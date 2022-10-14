Greens to debate nine-point plan from unions on tackling cost-of-living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Green Party will debate a nine-point plan to tackle poverty and the cost of living at its autumn conference in Dundee this weekend.

The plan has been developed by the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) and includes a commitment to a real pay rise for all public sector workers.

It will be debated as an emergency motion on Sunday and seeks to tie elected Green representatives, including those in Government, to voting in line with the aims of the campaign.

The “Scotland Demands Better” motion was submitted by the Scottish Greens’ Trade Union Group.

Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater has said she supports the principles of the motion but warned the funding settlement from Westminster means “really difficult decisions” have to be made.

STUC general secretary Roz Foyer said: “It’s hugely welcome that, right off the bat, the Scottish Green Trade Union Group has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with our Scotland Demands Better campaign.

“Our communities are suffering. This cost-of-living emergency has brought workers to their knees, unable to heat their homes, feed their families or afford the basic commodities of life.

“Politicians cannot be found wanting whilst those who elect them – working people – struggle to survive.

“We need to see a united political alliance backing our campaign, putting pressure on the Scottish Government to provide real help for people across Scotland.

“That process can start this weekend with the Scottish Greens backing the emergency motion from the Green Trade Union Group.”

Lorna Slater said she supports the principles of the motion (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency, Ms Slater said public sector workers “absolutely deserve fair pay”.

The minister added: “The Scottish Government, of course, is constrained in our budgeting by the block grant from Westminster, and that makes us have to make very difficult decisions.

“So within what we’re able to do the Scottish Government wants to make sure that everybody has the best pay settlement that we can possibly afford to achieve.”

The co-leader said she had not yet seen the exact wording of the motion and would examine it at the conference.

She said: “It’s something that absolutely we would support the principle of.

“But the reality of the situation in Scotland is that we are dependent on our funding from Westminster and that funding has not been committed to matching inflation.

“Which means we have to make these really difficult decisions because we are not allowed to exceed our budget here.”