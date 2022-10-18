Proposals to bring in four-day working week clears first Commons hurdle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Proposals to bring in four-day working week clears first Commons hurdle

By Press Association
October 18, 2022, 2:34 pm Updated: October 18, 2022, 3:14 pm
Labour MP Peter Dowd insists a four-day working week would be good for the economy, the workers and the environment (Alamy/PA)
Labour MP Peter Dowd insists a four-day working week would be good for the economy, the workers and the environment (Alamy/PA)

Proposals that would effectively bring forward a four-day working week have cleared their first parliamentary hurdle.

Labour MP Peter Dowd told the Commons it is “time for change” as he made the case for a shorter working week, insisting it would be good for the economy, the workers and the environment.

Under the plans, the official working week would be reduced from 48 to 32 hours and any work beyond that would have to be paid by employers as overtime at 1.5 times the worker’s ordinary rate of pay.

The MP for Bootle was allowed to introduce his Working Time Regulations (Amendment) Bill despite Conservative former minister Sir Christopher Chope warning the measures would be “very hotly opposed by everybody on this side”.

The Bill will be considered further at second reading on Friday December 9 2022.

Mr Dowd explained how according to Health and Safety Executive, 18 million workdays were lost in 2019-2020 as a result of “work related stress, depression, or anxiety”.

Furthermore, the MP pointed to a report by the World Health Organisation, which has shown that “long working hours are killing hundreds of thousands of people globally every year”.

He said: “It’s time for change. The arguments made against the four-day working week today are exactly the same arguments that were made against the five-day week 100 years ago.

“I’m afraid the evidence just doesn’t back it up.

“All the evidence shows a four-day week with no loss of pay would be good for the economy, good for workers and good for the environment.”

Mr Dowd highlighted how South Cambridgeshire District Council recently became the first ever UK council to move forward with plans for a four-day week.

He said: “So, a three-month trial of a four-day week with no loss of pay will begin in January for all desk-based staff at the council and if successful, a trial of the council’s blue collar workers such as bin collection crews will follow later next year.”

“Long working hours and low wages is no way to live”, Mr Dowd added.

Sir Christopher, the MP for Christchurch, did not oppose the Bill but put on record his opposition, saying: “So, effectively what he’s saying is that everybody who is currently working more than 32 hours a week will be prevented from so doing in the future under the provisions of his Bill.

“And if ever, one could think of a hand grenade being thrown into the economy, that is probably a really good example of it.”

Sir Christopher insisted everybody should have “the right to bring in whatever Bill they want to” but added: “I think it’s important in a Ten Minute Rule Bill debate to put on record, that were such a Bill to be drafted and brought forward for debate by the honourable gentleman then it would be very hotly opposed by everybody on this side.”

The Bill is unlikely to make further progress without Government support due to a lack of parliamentary time to debate all private members’ bills tabled by backbench MPs.

