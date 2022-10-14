New chancellor will be ‘chief executive’ in Government, says ally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New chancellor will be ‘chief executive’ in Government, says ally

By Press Association
October 14, 2022, 6:46 pm
Jeremy Hunt leaves 10 Downing Street in London after he was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer following the resignation of Kwasi Kwarteng (Victoria Jones/PA)
Jeremy Hunt leaves 10 Downing Street in London after he was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer following the resignation of Kwasi Kwarteng (Victoria Jones/PA)

An ally of new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said that he will be a “chief executive” inside Liz Truss’s ailing Government.

Steve Brine, a Tory MP who worked with the former health secretary, suggested that he would be the “chief executive” to Ms Truss’s “chairman” as she seeks to steady her administration after a brutal day for the Prime Minister.

Mr Brine called his friend “calm personified” and said the Conservative Party now needs to unite.

MP portraits
Stephen Brine is an ally of Jeremy Hunt (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

Mr Brine said: “At the end of the day, everybody – detractor or otherwise – should want this Government to succeed.

“And I know about Jeremy that he won’t be licking his lips at the prospect of becoming Chancellor at this time. But this is a moment to be there for the country, and in my experience it’s always been country first, and he will see that as his job right now.”

After weeks of turmoil on the financial markets triggered by Kwasi Kwarteng’s £43 billion mini-budget tax giveaway, Ms Truss earlier acknowledged that “the way we are delivering our mission right now has to change”.

The sacking of Mr Kwarteng, a friend and ideological soulmate, came as Ms Truss was forced into dropping her commitment to axe the planned rise in corporation tax from 19% to 25%.

Mr Brine predicted that Mr Hunt would play a key role now in stabilising the Government.

“You should see Liz Truss as the chairman and Jeremy Hunt as the chief executive.

“And I think he’ll be a very effective chief executive and like a new football manager coming in, at the end of the day the supporters are happy when the team is winning.”

He also did not deny that the promotion for the two-time leadership contender could bring him a step closer to becoming prime minister himself.

Mr Brine said: “I’m a great fan of crossing bridges when you come to them. And Jeremy will be 100% focused on being Chancellor.

“I think he has quite enough to do but he obviously has made no secret of the fact that he wanted the top job when he stood against Boris Johnson and this time, which didn’t quite work out for him.

“But I mean, he’ll be focused on the job and I think he’s got enough on his plate this weekend.”

