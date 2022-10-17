Mini-budget U-turns ease pressure for big interest rate hikes, say experts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mini-budget U-turns ease pressure for big interest rate hikes, say experts

By Press Association
October 17, 2022, 2:37 pm
The latest mini-budget U-turns will help ease pressure for aggressive interest rate rises and slash government borrowing costs, but more hefty measures will be needed to plug the gaping hole in Britain’s public finances, experts have warned.

Economists have already begun reining in their expectations for interest rates after new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt took the axe to nearly all of his predecessor’s mini-budget plans.

The independent forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) are still the glaring omission in the Government’s latest announcements and markets will have to wait until the full medium-term statement on October 31 for those.

But the overall thinking is that the immediate economic calamity may have been narrowly avoided.

It is thought the Bank of England may not now need to react with such large and rapid rate hikes, which in turn will help see mortgage rates beat a retreat.

Philip Shaw at Investec said: “Our initial thought is that the growth outlook may be weaker but this could be tempered by the Bank rate potentially not needing to rise as far as our current forecast of 5% early next year.”

All eyes will now be on the Bank’s next rates decision on November 3 when it also provides its latest set of economic forecasts.

However, the Bank will still have a task on its hands to rein in rampant inflation, which is now expected to rise by more than expected next year, given that the energy support package will come to an end in its current universal form in April.

Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics said: “Current wholesale prices suggest that energy bills will rise by about 73% in April for households that will not be entitled to any further support.

“That would boost the outlook for the headline rate of CPI (Consumer Prices Index) inflation by 4.8 percentage points for the 12 months from April 2023.”

EY Item Club’s economic adviser Martin Beck said the new Chancellor’s moves to scrap tax cuts could weaken the economy but help avert an even worse scenario.

He said: “Raising taxes and holding back public spending in an economy facing recession risks making the economy weaker.

“Overall, the EY Item Club still expects the economy to decline over the next few quarters but the risk of a more severe downturn, driven by a continued loss of market confidence, has been reduced.”

Falling gilt yields and interest rate expectations will also have the welcome effect of helping cut borrowing costs for the Government.

This will make it slightly easier to get the public finances on a sustainable path, but Mr Tombs warned the Chancellor still has a long way to go.

He estimates that while £31 billion savings has now been found, “the Chancellor still needs to find annual savings of about £40 billion, if the OBR is to forecast that the debt-to-gross domestic product ratio will fall in three years’ time”.

