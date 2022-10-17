Churchgoers ‘have Christian duty’ to oppose bid to legalise assisted dying

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Churchgoers ‘have Christian duty’ to oppose bid to legalise assisted dying

By Press Association
October 17, 2022, 6:23 pm
(Scottish Catholic Church/PA)
(Scottish Catholic Church/PA)

A senior figure in the Roman Catholic Church has warned of “serious and wide-reaching” consequences if Scotland passes new legislation on assisted dying, as he called on church members to oppose it “as a matter of Christian duty”.

Archbishop Leo Cushley said that if Holyrood passes legislation being brought forward by Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur, it would “undoubtedly further undermine the value our society places on human life”.

The Archbishop of St Andrews and Edinburgh spoke out in a letter issued to members of the Catholic Church.

Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur is spearheading a bid to legislate for assisted dying in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

He wrote: “The arguments for legalising ‘assisted dying’ are presented as being compassionate and humanistic, but if this law is passed it will undoubtedly further undermine the value our society places on human life, profoundly affecting how we treat those who are suffering and how we care for those who are dying.”

Mr McArthur is bringing forward his Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill after winning sufficient support from MSPs at Holyrood.

The Liberal Democrat, who is bringing a member’s Bill, has already pledged to “craft legislation which is tightly drawn and contains strong safeguards”.

Mr Cushley said: “Legalising euthanasia would send a message across the whole of society that lives which entail physical and mental suffering, or severe physical disabilities, can be considered no longer worth living.

“This is not only wrong in principle – for no life is worthless – it could also have a terrible and tragic effect on vulnerable individuals at their weakest moments.

“There have been considerable advances in end-of-life palliative care in recent years, but there is a real risk that the introduction of legalised suicide would gradually diminish funding for hospices with their wonderful and dedicated staff.

“It is also likely to reduce investment in further important research into pain management.

“The overwhelming evidence is that persistent requests for assisted suicide are extremely rare when people’s physical, psychological, social and spiritual needs are adequately met.”

The archbishop called on Catholics, “as a matter of Christian duty, to make known your opposition to this legislation by signing the petition in your church”.

The legislation proposed by Mr McArthur would require two doctors to certify that a patient is terminally ill and has the mental capacity to make the decision to end their life.

The doctors would ensure anyone making such a request is aware of all palliative and hospice care options, while the patient would be asked to sign a written declaration of their intentions followed by a period of reflection, and would have to administer the life-ending drugs themselves.

A total of 14,038 responses were received in the consultation for Mr McArthur’s proposed Bill, with the MSP adding that these showed majority support for the change.

Holyrood has already voted down two attempts to legislate for assisted suicide in Scotland.

