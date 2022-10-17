Labour’s Reeves warns the ‘damage has been done’ despite ‘humiliating U-turns’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Labour’s Reeves warns the ‘damage has been done’ despite ‘humiliating U-turns’

By Press Association
October 17, 2022, 7:24 pm
Screen grab of shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (House of Commons/PA)
Screen grab of shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (House of Commons/PA)

Labour’s Rachel Reeves has warned the “damage has been done” despite the Government’s “humiliating U-turns”.

The shadow chancellor called on the Government to “extend a windfall tax on energy producers” adding that Prime Minister Liz Truss has “no authority, no credibility, no plan for growth”.

Ms Reeves cautioned “every single public service is again at risk from the Conservatives” as she warned of “austerity season two”.

Addressing Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in the Commons, she said: “The fourth in four months of chaos and fiasco as this Conservative Government spirals down the political plughole. But the damage has been done.

“This is a Tory crisis made in Downing Street but ordinary working people are paying the price.

“All that is left after these humiliating U-turns are higher mortgages for working people and higher bonuses for bankers. And their climb-down on energy support begs the question yet again – why won’t they extend a windfall tax on energy producers to help foot the bill?”

Ms Reeves added: “It is clear for all to see: the people who caused the chaos cannot be the people to fix the chaos. They are out of ideas, out of touch and out of time.”

POLITICS Tory IncomeTax
(PA Graphics)

Ms Reeves said the Prime Minister should have addressed MPs, adding: “But we know she could not do that with a shred of credibility given that the survival of this Government depends on smashing to smithereens everything she stands for, and now she is attempting to reverse everything she campaigned for, it’s not just impossible, it is absurd.

“The Prime Minister is barely in office, and she is certainly not in power. Only five days ago she said at Prime Minister’s Questions there would be ‘absolutely’ no public spending reductions.

“But after what we heard from the Chancellor today, every single public service is again at risk from the Conservatives, from our NHS nurses to our schools and to our servicemen and women, with the country paying the price for their incompetence.”

Tory turmoil
Screen grab of Rachel Reeves responding to Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt’s statement in the House of Commons, London (House of Commons/PA)

She said of Mr Hunt: “The latest office holder has been in Cabinet for nine of the last 12 years, at the centre of a government responsible for low growth and weakened public services, and him responsible for helping run the NHS into the ground; he was a big part of austerity season one and now he says the cure is austerity season two.”

Responding, Mr Hunt said: “I don’t think she disagreed with a single one of the decisions that I announced to Parliament and that is important for the country and markets to know. And I think there is also agreement on the process of policy making.”

“I fully accept, and I don’t think that I could have been more clear that we have had to change some decisions made in the last few weeks, but what I reject wholeheartedly is her broader narrative about Conservative economic management.”

After defending the Government’s economic record since 2010, Mr Hunt added: “I’ve shown Conservatives can raise taxes, will she show Labour is willing to restrain spending?”

SNP Treasury spokesperson Alison Thewliss said a “cliff edge” is now looming in April when the energy price guarantee ends.

She told the Commons that “economic chaos” was an “understatement” for the situation, and added: “I’m not sure words have yet been invented to describe the scale of unmitigated disaster which the Prime Minister and her chancellors have created in the past 24 days.

“We are back where we started, significantly worse off, due to Tory incompetence.”

Mr Hunt accepted there had been “economic turmoil” over the last few weeks, as he said Scottish independence would be a “recipe” for austerity.

The Chancellor said he is “not against the principle” of windfall taxes, after calls from the Liberal Democrats to increase the levy on oil and gas profits.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey asked: “After so many U-turns, surely the Chancellor can persuade the Prime Minister do to one more?

“Will he introduce a proper windfall tax and help struggling families?”

Mr Hunt replied: “Let me tell him – I am not against the principle of taxing profits that are genuine windfalls.

“But as he will know very well in the energy industry, it is a very cyclical industry and there are businesses that have periods of feast and famine and you have to be very careful that you don’t tax companies in a way that drives away investment.

“We have said that nothing is off the table.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Politics

Liz Truss will hope openly apologising for ‘mistakes’ in her tumultuous early premiership will pacify restless Tory colleagues as she seeks to fight on for another day in No 10 (Daniel Leal/PA)
Apologetic Truss looks to next election as she aims to pacify restless Tories
Truss reflects on ‘tough’ time in No 10 and ‘painful’ sacking of ex-chancellor (Daniel Leal/PA)
Truss reflects on ‘tough’ time in No 10 and ‘painful’ sacking of ex-chancellor
The Government should increase spending on home insulation through the Energy Company Obligation to £3bn over the next three years, the Environment APPG has said (Philip Toscano/PA)
Triple spending on insulation for poorer homes, say MPs
Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme embraces “open and transparent engagement with foreign governments” (PA)
Foreign Agent Registration Scheme to be added to UK National Security Bill
(Roger Bamber/Alamy/PA)
School uniform logos could be scrapped in bid to make clothes more affordable
(Daniel Leal/PA)
Liz Truss apologises for ‘mistakes’ and vows to lead Tories into next election
Jeremy Hunt’s predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng said in September that he and the Prime Minister were ‘absolutely committed’ to the triple lock (Joe Giddens/PA)
Jeremy Hunt signals state pensions triple lock could be scrapped
(Scottish Catholic Church/PA)
Churchgoers ‘have Christian duty’ to oppose bid to legalise assisted dying
Jeremy Hunt (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
New economic body announced by Chancellor to include Osborne’s ex-chief of staff
Micheal Martin (Liam McBurney/PA)
Stormont should be restored while protocol negotiations continue, says Martin

Most Read

1
Stock image police
Two men found dead following one-car crash on A836 near Lairg
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Shane Flower knocked a man unconscious in a one-punch attack on Union Street.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Teenager’s one punch left victim unconscious on Union Street
3
Jill Webster is calling for plans to be put in place to replace the ageing Banchory Academy. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 20/12/2016
Secondary school physics teacher to stand trial over domestic abuse claims
4
Lily McDowall of South Lochs, Lewis with the John Mackenzie Paterson Memorial Trophy for poetry in the 11-12 category. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Islanders take centre stage at the Mod in Perth
5
AC Hotel by Marriott Inverness will open next month. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Take a look behind the scenes as new Marriott hotel in Inverness prepares to…
6
A £1.4 million revamp of the Ellon park and ride has been completed. Photos: Aberdeenshire Council.
£1.4 million Ellon Park and Ride transformation finally complete
7
The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
‘Proud’ refugees who settled in Aberdeen tell their stories to King Charles in special…
8
A section of the A836 is closed near Lairg following an accident. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A836 closed following one-car crash near Lairg
9
Abbeyton Bridge
Work to replace historic Aberdeenshire bridge could start next year – four years after…
10
Plans for a new £50m market are hoped to bring people back to Union Street in the long term. The development is planned of the emptied out husk of the former BHS building. But business chiefs worry the change will come "too late" to save the city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
‘Time is of the essence’: Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street ‘before…
2

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson.
Players pitching in to push Caley Thistle upwards amid fresh injury blows
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 16: Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin at full time during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie, on October 16, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin warns players not to underestimate Partick
Early Warning Lossiemouth by Dr Bill Hossack. Image: Friends of Chalmers Hospital.
GP's watercolours to help Banff charity support Chalmers Hospital
Youngsters took to the stage on Monday, and here are the winners. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Royal National Mod: Monday results in full
The level crossing at Dalfaber Drive in Aviemore
£1.1m improvement works planned for notorious Aviemore level crossing
Glen O'Dee Hospital, Banchory.
Dementia ward at Glen O'Dee Hospital temporarily closed due to 'significant' staffing shortage
His Majesty The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine and heard about programmes set up by Aberdeen City Council to support them at Aberdeen Town House, Broad Street, Aberdeen. All pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families meet King Charles at special reception in Aberdeen
To go with story by Callum Law. Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachncuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. Picture shows; Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. N/a. Supplied by Design desk Date; 17/10/2022
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v…
Scotland defeated England 13-4 in Aberdeen.
World Mixed Curling Championship: Perfect starters Scotland cruise to win against England in Aberdeen
The 10-year-old fought off stiff competition from 11 young singers to win the Mrs Roderick B Munro Trophy and the coveted Gold badge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lochaline singers hit the right note at Perth Royal National Mod

Editor's Picks

Most Commented