares my convictions and my ambitions for our country.”

She said action was needed to reassure the markets of the Government’s commitment to fiscal discipline, with the U-turn on corporation tax raising £18 billion a year.

She said it was a “down payment” on the medium-term fiscal plan on October 31 when the new Chancellor will set out how he intends to get the public finances back on track.

“We will do whatever is necessary to ensure debt is falling as a share of the economy in the medium term,” she said.

She added: “I want to be honest, this is difficult, but we will get through this storm. And we will deliver the strong and sustained growth that can transform the prosperity of our country for generations to come.”

As well as the move on corporation tax, Ms Truss also signalled a squeeze on public spending which would “grow less rapidly than previously planned”.

Paul Johnson, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said that higher inflation had already eaten into the spending plans set out a year ago.

“Can’t increase much less quickly without actually going down,” he tweeted.

Following her announcement, the pound dipped back again.

Sterling had pared back some of its early losses shortly before the Prime Minister’s press conference but then dropped back, indicating that traders believe there is still more action to be taken.

The pound moved 1.2% lower at 1.119 against the US dollar after the update.

Meanwhile, yields on gilts – UK government bonds, which have come under severe pressure in recent weeks – also tipped higher to 4.5%, almost returning to levels from the market opening on Friday.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the whole Government – and not just Mr Kwarteng – needed to go.

“Changing the chancellor doesn’t undo the damage made in Downing Street,” he tweeted.

“Liz Truss’ reckless approach has crashed the economy, causing mortgages to skyrocket, and has undermined Britain’s standing on the world stage. We need a change in Government.”

