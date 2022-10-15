Spin doctor spend ‘immoral’ as cost-of-living crisis bites, says Scottish Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Spin doctor spend ‘immoral’ as cost-of-living crisis bites, says Scottish Labour

By Press Association
October 16, 2022, 12:03 am
Scottish Labour MSP for Edinburgh Southern Daniel Johnson (Lesley Martin/PA)
Scottish Labour MSP for Edinburgh Southern Daniel Johnson (Lesley Martin/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon’s government is spending millions of pounds worth of taxpayers cash “laundering its reputation” just as the very Scots who pick up the bill are facing a cost-of-living crisis, Scottish Labour has said.

Spending on spin doctors has more than doubled since the SNP came into power in 2007, Scottish Labour said, growing from £1.83 million the year before they won office to £3.74 million last financial year.

And since Ms Surgeon became First Minister in 2014, the party said, the bill has climbed by £1.5 million.

MSP Daniel Johnson, the party’s finance spokesman, said the “eye-watering bill is proof-positive that the SNP is more interested in laundering its reputation as a failing government than delivering for the people of Scotland”.

“At a time of cost-of-living crisis, it is nothing short of immoral to spend so much money on spin rather than delivery,” he said.

“It’s high time the SNP spent less time and money on spinning the issues facing the government and actually dealt with the issues of the day.”

But a Scottish Government spokesman defended the spend, and said: “Effective communication is an essential component of government work.

“Communications activity explains policy and provides information about the government and its services.”

Figures from the party revealed since Ms Sturgeon’s party took office in May 2007, more than £36 million has been spent on communications staff.

Scottish Labour said the increase since the SNP came into power could be used to ‘write off the school meal debt of every child in Scotland twice over’.

In 2019/20, some £2.8 million was spent on communications, the party said. The following financial year saw that budget shoot up to £3.4 million, and in 2021/22 taxpayers spent £3.74 million.

The year with the lowest budget was 2012/13, which saw taxpayers pay out £1.8 million, while the year after saw spending climb to £2.26 million, with annual increases in all but year following.

The government spokesman said: “Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic this has included communicating vital public health messages, including work to drive vaccination and ensure people receive healthcare in the correct setting.

“These figures reflect the increase in numbers and costs of communications staff.”

But Mr Johnson said it was “plain for all to see that the cost was soaring long before Covid-19 reached Scotland”.

