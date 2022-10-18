Apologetic Truss looks to next election as she aims to pacify restless Tories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Apologetic Truss looks to next election as she aims to pacify restless Tories

By Press Association
October 18, 2022, 1:06 am Updated: October 18, 2022, 8:44 am
Liz Truss will hope openly apologising for ‘mistakes’ in her tumultuous early premiership will pacify restless Tory colleagues as she seeks to fight on for another day in No 10 (Daniel Leal/PA)
Liz Truss will hope openly apologising for 'mistakes' in her tumultuous early premiership will pacify restless Tory colleagues as she seeks to fight on for another day in No 10 (Daniel Leal/PA)

Liz Truss will hope openly apologising for “mistakes” in her tumultuous early premiership will pacify restless Tory colleagues as she seeks to fight on for another day in No 10.

The Prime Minister is seeking to shore up her authority after she sacked her former chancellor and abandoned her economic agenda in a bonfire of tax-cutting policies, sparking questions over her mandate to lead.

She will rally her Cabinet at a meeting on Tuesday following an informal reception with senior ministers over drinks and nibbles in Downing Street on Monday evening.

Ms Truss has suggested she believes she can weather the storm that has rocked the party in recent weeks, as she vowed to lead the Tories into the next general election.

In an interview with the BBC, aired on Monday night, the PM admitted to and apologised for “mistakes” during her short tenure to date.

She said she has “adjusted what we’re doing” after the Government’s fiscal policies spooked the markets, putting in place a new Chancellor with a fresh strategy to “restore economic stability”.

“I do think it is the mark of an honest politician who does say, yes, I’ve made a mistake,” she said.

Earlier, she sat silent in the Commons for roughly 30 minutes as Jeremy Hunt – the new Chancellor – told MPs he was scaling back the energy support package and ditching most of the tax cuts announced by his predecessor.

Mr Hunt also suggested the triple lock on state pension increases could be scrapped, as he refused to make any commitments on “individual policy areas”.

Labour accused the Tories of sparking a crisis paid for by working people, and insisted “no sorry” could change that.

The PM told the BBC she wanted to “accept responsibility and say sorry for the mistakes that have been made”.

“I wanted to act… to help people with their energy bills, to deal with the issue of high taxes, but we went too far and too fast. I’ve acknowledged that,” she said.

Ms Truss became Prime Minister after winning the Tory leadership contest on the back of promises to dramatically cut tax.

But she has been humiliated by a raft of U-turns after last month’s so-called “fiscal event” sparked chaos in the markets.

The turmoil ultimately led to Kwasi Kwarteng’s downfall, with Mr Hunt – a supporter of Ms Truss’s rival Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership race – chosen to take the reins at the Treasury.

Cost of living crisis
Liz Truss with Kwasi Kwarteng (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

On Monday, he tore up the Prime Minister’s economic strategy, abandoning plans to cut the basic rate of income tax in April and freeze alcohol duty from February.

The Government had already axed plans to scrap the 45p rate of income tax for top earners and had U-turned on a promise not to increase corporation tax.

The pound and UK Government bonds rallied in response to Mr Hunt’s emergency statement, while economists suggested the Chancellor’s approach may reduce the need for dramatic interest rate rises.

Plans to cut national insurance contributions and a reduction in stamp duty, which are already going through Parliament, will continue.

Ms Truss told the BBC she could not deliver “everything” she had hoped to, but pledged to follow through on her agenda for growth.

POLITICS Tory IncomeTax
(PA Graphics)

“Yes… I couldn’t deliver everything I wanted,” she said.

“I delivered the energy price guarantee and the national insurance and we will continue to work to deliver economic growth for our country.

“This week we’re introducing new legislation to make sure that we have smooth-running rail services and that commuters can get into work, and we were dealing with militant unions. So we will continue to deliver our agenda.”

Asked if she felt humiliated by the dramatic change in tack, the Prime Minister said things had not been “perfect”, reflecting on a “difficult time”.

“I was expecting it to be tough, and it has been tough, I think it’s fair to say,” she said.

She said it had been “painful” to sack Mr Kwarteng, but insisted she had made the “right decision”.

Opinion poll tracker
(PA Graphics)

“It was right that we changed policy. It’s right that we have a new Chancellor. And now what I’m determined to do is make sure that works,” she said.

There has been speculation that Ms Truss could become the second Tory leader to be ousted this year.

But she told the BBC she is “sticking around” because she was “elected to deliver for this country”, adding: “I will lead the Conservatives into the next general election.

“I will stay in the job to deliver for the national interest.”

Under current party rules Ms Truss is protected from a leadership challenge for 12 months, but that could change if enough Tory MPs demand it.

The pressure on the Prime Minister gained traction on Monday, with the number of Tories openly calling for her to go rising to five.

Sir Charles Walker was the latest to make the case for her exit.

He told Sky News’ Beth Rigby: “I think her position is untenable. She has put colleagues, the country, through a huge amount of unnecessary pain and upset and worry.”

The situation “can only be remedied” with “a new prime minister”, he said.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary said there had been no point on Monday when Ms Truss thought her time was up.

