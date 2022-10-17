New economic body announced by Chancellor to include Osborne’s ex-chief of staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

New economic body announced by Chancellor to include Osborne’s ex-chief of staff

By Press Association
October 17, 2022, 6:11 pm Updated: October 17, 2022, 7:15 pm
Jeremy Hunt (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Jeremy Hunt (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Jeremy Hunt has announced the formation of a new economic advisory council to provide “independent expert advice” to the Government as he seeks to restore economic stability after weeks of turmoil.

The new Chancellor announced the names of the first four advisers, including Rupert Harrison, who served as his predecessor George Osborne’s chief of staff during the austerity era of 2010-2015.

The panel will also comprise two former members of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee: Gertjan Vlieghe, who is now chief economist at US hedge fund Element Capital, and Sushil Wadhwani, chief investment officer for asset management company PGIM Wadhwani.

George Osborne
One of the advisers named by Mr Hunt is ex-chancellor George Osborne’s former chief of staff (Yui Mok/PA)

Karen Ward, who was an economics special adviser to former chancellor Philip Hammond for a year after the Brexit vote, has also been appointed to the council.

She is now investment bank JP Morgan’s chief market strategist for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Further members will be added to the council in due course, the Treasury said.

The council, which will consist of “leading and respected experts” and act as a “consultative forum for the Government”, will be attended by the Chancellor and the Treasury’s chief economic adviser.

Mr Hunt made the announcement in the Commons after tearing up Liz Truss’s economic strategy.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng Prime Minister Liz Truss and former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng
Prime Minister Liz Truss and former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax-slashing mini-budget unleashed turbulence in the financial markets (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Truss became Prime Minister after winning the Tory leadership contest on the back of promises to dramatically cut tax and upend the status quo in the Treasury.

But Ms Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax-slashing mini-budget unleashed turbulence in the financial markets, leading to Mr Kwarteng’s dramatic sacking as chancellor and the installation of Mr Hunt in an effort to reassure investors.

The economists on Mr Hunt’s new advisory council could signal a return to the very “Treasury orthodoxy” Ms Truss railed against during her leadership campaign.

Mr Hunt told the Commons he “fully” supports the “vital, independent” roles of the Bank of England and the Office for Budget Responsibility.

But he added: “But I also want more independent expert advice as I start my journey as Chancellor. So, I’m announcing today the formation of a new economic advisory council to do just that.”

Senior Conservative MP Mel Stride asked the Chancellor for reassurance that the council will not “in any way conflict with the Bank of England, or the Office for Budget Responsibility … and all of our institutions, and that it will be there to complement, not work against any of those institutions?”

Mr Hunt replied: “I can absolutely give him (Mr Stride) that assurance. I want, to be frank, to make sure that I’m getting advice from fantastic institutions, like the Treasury, the Bank of England, and the Office for Budget Responsibility, but also advice that is independent of those institutions, because that is the way we will get the best result.”

The Liberal Democrats said the panel should be made up of housing and debt charities instead of only asset managers.

Lib Dem Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney said: “An advisory panel of purely wealthy asset managers in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis proves just how out of touch this Conservative Government is.

“Jeremy Hunt is just as bad as Kwasi Kwarteng by shutting himself away from the financial hardship faced by millions of families and pensioners.

