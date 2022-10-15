Labour expected to snub Qatar World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Labour expected to snub Qatar World Cup

By Press Association
October 15, 2022, 7:05 pm Updated: October 15, 2022, 10:07 pm
A general view of the Lusail Stadium, a venue for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (Nick Potts/PA)
A general view of the Lusail Stadium, a venue for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (Nick Potts/PA)

Labour is expected to snub the World Cup in Qatar later this year, with one member of Sir Keir Starmer’s top team citing concerns over the treatment of construction workers and the criminalisation of same-sex relationships.

Away from the football pitch, the build-up to the international tournament has seen human rights groups scrutinising Qatar’s treatment of local workers, while concerns have also been expressed about the welcome LGBT fans will receive while over there for the competition.

Qatar World Cup organisers have stressed all supporters will be welcome in the country, but public displays of affection even between heterosexual couples are not part of the local culture.

Labour Party Conference 2022
Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell (Peter Byrne/PA)

England and Wales have both qualified for the tournament, and will play each other in Group B.

It is understood that Labour is not planning to send any kind of delegation to the games and will not be formally represented in Qatar.

It would normally be expected that some form of Labour representation would be present at such an event.

The Mail on Sunday first reported that Lucy Powell, the party’s shadow culture and sport secretary, received an invitation from the Qatari government but turned it down.

Ms Powell said: “Of course I am looking forward to the World Cup and I’ll be cheering England on.

“But we cannot avert our eyes from the problems in Qatar.

“Dozens of construction workers have been killed putting this tournament on.

“And LGBT England and Wales fans are having to put up with the tournament being played in a country where their sexuality is criminalised.

“I’m excited to cheer on the England team from my sitting room and from my local pub.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Jeremy Hunt leaves 10 Downing Street in London after he was appointed Chancellor (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss clinging to power as new Chancellor prepares to shred economic plan
The empty departures board at Euston station in central London during a recent rail strike (PA)
Government presses on with legislation to ‘keep Britain moving’ during strikes
Suella Braverman has unveiled plans for a major crackdown on the kinds of protests favoured by climate activists – as she pledged to stop demonstrators holding the public “to ransom” (PA)
Home Secretary announces plans to crackdown on climate protests
The FOI request revealed how many calls to the NHS 24 mental health hub went unanswered (Jane Barlow/PA)
Third of calls to mental health hub went unanswered in a year, figures show
Conservative MSP Sandesh Gulhane (Fraser Bremner/PA)
Scottish Tories: Cost of NHS maintenance backlog is ‘astronomical’
Scottish Labour MSP for Edinburgh Southern Daniel Johnson (Lesley Martin/PA)
Spin doctor spend ‘immoral’ as cost-of-living crisis bites, says Scottish Labour
Labour are set to attack the Government with a new series of posters.
Labour attacks Tories in new posters as party gears up for election
Jeremy Hunt is the new Chancellor, after Kwasi Kwarteng was forced out (Victoria Jones/PA)
Mini-budget went ‘too far, too fast’, says new Chancellor
The HS2 project could run to billions of pounds over budget, a leaked report is said to claim (HS2/PA)
HS2 first phase total cost could be ‘many billions’ above estimate – report
Jeremy Hunt has already signalled that he could end up reversing major chunks of the Prime Minister’s economic vision (Aaron Chown/PA)
Speculation builds over Hunt’s plans amid reports of delay to 1p income tax cut

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Seoul Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Korean and Japanese cuisine that is good for the soul at Seoul…
3
A96 near Pitmachie. Image: Google Street View.
A96 near Insch reopens in both directions following lorry crash
4
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Rain and wind are delaying transport services along the West Coast. Image: Shutterstock.
Travel disruption spreads across West Coast amidst stormy weather
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 14.10.2022 URN: CR0038896 Food and drink story on the reopening of Utopia Cafe in Inverness Picture:Kevin Paterson Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Utopia Cafe in Inverness back in action after ‘overwhelming’ response to staff appeal
8
Nisa Local on George Street, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief broke into Nisa through roof and filled bin with thousands of pounds of…
9
The Old High Church has been put on to the market. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Friends of Old High Church in Inverness planning to make bid for kirk building
10
The roof at Stromness Academy's atrium will be replaced this summer
Island academy on the hunt for a new head teacher

More from Press and Journal

The Banchory skatepark was opened on Saturday. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Newly revamped Banchory skate park finally reopens after five years of planning and fundraising
Here are the winners from Saturday's competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod: Saturday's results in full
Stanley Bruce and Captain Peter King with the commemorative plaque. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Plaque commemorating 150th anniversary of Aberdeen ship's success in tea clipper race unveiled
Pictured at Perth Theatre is Craig Sutherland of Crieff, winner of the Premier Grade Pibroch, the James R Johnston Memorial Trophy and the John T Macrae Cup for Premier Grade March Strathspey and Reel piping competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Far travelled piper wins gold at home
10-year-old Alistair was crowned the winner of the under 13's Accordion competition at Perth's AK Bell Library. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lanark youngster overcomes adversity to win at his first Mod
Gregor Grierson of Dumfries with the W.G.G.Wilson trophy for Pibroch in the 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Dumfries teen proud to take home first place
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay pleased with Ross County's efforts to snatch late winner in 1-1 draw…
Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City manager Gavin Price frustrated as side slip up against 10-man Forfar Athletic
5 key moments from day one of Green conference
Ross Callachan celebrates scoring for Ross County against Dundee United.
Fine Premiership margins underlined as Ross County held to 1-1 draw by Dundee United

Editor's Picks

Most Commented