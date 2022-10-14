Demonstrators block Downing Street gates in protest at PM’s climate approach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Demonstrators block Downing Street gates in protest at PM’s climate approach

By Press Association
October 14, 2022, 6:20 pm Updated: October 14, 2022, 8:43 pm
Members of Extinction Rebellion protest outside Downing Street on the day Kwasi Kwarteng said he has accepted Liz Truss’s request he “stand aside” as Chancellor of the Exchequer. Picture date: Friday October 14, 2022 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Members of Extinction Rebellion protest outside Downing Street on the day Kwasi Kwarteng said he has accepted Liz Truss’s request he “stand aside” as Chancellor of the Exchequer. Picture date: Friday October 14, 2022 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Hundreds of Extinction Rebellion supporters descended on Westminster to protest against Liz Truss’s approach to the environment during what was a difficult day for the Prime Minister.

Crowds of climate demonstrators arrived in Whitehall in central London on Friday afternoon, carrying colourful flags, setting off flares, chanting and banging drums.

Many were carrying placards with slogans such as “Employee of the month” above a Shell logo and a picture of Ms Truss as well as “Polluters must pay, listen to the people” and “People and the planet before profit”.

Extinction Rebellion protest
Members of Extinction Rebellion protest outside Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Protesters erupted in cheers as the news broke that Kwasi Kwarteng had been sacked from his role as Chancellor by the Prime Minister.

Hours later, many were still holding flags and listening to speeches when the newly appointed Chancellor Jeremy Hunt arrived at Downing Street to speak to Ms Truss.

Mr Hunt walked through the gates from the Foreign Office courtyard, past the pen of reporters and into No 10’s main entrance rather than entering via the main Downing Street gates where protesters were still blocking the road.

Kwasi Kwarteng resignation
Jeremy Hunt leaves 10 Downing Street in London after he was appointed Chancellor following the resignation of Kwasi Kwarteng (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Joining the protest was dermatologist Olivia Stevenson, from Kettering in Northamptonshire, who did not want to give her age.

She told the PA news agency: “We have the climate emergency which is the biggest health crisis ever and nothing’s happening.”

Ms Stevenson, who was with a group of healthcare professionals wearing scrubs, said: “This is mass genocide what’s being done here.”

Conservation scientist Dr Charlie Gardner, 43, from Norwich, who was at the protest with a group of other scientists, said the Government’s recent policies affecting climate change and the protection of nature are “completely unacceptable”.

“I want to change the Government. This one is completely incompetent, completely immoral,” he said.

“Rather than doing what needs to be done, the Government is doing the exact opposite.

“As a scientist I find this intolerable.

“Why have I spent my career generating this information if the information is just going to be ignored?”

Bea Shrewsbury, 65, an accountant from Cornwall, said the Prime Minister must not put economic considerations ahead of the environment.

“We’re not anti-growth necessarily but we need to have growth in the right places – green energy and repairing things and just being more aware of our surroundings.”

Extinction Rebellion protest
Extinction Rebellion protesters set off flares outside Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)

It comes after the Government faced a fierce backlash from organisations including the Wildlife Trusts, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and the National Trust over proposals announced in Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget last month.

Widespread concern was sparked by plans for “investment zones” where planning restrictions would be limited to make way for more housing developments as well as environmental land management schemes being potentially rolled back.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank of England Governor signals interest rates could rise again
Jeremy Hunt has said he will be delivering what is effectively a ‘proper’ Budget at the end of the month (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
October fiscal plan effectively a full budget, says new Chancellor
Patrick Harvie spoke to Green members (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rent freeze law shows Greens can deliver ‘robust change’ – Patrick Harvie
Sir Keir Starmer speaking at the Labour Regional Conference in Barnsley (Danny Lawson/PA)
Labour ‘will turn Britain into green growth superpower’, Sir Keir Starmer says
Senior MP Tobias Ellwood also welcomed the appointment of Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor (Yui Mok/PA)
Tory MP Tobias Ellwood has whip restored
Sir Keir Starmer addressed the Labour regional conference in Barnsley (PA)
Starmer quotes famous Kinnock put-down in attack on Tories’ ‘grotesque chaos’
There is a conditional licence for coal extraction in parts of Scotland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Scottish Government to take ‘no support’ position on coal mining – Lorna Slater
Jeremy Hunt, the new Chancellor, effectively signalled plans to tear up the Prime Minister’s economic agenda (Aaron Chown/PA)
Hunt: Tax rises and spending cuts on cards with ‘difficult’ decisions ahead
Miriam Margolyes said she had wanted to tell new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt “f*** you” (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Miriam Margolyes swears on Radio 4 as she wishes new Chancellor good luck
Sir David Amess was murdered one year ago (PA)
Truss and Starmer lead tributes to Sir David Amess on anniversary of his murder

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Seoul Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Korean and Japanese cuisine that is good for the soul at Seoul…
3
A96 near Pitmachie. Image: Google Street View.
A96 near Insch reopens in both directions following lorry crash
4
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Rain and wind are delaying transport services along the West Coast. Image: Shutterstock.
Travel disruption spreads across West Coast amidst stormy weather
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 14.10.2022 URN: CR0038896 Food and drink story on the reopening of Utopia Cafe in Inverness Picture:Kevin Paterson Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Utopia Cafe in Inverness back in action after ‘overwhelming’ response to staff appeal
8
Nisa Local on George Street, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief broke into Nisa through roof and filled bin with thousands of pounds of…
9
The Old High Church has been put on to the market. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Friends of Old High Church in Inverness planning to make bid for kirk building
10
The roof at Stromness Academy's atrium will be replaced this summer
Island academy on the hunt for a new head teacher

More from Press and Journal

Police were called to an address on King Edward Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Death of woman found in Macduff house treated as 'unexplained'
Seonaidh Forrest of Sleat, Skye with his Gold Medal as winner of the under 15 Pibroch competition piping competition. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Skye piper takes Gold at day one of competitions at the Royal National Mod…
Arran Green of Cowie, Stirlingshire with the Lightning Electrical Cup and the Roderick Munro Memorial Quaich he won in the Strathspey and Reel and March piping competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Cowie piper carries on family tradition at the Mod
Celt Street in Inverness. Image: Google Street View.
Police search for motorcyclist who fled after crash on Inverness city centre street
Scotland's Emma Wassell and Hannah Smith console each other at the end of the loss to Australia.
Not again!? Scots suffer another heartbreaker in New Zealand, but this is getting to…
The exterior of the World's End pub in Edinburgh. The Hunt for the World's End Killers is an important piece of social history.
PAUL WHITELAW: World's End Killers documentary a sensitive and important work
Nature Watch: Reflections on the beauty of nature at Loch of Kinnordy
The recently closed Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Post-Belmont, Aberdeen's got a bigger cultural void than Nadine Dorries
Peterhead manager Jim McInally. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Jim McInally has sympathy for Peterhead players after early-season struggles
The precious habitat known as machair is once again thriving at Achmelvich Bay.
Highland habitat once trampled by tourism restored thanks to 50-year project

Editor's Picks

Most Commented