“This Conservative Party’s reckless and unfunded tax cuts for the wealthiest companies have sent financial markets into turmoil. It is now innocent families left to pick up the tab with spiralling mortgage bills.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Jeremy Hunt’s predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng said in September that he and the Prime Minister were ‘absolutely committed’ to the triple lock (Joe Giddens/PA)
Jeremy Hunt signals state pensions triple lock could be scrapped
(Scottish Catholic Church/PA)
Churchgoers ‘have Christian duty’ to oppose bid to legalise assisted dying
Micheal Martin (Liam McBurney/PA)
Stormont should be restored while protocol negotiations continue, says Martin
Markets were buoyed by Jeremy Hunt’s emergency statement (House of Commons/PA)
Chancellor’s economic U-turn brings ‘relief to stressed financial markets’
Tony Juniper warned centuries of liquidating nature for growth had bought the world to disaster (Jacob King/PA)
‘Trampling’ on nature will not lead to healthy economy, Government adviser warns
Liz Truss is battling to save her premiership as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt warned “eye-wateringly difficult” decisions were needed as he tore up her economic strategy (House of Commons/PA)
Hunt warns of tough spending decisions to come as he tears up Liz Truss’s…
Conservative MP Johnny Mercer (Liam McBurney/PA)
Johnny Mercer says Liz Truss laughed as she sacked him as veterans minister
Screen grab of the Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt answering an urgent question in the House of Commons, London (House of Comons/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss ‘not under a desk’ hiding from MPs, says Mordaunt
Jeremy Hunt leaves 10 Downing Street in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Treasury inadvertently reveals plans for new economic advisory body
The British Compressed Gases Association has written to Home Secretary Suella Braverman, urging her to scrap direct-to-consumer retail sales of nitrous oxide (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Home Secretary urged to ban consumer sales of laughing gas

Most Read

1
AC Hotel by Marriott Inverness will open next month. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Take a look behind the scenes as new Marriott hotel in Inverness prepares to…
2
The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
‘Proud’ refugees who settled in Aberdeen tell their stories to King Charles in special…
3
A section of the A836 is closed near Lairg following an accident. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A836 closed following one-car crash near Lairg
4
Stock image police
Two men found dead following one-car crash on A836 near Lairg
5
military jet raf lossiemouth
WATCH: RAF Lossiemouth Poseidon goes to aid of stricken sailor battling 19ft waves
6
Jo Jamieson has gained strength from the death of her son Dean to support others. Picture: Derek Ironside
Mother of Aberdeen dad Dean Jamieson murdered in 2006 returns to Scotland after 11…
7
The Shetland coastguard helicopter was dispatched.
Fisherman airlifted to hospital after going overboard off Fraserburgh’s coast
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Kieran Kizmucki assaulted a man in Mither Tap bar,. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Pool table queue jumper bottled man who called him out for breaking ‘50p rule’
9
Plans for a new £50m market are hoped to bring people back to Union Street in the long term. The development is planned of the emptied out husk of the former BHS building. But business chiefs worry the change will come "too late" to save the city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
‘Time is of the essence’: Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street ‘before…
2
10
Abbeyton Bridge
Work to replace historic Aberdeenshire bridge could start next year – four years after…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Callum Law. Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachncuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. Picture shows; Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. N/a. Supplied by Design desk Date; 17/10/2022
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v…
Scotland defeated England 13-4 in Aberdeen.
World Mixed Curling Championship: Perfect starters Scotland cruise to win against England in Aberdeen
The 10-year-old fought off stiff competition from 11 young singers to win the Mrs Roderick B Munro Trophy and the coveted Gold badge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lochaline singers hit the right note at Perth Royal National Mod
Inside Dornoch Cathedral. Image: Shutterstock.
Kirk looks to reduce Sutherland parishes - and move Sunday worship online
Sheriff Court Annex and High Court building in Aberdeen.
Accused admits sneaking into Peterhead woman's home - but denies sexually assaulting her
Jill Webster is calling for plans to be put in place to replace the ageing Banchory Academy. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 20/12/2016
Secondary school physics teacher to stand trial over domestic abuse claims
Jeremy Hunt (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Readers' letters: Nicola Sturgeon, NHS being let down by A&E system and the Stone…
Andy Gibson in action for Aberdeen in a match against Falkirk in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.
'John Lambie swore when he realised I wasn't 6ft' - Former Aberdeen forward Andy…
A £1.4 million revamp of the Ellon park and ride has been completed. Photos: Aberdeenshire Council.
£1.4 million Ellon Park and Ride transformation finally complete
Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County.
Ross County teenager Adam Mackinnon living early stages of a dream that started during…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented