Labour ‘will turn Britain into green growth superpower’, Sir Keir Starmer says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Labour ‘will turn Britain into green growth superpower’, Sir Keir Starmer says

By Press Association
October 15, 2022, 12:39 pm
Sir Keir Starmer speaking at the Labour Regional Conference in Barnsley (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer speaking at the Labour Regional Conference in Barnsley (Danny Lawson/PA)

Labour will invest in clean hydrogen power and “radically expand” offshore wind as part of plans to turn Britain into a “green growth superpower”, Sir Keir Starmer said.

He promised more solar panels and home insulation during a speech to the party’s regional conference in Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

The Labour leader told members “the road to a fairer, greener Britain runs right through this region” as he said Britain “cannot afford to miss out” on investing in green industries.

Sir Keir Starmer after addressing the Labour Regional Conference in Barnsley
Sir Keir Starmer after addressing the Labour Regional Conference in Barnsley (Danny Lawson/PA)

He said: “We will invest in clean hydrogen power and create new opportunities here in South Yorkshire.

“We will radically expand offshore wind in Grimsby, the East Riding, North Yorkshire, all the way up the coast.

“Solar panels generating income for farmers and rural communities and home insulation, putting cash in working peoples’ pockets right across the region.”

Sir Keir spoke about a January visit he made to Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, to meet tenants whose homes had been insulated by the council.

“That’s what levelling up really looks like – practical Labour solutions, not empty Tory slogans,” Sir Keir said.

“And, conference, slogans don’t come much emptier than Northern Powerhouse Rail.

Sir Keir before his address
Sir Keir before his address (Danny Lawson/PA)

“I’ve got to be honest, I don’t know whether this is a commitment Liz Truss is keeping or cutting. I’m not sure she does either.

“But what I do know is her Government has promised to deliver Northern Powerhouse Rail 60 times and we’re all still waiting for action.

“My suspicion is you’ll go on waiting right up until my Labour government wins power, until Labour delivers Northern Powerhouse Rail and the HS2 in full.”

Sir Keir said Labour “must win” all 14 battleground seats in Yorkshire at the next general election.

He told the conference: “But if we want fair growth everywhere in Yorkshire and Humber, we need to spread economic power to every community.

“The decisions which drive growth should be made by local people with skin in the game.

Sir Keir and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves arrive at the Labour Regional Conference in Barnsley
Sir Keir and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves arrive at the Labour Regional Conference in Barnsley (Danny Lawson/PA)

“The people of Barnsley know what’s best for Barnsley and the same is true of Sheffield, York, Hull, Huddersfield.

“Communities across this region need a bigger stake in how to grow their local economy.

“So we will transform the state so they get it.

“And we will make sure they get more affordable housing for working people to own.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The motion was passed on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scottish Green members back motion calling for public sector pay rise
Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank of England Governor signals interest rates could rise again
Jeremy Hunt has said he will be delivering what is effectively a ‘proper’ Budget at the end of the month (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
October fiscal plan effectively a full budget, says new Chancellor
Patrick Harvie spoke to Green members (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rent freeze law shows Greens can deliver ‘robust change’ – Patrick Harvie
Senior MP Tobias Ellwood also welcomed the appointment of Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor (Yui Mok/PA)
Tory MP Tobias Ellwood has whip restored
Sir Keir Starmer addressed the Labour regional conference in Barnsley (PA)
Starmer quotes famous Kinnock put-down in attack on Tories’ ‘grotesque chaos’
There is a conditional licence for coal extraction in parts of Scotland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Scottish Government to take ‘no support’ position on coal mining – Lorna Slater
Jeremy Hunt, the new Chancellor, effectively signalled plans to tear up the Prime Minister’s economic agenda (Aaron Chown/PA)
Hunt: Tax rises and spending cuts on cards with ‘difficult’ decisions ahead
Miriam Margolyes said she had wanted to tell new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt “f*** you” (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Miriam Margolyes swears on Radio 4 as she wishes new Chancellor good luck
Sir David Amess was murdered one year ago (PA)
Truss and Starmer lead tributes to Sir David Amess on anniversary of his murder

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Seoul Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Korean and Japanese cuisine that is good for the soul at Seoul…
3
A96 near Pitmachie. Image: Google Street View.
A96 near Insch reopens in both directions following lorry crash
4
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Rain and wind are delaying transport services along the West Coast. Image: Shutterstock.
Travel disruption spreads across West Coast amidst stormy weather
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 14.10.2022 URN: CR0038896 Food and drink story on the reopening of Utopia Cafe in Inverness Picture:Kevin Paterson Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Utopia Cafe in Inverness back in action after ‘overwhelming’ response to staff appeal
8
Nisa Local on George Street, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief broke into Nisa through roof and filled bin with thousands of pounds of…
9
The Old High Church has been put on to the market. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Friends of Old High Church in Inverness planning to make bid for kirk building
10
The roof at Stromness Academy's atrium will be replaced this summer
Island academy on the hunt for a new head teacher

More from Press and Journal

Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City manager Gavin Price frustrated as side slip up against 10-man Forfar Athletic
5 key moments from day one of Green conference
Ross Callachan celebrates scoring for Ross County against Dundee United.
Fine Premiership margins underlined as Ross County held to 1-1 draw by Dundee United
police appeal
Police close section of A96 at Huntly
Steven Boyd is congratulated after scoring the only goal between Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers
Caley Thistle make it five wins in a row with 1-0 victory over Cove…
Charlie Tuppen of Pitmedden.
GALLERY: Did you go pumpkin picking today? Best pictures from Udny launch in Ellon
Police were called to an address on King Edward Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Death of woman found in Macduff house treated as 'unexplained'
Seonaidh Forrest of Sleat, Skye with his Gold Medal as winner of the under 15 Pibroch competition piping competition. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Skye piper takes Gold at day one of competitions at the Royal National Mod…
Arran Green of Cowie, Stirlingshire with the Lightning Electrical Cup and the Roderick Munro Memorial Quaich he won in the Strathspey and Reel and March piping competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Cowie piper carries on family tradition at the Mod
Celt Street in Inverness. Image: Google Street View.
Police search for motorcyclist who fled after crash on Inverness city centre street

Editor's Picks

Most Commented