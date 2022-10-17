Hunt warns of tough spending decisions to come as he tears up Liz Truss’s plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hunt warns of tough spending decisions to come as he tears up Liz Truss’s plan

By Press Association
October 17, 2022, 5:09 pm Updated: October 17, 2022, 5:11 pm
Liz Truss is battling to save her premiership as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt warned “eye-wateringly difficult” decisions were needed as he tore up her economic strategy (House of Commons/PA)
Liz Truss is battling to save her premiership as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt warned "eye-wateringly difficult" decisions were needed as he tore up her economic strategy (House of Commons/PA)

Liz Truss is battling to save her premiership as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt warned “eye-wateringly difficult” decisions were needed as he tore up her economic strategy.

Mr Hunt scaled back the energy support package and ditched “almost all” the tax cuts announced by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng less than a month ago as he tried to restore economic stability following weeks of turmoil on the financial markets.

Ms Truss became Prime Minister after winning the Tory leadership contest on the back of promises to dramatically cut tax, and the wholesale abandonment of the policies has left her fighting for her job after just six weeks.

She sat next to her new Chancellor in the Commons for around 30 minutes as he ditched huge chunks of her plan.

Mr Hunt:

– Announced the plan to cap the cost of energy for all households for two years will now end in April, with targeted help beyond that for those most in need.

Liz Truss
Liz Truss faces a crucial 24-48 hours as she battles to save her premiership (Daniel Leal/PA)

– Scrapped April’s planned 1p cut to the basic rate of income tax, which will now stay at 20p indefinitely, raising an extra £6 billion a year.

– Ditched a 1.25 percentage point cut in dividend tax planned for April, worth around £1 billion a year to the Exchequer.

– Dropped plans to ease IR35 rules for the self-employed, saving around £2 billion.

– Axed a new VAT-free shopping scheme for overseas tourists, which will save around £2 billion.

– Reversed a decision to freeze alcohol duty rates from February 2023, worth around £600 million a year.

Income tax graphic
(PA Graphics)

The Government had already abandoned plans to scrap the 45p rate of income tax for top earners and had U-turned over a promise not to increase corporation tax.

The changes dramatically cut the cost of Mr Kwarteng’s £45 billion tax giveaway – reducing it by around £32 billion.

Mr Hunt told MPs: “We are a country that funds our promises and pays our debts and when that is questioned – as it has been – this Government will take the difficult decisions necessary to ensure there is trust and confidence in our national finances.

“That means decisions of eye-watering difficulty.”

He said “every one of those decisions, whether reductions in spending or increases in tax” would be shaped by “compassionate Conservative values”.

Financial markets, which had been spooked by the prospect of unfunded tax cuts on top of emergency interventions in the energy market and the cost of Covid-19 support, appeared reassured by Mr Hunt’s announcements.

The pound and UK Government bonds rallied in response to Mr Hunt’s measures, while economists suggested the Chancellor’s approach may reduce the need for dramatic interest rate rises.

Basic Tate of income tax
(PA Graphics)

Plans to cut national insurance contributions and a reduction in stamp duty, which are already going through Parliament, will continue.

Mr Hunt’s statement on Monday morning, fleshed out with more detail in the Commons with Ms Truss watching on, sounded the final death knell for the Prime Minister’s free market experiment – dubbed “Trussonomics” – to kick-start economic growth through a programme of swingeing tax cuts and radical de-regulation.

Ms Truss said the Government was taking action to “chart a new course for growth that supports and delivers for people across the United Kingdom”.

But Angela Richardson became the fourth Tory MP to call publicly for Ms Truss to stand down, saying the problems with the public finances were “100% down to the Prime Minister”.

She told Times Radio: “I just don’t think that it’s tenable that she can stay in her position any longer. And I’m very sad to have to say that.”

While under current party rules Ms Truss is protected from a leadership challenge for 12 months, that could easily change if enough Tory MPs demand change.

Former chief whip Andrew Mitchell said the Prime Minister had just a fortnight to save her premiership and “if she cannot do the job, she will be replaced”.

Energy price cap: default tariff
(PA Graphics)

Ms Truss was meeting the moderate One Nation Conservatives group in Parliament on Monday evening before an informal reception with her Cabinet.

She ducked a parliamentary clash with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, instead sending Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt – viewed as a potential successor – in her place.

Sir Keir accused the Prime Minister of “hiding away, dodging questions”, adding: “The lady is not for turning … up.”

Ms Mordaunt assured MPs “the Prime Minister is not under a desk” hiding away to avoid scrutiny and denied there had been a “coup” to remove Ms Truss.

Downing Street insisted the Prime Minister remains in charge despite Mr Hunt tearing up her flagship growth plan.

But allies acknowledged it was a crucial 24-48 hours for Ms Truss’s premiership.

With discontent spreading across the party, the difficulty facing those MPs seeking change is the lack of a consensus candidate they can rally around to avoid another bitter leadership contest.

Former cabinet minister Nadine Dorries said: “There is no unity candidate. No-one has enough support.”

She said only one MP has a mandate from party members and from the British public: Boris Johnson.

“The choices are simple – back Liz; if not, bring back Boris or face a GE (general election) within weeks,” she tweeted.

