Government presses on with legislation to ‘keep Britain moving’ during strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Government presses on with legislation to ‘keep Britain moving’ during strikes

By Press Association
October 16, 2022, 12:04 am
The empty departures board at Euston station in central London during a recent rail strike (PA)
The empty departures board at Euston station in central London during a recent rail strike (PA)

The Government is pressing ahead with legal moves to introduce minimum service levels during strikes by transport workers.

The announcement follows months of industrial action by railway workers in bitter disputes over pay, jobs and conditions which has caused travel chaos across the country.

Unions criticised the move, with many believing it would be unworkable.

Legislation will be introduced following Prime Minister Liz Truss’s commitment to bring in such a Bill within her first 30 days of Parliament sitting.

The Government pointed out that similar legislation already exists in Western Europe, including France and Spain.

The aim is to ensure transport services including rail, tubes and buses cannot be completely shut down when workers go on strike.

The Government said it expects that minimum service levels will come into force in 2023.

A Government source said: “The Government stood on a manifesto commitment to introduce minimum service levels. As we have seen only too often in recent months, it is wrong that strikes are preventing hard-working people and families up and down the country from getting to work, doctors’ appointments and school.

“That is why we are introducing this legislation, to keep Britain moving, ensure people can get to work, earn their own living and grow the economy.”

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “These proposals will undermine the right to strike and this is an attempt to stop transport workers taking action for better pay and conditions.

“The Transport Secretary should stop blocking negotiations so rail employers and unions can reach an agreement in the current dispute.

“But instead Truss and her ministers want to make it harder for workers to win better pay and conditions. It’s a cynical distraction from their own failings.

“The changes are unfair, unworkable and incompatible with our international commitments. Trade unions will oppose them every step of the way.”

Mick Lynch
The RMT’s Mick Lynch condemned ‘any further obstacles on their members exercising the basic human right’ to strike (PA)

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is just another predictable attack on trade unions from a Government that expects the country to take a pay cut. It’s always workers and communities that pay the price”

“We can all see whose side they are on and their long-term direction of travel. Now it is time to start asking the question – who is this economy for?”

“Unite is prepared for all eventualities. We will defend workers.”

Rail, Maritime and Transport union general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Further restrictions on the right to strike will only make it more difficult to reach a negotiated settlement in the national rail dispute.

“We already have the most draconian and restrictive anti-trade union laws in Western Europe.

“Working people are fed up with the Government trying to make them scapegoats for the country’s problems.

“RMT and other unions will not sit idly by or meekly accept any further obstacles on their members exercising the basic human right to withdraw their labour.”

Mick Whelan, general secretary of the train drivers union Aslef, said: “We know that this Tory Government – in disarray as it is after crashing the economy – is determined to drive down wages and do everything it can to prevent ordinary, decent, hard-working men and women protecting their pensions, their terms and conditions at work and their pay. That’s why Liz Truss, although clearly a busted flush, is determined to try to make industrial action ineffective.

“The trouble is that Truss doesn’t understand the way the railway works. The train companies don’t want to run minimum service levels because they know it’s a stupid idea. What happens when 100% of passengers try to get on minimum service level trains? It will look like Japan where they cram people in like cattle and the rolling stock will, next day, be in the wrong place which will mess up the normal timetable.

“The Government claims that similar legislation exists in other European countries, such as Germany, France, and Spain. Yes, it does. But what the Government doesn’t know – or doesn’t choose to say – is that it is not enforced because they know it doesn’t work.

