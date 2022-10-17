Truss reflects on ‘tough’ time in No 10 and ‘painful’ sacking of ex-chancellor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss reflects on ‘tough’ time in No 10 and ‘painful’ sacking of ex-chancellor

By Press Association
October 18, 2022, 12:05 am
Truss reflects on ‘tough’ time in No 10 and ‘painful’ sacking of ex-chancellor (Daniel Leal/PA)
Truss reflects on ‘tough’ time in No 10 and ‘painful’ sacking of ex-chancellor (Daniel Leal/PA)

Liz Truss has reflected on a “tough” start to her premiership, admitting things have been “difficult” in Downing Street as her tax-cutting agenda has crumbled around her.

Faced with questions over her credibility in the top job following a raft of U-turns culminating in the near-extinction of her economic plans, the Prime Minister acknowledged she has made “mistakes”, adding that things have not been “perfect”.

Speaking to the BBC, she said she cares “deeply” about the country’s success, and that is what motivates her.

Looking somewhat uncomfortable, the PM defended the slim parts of her strategy that remain intact as she insisted the Tories must now look forward.

Ms Truss became Prime Minister after winning the Tory leadership contest on the back of promises to dramatically cut taxes, and the wholesale abandonment of the policies has left her fighting for her job after just six weeks.

“It hasn’t been perfect,” she admitted.

“It’s been a difficult time and I think we did an interview before I got the job and I said it was going to be tough because of the circumstances we’re facing as a country.”

Asked if her short tenure to date had been harder than she could have imagined, Ms Truss said she had expected things to be “tough” – and that had certainly come to pass.

She added that it had been “painful” to sack her long-term friend and former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng in the wake of the mini-budget market chaos, but insisted her decision was the right one.

“It was right that we changed policy,” she said.

“It’s right that we have a new Chancellor. And now what I’m determined to do is make sure that works.”

Kwasi Kwarteng resignation
Asked if her short tenure to date had been harder than she could have imagined, Ms Truss said she had expected things to be ‘tough’ (Daniel Leal/PA)

Presented with some bleak briefings from her own MPs, Ms Truss said she did not think people would want to hear about “internal discussions in the Conservative Party”.

Labour opened up a 36-point poll lead on Monday, the largest for any party since October 1997, according to a survey of 2,000 eligible voters by Redfield and Wilton Strategies.

Asked what she would say to colleagues convinced the party is going to lose because of her actions, Ms Truss said they should be “focusing on the people of the United Kingdom and how we deliver for them”.

“We were elected on the Conservative manifesto in 2019 to level up our country, to provide more opportunities, to deliver for our public services,” she said.

“That’s what I’m focused on doing. And I don’t think people want to hear about internal discussions in the Conservative Party.

“I think people recognise that we are facing a very serious situation internationally, that there are serious economic headwinds, and they want a government and a Conservative Party that deals with that.”

