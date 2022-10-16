Kwarteng was out of his depth: Tory members give views on ex-chancellor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Kwarteng was out of his depth: Tory members give views on ex-chancellor

By Press Association
October 16, 2022, 10:39 pm
Aashish Joshi, a 49-year-old IT manager, gave his verdict on Kwasi Kwarteng (Sam Hall/PA)
Aashish Joshi, a 49-year-old IT manager, gave his verdict on Kwasi Kwarteng (Sam Hall/PA)

“Kwasi is a very nice man but he was out of his depth as Chancellor,” says one member of Staines Conservative Club of their local MP’s brief tenure in 11 Downing Street.

This view is repeated by others, both at the club and among non-Tory voters in Kwasi Kwarteng’s Surrey constituency of Spelthorne, two days after he was sacked as Chancellor by his close friend and ideological ally Liz Truss.

Peter Andrews, 61, adds that despite viewing Mr Kwarteng as being “out of his depth”, he still thinks he was “thrown under the bus by Liz Truss”.

Kwasi Kwarteng resignation
Peter Andrews (left) and Brian Burt outside Staines Conservative Club (Sam Hall/PA)

“They wanted to put in true Tory things like low tax and small government but they should have got it costed, that’s the trouble,” Mr Andrews says.

The self-employed courier says that his ideal choice of next leader in the event of Liz Truss departing Number 10 would be Tory veteran Sir John Redwood.

However, his pool-playing partner at the club, Brian Burt, a 63-year-old railway worker, says he thinks it is Mr Kwarteng’s replacement, Jeremy Hunt, who is most likely to fill any void at the top of government because “he’s got the experience and he’s believable”.

Aashish Joshi, a 49-year-old IT manager and fellow member of Staines Conservative Club, shared the opinion that their MP had been “thrown under the bus” by Ms Truss for the spectacular failure of the Government’s mini-budget.

“Kwasi didn’t make any decisions because the Prime Minister is ultimately responsible for what goes on – so she had to sign off on everything that was being done.”

Mr Joshi added: “He’s been a good local MP – but with no disrespect to Kwasi Kwarteng – I don’t believe he was actually qualified to be put in that position and he’s been made something of a scapegoat now.”

One stop closer to London on the Reading-Waterloo railway line, in Ashford, there is more sympathy for the Spelthorne MP, mixed with doubts over his suitability for the job of being in charge of the economy in the first place.

“I feel sorry for him but I don’t think he was the right person for the job,” says 81-year-old Merryn Barber.

“He seems a nice enough chap – I do feel sorry for him in the way it was done,” Ms Barber adds, referencing the way he flew back early from an IMF meeting in Washington DC, only to be relieved of his ministerial duties by the Prime Minister shortly after landing.

Kwasi Kwarteng resignation
Paul Manning in Kwasi Kwarteng’s Surrey constituency of Spelthorne (Sam Hall/PA)

However, Paul Manning, 73, from Ashford, is more fatalistic about the manner of his MP’s departure from Government: “I don’t think there’s such a thing as fairness in politics – if you expect to get a kick between the legs, you go into it knowing that.

“I think Kwarteng knows that as well and that’s why he’s not appearing to be bitter.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The pound has soared higher on news that new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is to make an emergency statement on Monday to calm financial market chaos (Joe Giddens/PA)
Pound surges higher as new Chancellor to unveil emergency budget plan
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will set out billions of pounds of savings to stabilise the public finances in an emergency statement on Monday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Jeremy Hunt to make emergency statement to stabilise the market
How can the Tories get rid of Liz Truss? (Daniel Leal/PA)
How could the Tories get rid of Liz Truss?
Experts have warned that there is no real ‘fat’ for new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to cut as he seeks savings ahead of the fiscal plan later this month (Alamy/PA)
No ‘fat’ to cut from public services, warns new report
Prime Minister Liz Truss will fight this week to save her premiership (Daniel Leal/PA)
Truss bids to save premiership amid growing unrest in Tory party
More than 400,000 health workers are to be balloted for strikes (PA)
Nurses, ambulance staff and hospital cleaners balloted on strike action
The UK’s economy could be in recession until summer next year, according to a widely regarded economic forecast (Victoria Jones/PA)
UK economy to enter recession until summer 2023, financial experts warn
The UN’s poverty expert says governments across the world must increase benefits and wages in line with inflation (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
‘Lives will be lost’ if benefits and wages do not rise in line with…
Labour is calling on Liz Truss to come before the Commons on Monday (Daniel Leal/PA)
Labour demand Truss must take questions from MPs after sacking chancellor
Prime Minister Liz Truss is fighting for her political survival this week (Daniel Leal/PA)
Truss under fresh pressure as three Tory MPs urge her to quit

