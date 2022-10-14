Pound falls further and bonds under pressure despite Government tax U-turn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Pound falls further and bonds under pressure despite Government tax U-turn

By Press Association
October 14, 2022, 3:41 pm Updated: October 14, 2022, 5:46 pm
The Bank of England in the city of London after sterling slumped following Liz Truss’s speech (Yui Mok/PA)
The Bank of England in the city of London after sterling slumped following Liz Truss’s speech (Yui Mok/PA)

The Bank of England bought just £1.5 billion in gilts on Friday as its intervention to prop up the markets after the chancellor’s mini- budget came to an end on the same day as he lost his job.

The pound and UK Government bonds also came back under pressure despite the Prime Minister’s decision to reverse corporation tax plans as the financial markets seek further action.

It came after a turbulent day which saw Liz Truss oust Kwasi Kwarteng after a 38-day spell as chancellor which was marked by severe volatility across the financial markets.

Trading in the pound and gilts, UK government bonds, became more positive early on Friday after reports that parts of the Government’s mini-budget announcement would be scrapped.

The chancellor’s unfunded tax-cutting plans in the mini-budget last month led to a surge in yields on gilts.

Conservative Party Conference 2022
Ex-chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (Aaron Chown/PA)

Amid the chaos, the Bank of England stepped in with a promise to buy up to £65 billion in gilts to prop up the market.

By the time the gilt purchasing programme ended on Friday the Bank had spent just £19.3 billion of that, buying a little under £1.5 billion on the day.

Separately, the Prime Minister confirmed that the Government will now reverse on over £18 billion worth of spending commitments from the mini-budget, by reversing her policy to axe the planned rise in corporation tax from 19% to 25%.

Sterling had pared back some of its early losses after the chancellor’s exit was confirmed.

However, the pound fell back after a brief press conference which announced the reversal on corporation tax as the only major change to fiscal policy.

Ms Truss reaffirmed plans to outline the Government’s fiscal strategy on October 31, alongside projection by the Office for Budget Responsibility.

After stock markets closed, the pound had dropped 1.2% and could buy just 1.12 US dollars.

Meanwhile, the update also sparked another jump in gilt yields, which rise as bond prices fall.

The yield on 30-year UK Government bonds increased by 0.3 percentage points to 4.8% – representing an increase in the cost of state borrowing.

Gilts had seen yields surge as high as 5.1% after the chancellor’s mini-budget was announced in September, causing particular distress for many UK pension funds.

Pressure to gilts returned on Tuesday after traders were spooked by Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey’s firm message that the central bank’s bond-buying scheme would not be extended beyond Friday.

However, an increase in gilt purchases by the Bank of England towards the end of this week and rumours regarding Government policy reversals helped prices recover.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The Bank of England was forced to step in to help prop up pension funds after the Chancellor spooked investors. (John Walton/PA)
Three weeks of market chaos that toppled the chancellor
Liz Truss confirmed the changes during a press briefing in Downing Street (Daniel Leal/PA)
Truss sacrifices Kwarteng to save her premiership as she ditches tax pledge
Former Labour Party deputy leader Tom Watson will enter the House of Lords (Victoria Jones/PA)
Former Labour deputy leader and Winston Churchill’s grandson on peerages list
Former chancellor Lord Hammond said Liz Truss can survive as PM because his party’s MPs will not want to risk a general election (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Government’s growth agenda is in tatters, says ex-chancellor Lord Hammond
A woman carries a box with food as locals receive humanitarian goods in Sviatohirsk, Ukraine, Tuesday (Francisco Seco/PA)
Russia cannot sustain renewed campaign of attacks on Ukraine, officials say
The choice of mortgage deals had contracted sharply following the mini-budget (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Mortgage lenders ‘should feel confidence to put more products on the market’
Jeremy Hunt has been appointed Chancellor after Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked (PA)
Jeremy Hunt becomes Chancellor with wealth of experience in Cabinet roles
Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced a hike in corporation tax (Daniel Leal/PA)
Truss promises £19bn extra taxes for big companies after U-turn
Prime Minister Liz Truss during a press conference at Downing Street (Daniel Leal/PA)
Truss defends her low tax agenda as she makes major U-turn and sacks Chancellor
Jeremy Hunt pictured during the Conservative Party leadership campaign in 2019 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Jeremy Hunt is fourth Chancellor in just over three months

Most Read

1
Provost Rust Drive
Woman, 46, denies offering ‘sexual activity’ with 12-year-old boy for money
2
George Leslie Norris died in a crash on the A9 at Kingussie. Image: Police Scotland.
Police name motorist killed in A9 crash involving two cars and van towing trailer
3
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
4
Alex-John Stephen hid his face as he left court.
John Bishop comedy show ends in break-up, taxi rank brawl and domestic abuse assault
5
Christopher Taylor.
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
6
Ian Stewart.
Unpaid work for Aberdeen grandad who racially abused Celtic players
7
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
8
Eday Road resident John Green, pictured right, fears a serious accident could happen on Eday Road. Also pictured: Councillor Martin Greig. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘I am waiting for somebody to be killed’: Could higher speed bumps improve safety…
9
Dundee Sheriff Court
Serial crook dodges jail after jury believe tale of £18K loot find
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Court Picture shows; Christopher Clark. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Stalked by bank transfers: Woman hounded by ex via money app

More from Press and Journal

Prime Minister Liz Truss (Photo: Daniel Leal/AP/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: Headless chicken approach leaves Truss in a tricky situation
A woman says she was sexually assaulted near Drummer's Corner, Peterhead. Image: Google maps screengrab
Woman says she was 'grabbed' on same morning of alleged sex assault on Peterhead…
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Image SNS
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds warns of lethal finishers at opponents Cove Rangers
Aboyne Hospital and Health Centre. Picture by Kenny Elrick / DCT Media.
Aboyne Community Hospital to reopen after staff shortages forced closure
An aerial image of the under-construction Aberdeen Incinerator. Photo: Kenny Elrick, 12/10/22.
Aberdeen incinerator contractor obliged to start accepting waste from October 29
The Stooshie: The politics podcast from DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Green conference and further Tory turmoil
John Urquhart from Skye, originally from Harris, has been named as Gaelic Ambassador of the Year. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'I love Gaelic': Skye author and poet named Gaelic Ambassador of the Year at…
Trains, Nicola Sturgeon and Aberdeen's revamp
Readers' letters: Train journeys, Nicola Sturgeon's Anti-tory comments and Aberdeen City's revamp
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay expects Dundee United to bring fresh confidence into Dingwall…
Professor Sarah Pedersen of RGU has helped create a new "Quinepedia" initiative. Picture: Kenny Elrick
BIG INTERVIEW: Sarah Pedersen highlights the launch of Quinepedia but worries about women's rights…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented