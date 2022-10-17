Liz Truss apologises for ‘mistakes’ and vows to lead Tories into next election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Liz Truss apologises for ‘mistakes’ and vows to lead Tories into next election

By Press Association
October 17, 2022, 10:02 pm Updated: October 17, 2022, 11:51 pm
(Daniel Leal/PA)
(Daniel Leal/PA)

Liz Truss has apologised for her “mistakes” and pledged to lead the Tories into the next general election as she fought for her job after a bonfire of her tax-cutting plans.

The Prime Minister said she has “adjusted what we’re doing” after the Government’s fiscal policies spooked the markets, putting in place a new Chancellor with a fresh strategy to “restore economic stability”.

“I do think it is the mark of an honest politician who does say, yes, I’ve made a mistake,” she said.

Labour accused the Tories of sparking a crisis paid for by working people, and insisted “no sorry” could change that.

The Prime Minister is battling to save her premiership after her economic agenda was left in tatters by the dismantling of her former chancellor’s landmark mini-budget.

Speaking after she sat silent in the Commons for roughly 30 minutes as Jeremy Hunt – the new Chancellor – told MPs he was scaling back the energy support package and ditching most of the tax cuts announced by his predecessor, Ms Truss said she wanted to “accept responsibility and say sorry for the mistakes that have been made”.

“I wanted to act… to help people with their energy bills, to deal with the issue of high taxes, but we went too far and too fast. I’ve acknowledged that,” she told the BBC.

Ms Truss became Prime Minister after winning the Tory leadership contest on the back of promises to dramatically cut tax.

But she has been humiliated by a raft of U-turns after last month’s so-called “fiscal event” sparked chaos in the markets.

In the three weeks following the ex-chancellor’s mini-budget, the pound hit its lowest point in history, the interest rate on Government loans rose to its highest for 30 years, and London’s shares crashed to a 19-month low.

The turmoil ultimately led to Kwasi Kwarteng’s downfall, with Mr Hunt – a supporter of Ms Truss’s rival Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership race – chosen to take the reins at the Treasury.

Cost of living crisis
Liz Truss with Kwasi Kwarteng (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

On Monday, he tore up the Prime Minister’s economic strategy, abandoning plans to cut the basic rate of income tax in April and freeze alcohol duty from February.

The Government had already axed plans to scrap the 45p rate of income tax for top earners and had U-turned on a promise not to increase corporation tax.

The pound and UK Government bonds rallied in response to Mr Hunt’s emergency statement, while economists suggested the Chancellor’s approach may reduce the need for dramatic interest rate rises.

Plans to cut national insurance contributions and a reduction in stamp duty, which are already going through Parliament, will continue.

Ms Truss told the BBC she could not deliver “everything” she had hoped to, but pledged to follow through on her agenda for growth.

POLITICS Tory IncomeTax
(PA Graphics)

“Yes… I couldn’t deliver everything I wanted,” she said.

“I delivered the energy price guarantee and the national insurance and we will continue to work to deliver economic growth for our country.

“This week we’re introducing new legislation to make sure that we have smooth-running rail services and that commuters can get into work, and we were dealing with militant unions. So we will continue to deliver our agenda.”

Asked if she felt humiliated by the dramatic change in tack, the Prime Minister said things had not been “perfect”, reflecting on a “difficult time”.

“I was expecting it to be tough, and it has been tough, I think it’s fair to say,” she said.

She said it had been “painful” to sack Mr Kwarteng, but insisted she had made the “right decision”.

“It was right that we changed policy. It’s right that we have a new Chancellor. And now what I’m determined to do is make sure that works,” she said.

There has been speculation that Ms Truss could become the second Tory leader to be ousted this year.

But she told the BBC she is “sticking around” because she was “elected to deliver for this country”, adding: “I will lead the Conservatives into the next general election.

“I will stay in the job to deliver for the national interest.”

Under current party rules Ms Truss is protected from a leadership challenge for 12 months, but that could change if enough Tory MPs demand it.

The pressure on the Prime Minister gained traction on Monday evening, with five Tories now openly calling for her to go after just six weeks in power.

Sir Charles Walker was the latest to make the case for her exit.

He told Sky News’ Beth Rigby: “I think her position is untenable. She has put colleagues, the country, through a huge amount of unnecessary pain and upset and worry.”

The situation “can only be remedied” with “a new prime minister”, he said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister’s press secretary said there had been no point on Monday when Ms Truss thought her time was up.

Conservative Party chairman Jake Berry said there had been a focus on “unity” as Ms Truss addressed a gathering of the One Nation group of Tory MPs in Westminster.

He said she had been “exceptional” and he had not heard any irritation towards her in the meeting, although it was still going on.

James Murray, Labour’s shadow financial secretary to the Treasury, said: “After weeks of blaming everyone else, it seems the Tories have finally apologised for crashing the economy and sending people’s mortgages through the roof.