“If the Government does drive this measure through – and it’s not clear that in the current chaos it will be able to do that – it may find that a lot of drivers call in sick on strike days when the Government wants to run a minimum service.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Jeremy Hunt leaves 10 Downing Street in London after he was appointed Chancellor (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss clinging to power as new Chancellor prepares to shred economic plan
Suella Braverman has unveiled plans for a major crackdown on the kinds of protests favoured by climate activists – as she pledged to stop demonstrators holding the public “to ransom” (PA)
Home Secretary announces plans to crack down on climate protests
The FOI request revealed how many calls to the NHS 24 mental health hub went unanswered (Jane Barlow/PA)
Third of calls to mental health hub went unanswered in a year, figures show
Conservative MSP Sandesh Gulhane (Fraser Bremner/PA)
Scottish Tories: Cost of NHS maintenance backlog is ‘astronomical’
Scottish Labour MSP for Edinburgh Southern Daniel Johnson (Lesley Martin/PA)
Spin doctor spend ‘immoral’ as cost-of-living crisis bites, says Scottish Labour
Labour are set to attack the Government with a new series of posters.
Labour attacks Tories in new posters as party gears up for election
Jeremy Hunt is the new Chancellor, after Kwasi Kwarteng was forced out (Victoria Jones/PA)
Mini-budget went ‘too far, too fast’, says new Chancellor
The HS2 project could run to billions of pounds over budget, a leaked report is said to claim (HS2/PA)
HS2 first phase total cost could be ‘many billions’ above estimate – report
Jeremy Hunt has already signalled that he could end up reversing major chunks of the Prime Minister’s economic vision (Aaron Chown/PA)
Speculation builds over Hunt’s plans amid reports of delay to 1p income tax cut
A general view of the Lusail Stadium, a venue for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (Nick Potts/PA)
Labour expected to snub Qatar World Cup

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Seoul Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Korean and Japanese cuisine that is good for the soul at Seoul…
3
A96 near Pitmachie. Image: Google Street View.
A96 near Insch reopens in both directions following lorry crash
4
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Rain and wind are delaying transport services along the West Coast. Image: Shutterstock.
Travel disruption spreads across West Coast amidst stormy weather
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 14.10.2022 URN: CR0038896 Food and drink story on the reopening of Utopia Cafe in Inverness Picture:Kevin Paterson Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Utopia Cafe in Inverness back in action after ‘overwhelming’ response to staff appeal
8
Nisa Local on George Street, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief broke into Nisa through roof and filled bin with thousands of pounds of…
9
The Old High Church has been put on to the market. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Friends of Old High Church in Inverness planning to make bid for kirk building
10
The roof at Stromness Academy's atrium will be replaced this summer
Island academy on the hunt for a new head teacher

More from Press and Journal

On a mission: Maria Anderson is determined to break the silence surrounding the perimenopause and the menopause. Photos supplied by Maria Anderson.
Inverness midwife breaks silence on the perimenopause
Ben Nevis Holiday Park front entrance
A look inside Ben Nevis Holiday Park's major refurbishment including new cafe, play park…
Steven Boyd is congratulated by Billy Mckay after his goal for Caley Thistle against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers v Caley Thistle: Billy Dodds' praise for players while Jim McIntyre rues…
A darts team posing in front of a dart board
GALLERY: Bullseye! Aberdeen Darts teams through the decades
Caley Thistle play Hutchison Vale in the Championship this week following their league cup win in Edinburgh. (Image: SportPix)
Caley Thistle Women ready to get back to league business against Hutchison Vale
To go with story by Findlay Mair. Scottish SPCA appeal for animals looking for a new home Picture shows; Scottish SPCA animals looking for a new home. N/A. Supplied by Scottish SPCA/Design Date; Unknown
Nina, Handsome Jack and Aalto are looking for new homes - can you help?
Comedian Craig Hill to entertain Aberdeen fans
REVIEW: Craig Hill brings an unforgettable performance to Aberdeen
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Finlay McLeay was dealing drugs from Oldcroft Road.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dealer caught with £2,500 of Class A drugs after paramedics save him from overdose
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver hit Lang Stracht central reservation at 4am
Ross McKenzie, 6, takes part in a sweetie survey in 1994.
Gallery: Serving up food, glorious food from throughout the decades

Editor's Picks

Most Commented