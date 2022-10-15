Hunt: Tax rises and spending cuts on cards with ‘difficult’ decisions ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hunt: Tax rises and spending cuts on cards with ‘difficult’ decisions ahead

By Press Association
October 15, 2022, 9:39 am Updated: October 15, 2022, 5:07 pm
Jeremy Hunt, the new Chancellor, effectively signalled plans to tear up the Prime Minister’s economic agenda (Aaron Chown/PA)
Jeremy Hunt, the new Chancellor, effectively signalled plans to tear up the Prime Minister’s economic agenda (Aaron Chown/PA)

Liz Truss’s new Chancellor signalled his plan to upend the Prime Minister’s entire economic strategy in an extraordinary rebuke of the pledges that brought her into office.

Political and economic circles spent Saturday sizing up Jeremy Hunt after he used a series of broadcast interviews in the morning to suggest Ms Truss’s immediate economic plan is now largely defunct.

With all eyes on whether he can restore the UK’s financial credibility, Mr Hunt suggested tax rises could form part of a painful fiscal package designed to restore market confidence in the UK.

Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey said he spoke to Mr Hunt on Friday after his appointment.

Speaking in Washington, he said the pair had a “meeting of minds” on the issue of “fiscal sustainability” as he noted the fact the Office of Budget Responsibility is now “very much back in the picture”.

But that came alongside a warning that “inflationary pressures” could lead to another hike in interest rates by bank officials in the near future.

Mr Hunt, a former foreign secretary, was parachuted into Number 11 to replace Kwasi Kwarteng in a bid to restore order to Ms Truss’s ailing administration.

In his first full day in office, he warned of “difficult decisions” to come as he suggested taxes could rise and budgets – including health and defence – are likely to be squeezed further in the coming months.

On Friday, after three weeks of turmoil on the financial markets in the wake of Mr Kwarteng’s £43 billion mini-budget tax giveaway, Ms Truss sacked him and ditched her commitment to drop a planned rise in corporation tax from 19% to 25%.

Mr Hunt, twice a Tory leadership contender, wasted no time in criticising the mini-budget but endorsed the “fundamentals” of the push for growth.

He told Sky News: “It was a mistake when we’re going to be asking for difficult decisions across the board on tax and spending to cut the rate of tax paid by the very wealthiest.

“It was a mistake to fly blind and to do these forecasts without giving people the confidence of the Office of Budget Responsibility saying that the sums add up.”

Allies of Mr Hunt had likened his new role to that of the “chief executive” in Government and, on Saturday, Mr Hunt acknowledged that the Prime Minister has effectively handed control of public finances to him.

But he played down talk of him being a newly powerful figure in Government, stressing he and Ms Truss are a “team”.

He will meet her at Chequers on Sunday after holding talks with Treasury officials on Saturday.

Prime Minister Liz Truss during a press conference in the briefing room at Downing Street on Friday
Prime Minister Liz Truss during a press conference in the briefing room at Downing Street on Friday (PA)

Mr Hunt’s comments were immediately taken as a sign that cuts to public spending and tax rises could soon be coming, as he confirmed the medium-term fiscal plan on October 31 will effectively be a “proper” budget.

“Spending will not rise by as much as people would like and all Government departments are going to have to find more efficiencies than they were planning to,” he said.

“And some taxes will not be cut as quickly as people want. Some taxes will go up. So it’s going to be difficult.”

Appearing to rule out an early election, Mr Hunt also repeatedly insisted that voters now want stability and in 18 months will be able to “judge” Ms Truss at the ballot box.

But his comments may only add to the sense among some Tory MPs that Ms Truss is increasingly powerless in Downing Street, with her party split about its next steps.

At a brief news conference in Downing Street on Friday, the Prime Minister dismissed calls for her resignation, saying she is “absolutely determined to see through what I have promised”.

But it comes amid multiple reports of Tory MPs and Conservative grandees plotting moves to force her from office even as Cabinet ministers remained publicly loyal to the Prime Minister.

Kwais Kwarteng resignation
Kwasi Kwarteng was forced out as chancellor on Friday (PA)

The Times newspaper even cited a source apparently close to Mr Kwarteng suggesting Ms Truss may only have bought herself a few more weeks in office.

To many observers, it appears the end could be nigh for the Prime Minister after only a few weeks in the job.

Will Walden, Boris Johnson’s director of communications when he was mayor of London, called Mr Hunt an effective “caretaker prime minister”.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown told LBC on Saturday it all hinges on how the markets receive the fiscal plan at the end of the month.

While he said he believes Mr Hunt can steady the ship, he warned that if “it doesn’t manage to satisfy the markets and satisfy everybody else and the economy is still in chaos then I think we would be in a very difficult situation”.

Elsewhere, there was speculation that including the Ministry of Defence in any round of spending cuts could spark a clash with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

A defence source said Mr Wallace will hold Ms Truss to the pledges made.

Ms Truss promised to increase defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2030 in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

The promise of a new direction, yet again, also appeared to cause unrest among the party’s free marketeers.

Thatcherite Tory MP John Redwood offered an early warning to the new Chancellor, tweeting: “You cannot tax your way to higher growth. If you tax too much you end up borrowing more as you have a worse slowdown.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer reached into his own party’s factional disputes of yesteryear in a swipe at the “grotesque chaos” of the Truss Government.

In a speech in Barnsley, he referenced former party leader Neil Kinnock’s famous 1985 attack on the left-wing Militant group in Liverpool as he pointed to the “grotesque chaos of a Tory Prime Minister handing out redundancy notices to her own Chancellor”.

Accusing Ms Truss of clinging on to power, Sir Keir said: “There are no historical precedents for what they have done to our economy.”

He also called for the fiscal statement to be brought forward, telling the PA news agency: “The crisis we’re facing at the moment is a crisis made in Downing Street and the damage has already been done and is very, very hard to reverse – you can’t reverse out of a car crash.

“Sometimes this is the consequence of some awful world event, but this is self-inflicted, made in Downing Street, and everybody knows it.”