“But an apology won’t undo the damage they have done. Millions of people are facing £500 a month increases in repayments and the whole country will suffer if services are slashed in an attempt to salvage the wreckage they have made of the public finances.

“No sorry can change the fact that this crisis was made in Downing Street but is being paid for by working people.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss will hope openly apologising for ‘mistakes’ in her tumultuous early premiership will pacify restless Tory colleagues as she seeks to fight on for another day in No 10 (Daniel Leal/PA)
Apologetic Truss looks to next election as she aims to pacify restless Tories
Truss reflects on ‘tough’ time in No 10 and ‘painful’ sacking of ex-chancellor (Daniel Leal/PA)
Truss reflects on ‘tough’ time in No 10 and ‘painful’ sacking of ex-chancellor
The Government should increase spending on home insulation through the Energy Company Obligation to £3bn over the next three years, the Environment APPG has said (Philip Toscano/PA)
Triple spending on insulation for poorer homes, say MPs
Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme embraces “open and transparent engagement with foreign governments” (PA)
Foreign Agent Registration Scheme to be added to UK National Security Bill
(Roger Bamber/Alamy/PA)
School uniform logos could be scrapped in bid to make clothes more affordable
Screen grab of shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (House of Commons/PA)
Labour’s Reeves warns the ‘damage has been done’ despite ‘humiliating U-turns’
Jeremy Hunt’s predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng said in September that he and the Prime Minister were ‘absolutely committed’ to the triple lock (Joe Giddens/PA)
Jeremy Hunt signals state pensions triple lock could be scrapped
(Scottish Catholic Church/PA)
Churchgoers ‘have Christian duty’ to oppose bid to legalise assisted dying
Jeremy Hunt (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
New economic body announced by Chancellor to include Osborne’s ex-chief of staff
Micheal Martin (Liam McBurney/PA)
Stormont should be restored while protocol negotiations continue, says Martin

Most Read

1
Stock image police
Two men found dead following one-car crash on A836 near Lairg
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Shane Flower knocked a man unconscious in a one-punch attack on Union Street.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Teenager’s one punch left victim unconscious on Union Street
3
Jill Webster is calling for plans to be put in place to replace the ageing Banchory Academy. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 20/12/2016
Secondary school physics teacher to stand trial over domestic abuse claims
4
Lily McDowall of South Lochs, Lewis with the John Mackenzie Paterson Memorial Trophy for poetry in the 11-12 category. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Islanders take centre stage at the Mod in Perth
5
AC Hotel by Marriott Inverness will open next month. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Take a look behind the scenes as new Marriott hotel in Inverness prepares to…
6
A £1.4 million revamp of the Ellon park and ride has been completed. Photos: Aberdeenshire Council.
£1.4 million Ellon Park and Ride transformation finally complete
7
The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
‘Proud’ refugees who settled in Aberdeen tell their stories to King Charles in special…
8
A section of the A836 is closed near Lairg following an accident. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A836 closed following one-car crash near Lairg
9
Abbeyton Bridge
Work to replace historic Aberdeenshire bridge could start next year – four years after…
10
Plans for a new £50m market are hoped to bring people back to Union Street in the long term. The development is planned of the emptied out husk of the former BHS building. But business chiefs worry the change will come "too late" to save the city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
‘Time is of the essence’: Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street ‘before…
2

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson.
Players pitching in to push Caley Thistle upwards amid fresh injury blows
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 16: Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin at full time during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie, on October 16, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin warns players not to underestimate Partick
Early Warning Lossiemouth by Dr Bill Hossack. Image: Friends of Chalmers Hospital.
GP's watercolours to help Banff charity support Chalmers Hospital
Youngsters took to the stage on Monday, and here are the winners. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Royal National Mod: Monday results in full
The level crossing at Dalfaber Drive in Aviemore
£1.1m improvement works planned for notorious Aviemore level crossing
Glen O'Dee Hospital, Banchory.
Dementia ward at Glen O'Dee Hospital temporarily closed due to 'significant' staffing shortage
His Majesty The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine and heard about programmes set up by Aberdeen City Council to support them at Aberdeen Town House, Broad Street, Aberdeen. All pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families meet King Charles at special reception in Aberdeen
To go with story by Callum Law. Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachncuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. Picture shows; Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. N/a. Supplied by Design desk Date; 17/10/2022
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v…
Scotland defeated England 13-4 in Aberdeen.
World Mixed Curling Championship: Perfect starters Scotland cruise to win against England in Aberdeen
The 10-year-old fought off stiff competition from 11 young singers to win the Mrs Roderick B Munro Trophy and the coveted Gold badge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lochaline singers hit the right note at Perth Royal National Mod

Editor's Picks

Most Commented