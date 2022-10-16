No ‘fat’ to cut from public services, warns new report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
No ‘fat’ to cut from public services, warns new report

By Press Association
October 17, 2022, 12:55 am Updated: October 17, 2022, 6:55 am
Experts have warned that there is no real 'fat' for new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to cut as he seeks savings ahead of the fiscal plan later this month
Experts have warned that there is no real ‘fat’ for new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to cut as he seeks savings ahead of the fiscal plan later this month (Alamy/PA)

Experts have warned that there is no real “fat” for new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to cut as he seeks savings ahead of the fiscal plan later this month.

The new Chancellor, who stepped into the role after Kwasi Kwarteng wa forced out on Friday after weeks of chaos following his mini-budget, has made little secret of the fact that taxes could rise and spending cuts may be called for to restore market confidence in the UK.

But he steps into the role amid fresh warnings about a “lost decade” for public services.

A new report, published by the Institute for Government and the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy, warns that Mr Hunt could find very little to trim from budgets that will not have further detrimental impacts on public services.

Jeremy Hunt arrives in Downing Street in London after he was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer following the resignation of Kwasi Kwarteng
Jeremy Hunt has stepped into the role of Chancellor amid expectations of spending cuts across Government (Victoria Jones/PA)

The report, which warns of a “crisis” in some areas, analyses the spending, staffing, activities and performance of nine separate public services.

The annual stocktake found that the performance of public services will not have returned to pre-pandemic levels by the time of the next election in around two years.

It also reveals that the projected 3.4% per year average increase in budgets, set out in the 2021 spending review, has effectively fallen to 1.5% due to inflation and increased pay awards.

That figure could be worse still, the report warns, due to the rising cost of energy.

According to the report, that is unlikely to be enough to meet growing demands and to address the post-Covid issues facing many services.

Nick Davies, programme director at the Institute for Government, said: “Public services are in a fragile state with little prospect of improvement before the next election.

“These are not isolated problems in specific services, but interconnected structural failures.

“In many cases, there are too few staff, with excessive workloads, working on outdated equipment, in rundown buildings.

“The pandemic exacerbated these problems but they are not new. This has been a lost decade for public services, with performance worse now than it was in 2010.”

The 200-page report, tracking public services in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, found that a record seven million people were waiting for elective treatment at the end of the summer, while in the Crown Court the backlog reached 59,700 in June – higher than at any point since at least 2000.

Generic file photo dated 10/09/14 of a registration form and a stethoscope at GP surgery
The report found that a record seven million people were waiting for elective treatment at the end of the summer (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Elsewhere, the report also found that hospital spending is not enough to deal with pandemic backlogs, while spending on local government is “no longer sufficient” to meet the demand for adult social care, children’s social care and neighbourhood services.

The report also noted that the NHS wage bill will increase by £2 billion over the next year, of which officials there will have to find from existing budgets.

Jeffrey Matsu, chief economist at the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy, warned that “services simply do not have the funding they need to get them back to pre-pandemic performance levels”.

“Understanding the current state of our public services is vital if we are to find long-term and sustainable solutions. Transparency, accountability and good public financial management will be key,” he said.

Labour’s Pat McFadden accused the Tories of failing the nation’s public services.

“For 12 years the Tories have failed our public services, leaving us with backlogs in vital services and a crisis in staff recruitment and retention,” the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury said.

“They’ve now crashed the economy with their kamikaze budget and have no plan to fix the damage.”

