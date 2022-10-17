Average earner ‘would have paid around £174 less in tax next year before U-turn’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business UK and abroad

Average earner ‘would have paid around £174 less in tax next year before U-turn’

By Press Association
October 17, 2022, 12:29 pm Updated: October 17, 2022, 4:42 pm
The U-turn on plans to cut the basic rate of income tax to 19% means an average UK earner on a £30,000 salary will be £174 worse off next year than if the reduction had gone ahead, according to analysis (Joe Giddens/PA)
The U-turn on plans to cut the basic rate of income tax to 19% means an average UK earner on a £30,000 salary will be £174 worse off next year than if the reduction had gone ahead, according to analysis (Joe Giddens/PA)

An average UK earner on a £30,000 salary will lose a £174 boost that would have come next year if plans to cut the basic rate of income tax to 19% had gone ahead, according to analysis.

However, they will still be around £218 better off due to the scrapping of the 1.25 percentage point increase in national insurance (NI), which has been kept in place, according to wealth managers Quilter.

The Government had been set to cut the basic rate of income tax to 19% from April 2023.

But now, among a range of policies previously announced in the mini-budget which will no longer be taken forward, the basic rate of income tax will remain at 20% indefinitely, until economic circumstances allow for a cut.

Basic rate of income tax
(PA Graphics)

Rachael Griffin, a tax and financial planning expert at Quilter. said: “The latest U-turn on a policy-that-never-was sees the reduction in income tax from 20% to 19% from April 2023 scrapped.

“Had the cut come into place in April 2023, an average UK earner on £30,000 a year would have paid £174 less in tax next year.

“However, they will still benefit from (Kwasi) Kwarteng’s abolition of the 1.25 percentage point increase to national insurance which (new Chancellor Jeremy) Hunt has kept in place, saving them around £218 next year.

“A higher earner on an annual salary of £100,000 will now pay £377 more in income next tax year, while benefiting by more than £1,000 from (Mr) Kwarteng’s previous national insurance hike reversal.”

Income tax u-turn
(PA Graphics)

Ms Griffin continued: “The amount of income tax paid by UK taxpayers has almost doubled in the last 20 years, from £324.7 billion in 2002/03 to £633.4 billion in the tax year 2019/20, with the number of additional-rate taxpayers rising the fastest.

“It is clear that (Mr) Hunt’s emphasis will be on balancing the books, so it is likely that tax allowances and thresholds are not going to become more generous any time soon.

“The income tax cut would actually have been net positive for Government coffers by 2025/26 due to frozen thresholds catching more people in the tax net.

“As such, it is now even more vital for individuals to utilise the tax allowances they have as much as they can and take advantage of the situation today.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “The Government’s current plan is to cut the basic rate of income tax to 19% from April 2023.

“But at a time when markets are rightly demanding commitment to sustainable public finances, it is not right to borrow to fund this tax cut.

“So I have decided that the basic rate of income tax will remain at 20% and it will do so indefinitely, until economic circumstances allow for it to be cut.”

Jason Hollands​​, managing director at investment platform Bestinvest, said: “With real incomes being squeezed, much higher business taxes now coming next year and the burden of personal taxes set to rise as allowances are frozen too, the growth outlook for the UK remains very challenging in the near term, with a recession on the way.”

Laura Suter, head of personal finance at AJ Bell, said: “People have had yogurt in their fridge that’s lasted longer than some of the Government’s planned tax cuts.”

She said of the income tax U-turn: “It means that when April arrives people will no longer get that extra boost to their pay packets… it means someone earning £25,000 will pay an extra £124 a year while someone on £50,000 will pay £374 more in tax a year.”

Here are savings for different income brackets before the cut to basic rate tax was scrapped, followed by the savings they will make due to the cut to national insurance, which remains in place, according to Quilter:

– £20,000, £74.30, £92.88
– £30,000, £174.30, £217.88
– £40,000, £274.30, £342.88
– £50,000, £374.30, £467.88
– £60,000, £377.00, £592.88
– £70,000, £377.00, £717.88
– £80,000, £377.00, £842.88
– £90,000, £377.00, £967.88
– £100,000, £377.00, £1,092.88