Most Read

1
To go with story by Emma Grady. Prince Charles during his visit to Ballater yesterday 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo Picture shows; Prince Charles 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo. Ballater. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; Unknown
All the Aberdeen roads closed on Monday due to King Charles visit
2
2
A section of the A836 is closed near Lairg following an accident. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A836 closed following one-car crash near Lairg
3
Cafe Connect Mannofield, managed by Kirsty MacRae, is a people friendly cafe through and through. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Aberdeen cafe serving up delicious food and community spirit
4
Brodie Castle hosted the BBC's Antiques Roadshow. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Rare whisky display case among treasures brought to Brodie Castle for Antiques Roadshow
5
Police have been at the Macduff home since Friday. Photo: DC Thomson
Death of woman found in home at King Edward Court in Macduff ‘not suspicious’
6
13.10.2022 URN: CR0038901 Willian Wylie is pictured at Elgin Sheriff Court
Man brandished meat cleaver and told neighbour: ‘Look at the size of you –…
7
On a mission: Maria Anderson is determined to break the silence surrounding the perimenopause and the menopause. Photos supplied by Maria Anderson.
Inverness midwife breaks silence on the perimenopause
8
Just how should you handle underage drinking?
A strict ban or a little alcohol at home: How should parents teach their…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Finlay McLeay was dealing drugs from Oldcroft Road.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dealer caught with £2,500 of Class A drugs after paramedics save him from overdose
10
Plans for a new £50m market are hoped to bring people back to Union Street in the long term. The development is planned of the emptied out husk of the former BHS building. But business chiefs worry the change will come "too late" to save the city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
‘Time is of the essence’: Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street ‘before…

More from Press and Journal

Woodside Fountain Centre
Aberdeen community group offers free meals to ease financial pressure on families
Locals should be involved in shaping the future of their city (Image: Aberdeen City Council)
Len Ironside: Aberdeen, it's time to be bold, ask questions and embrace change
The capercaillie is dwindling in numbers in Scotland (Photo: godi photo/Shutterstock)
Peter Clark: More must be done to save the iconic capercaillie
Scottish Development and Industry (SCDI) chief executive Sara Thiam pictured at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
SCDI boss: 'You've got something really special happening in the north-east'
Epelle claimed she'd had a glass of wine. Credit: Shutterstock
Mum caught three-and-a-half times the drink-drive limit said she only had 'a glass of…
Grammar's Craig Shepherd is brought down before the tryline. Picture by Kath Flannery
Aberdeen Grammar's losing streak continues at Ayr; Gordonians make it six wins on the…
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland claim first away win of the season as Orkney make home advantage count
Kwarteng was out of his depth: Tory members give views on ex-chancellor
Lerwick-based Shetland Heatwise all about looking after customers and staff
Leighton McIntosh, left, is sent off for Cove Rangers against Caley Thistle after lashing out at Zak Delaney. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle: Zak Delaney admits he exaggerated contact in Leighton McIntosh clash
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay is unable to stop Steven Boyd's opener against Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers punished for switching off against Caley Thistle, says Kyle Gourlay

Editor's Picks

Most Commented