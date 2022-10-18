UK demands explanation after assault on Hong Kong protester at Chinese consulate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

UK demands explanation after assault on Hong Kong protester at Chinese consulate

By Press Association
October 18, 2022, 2:58 pm
The Chinese consulate in Manchester where police are investigating an assault on a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)
The Chinese consulate in Manchester where police are investigating an assault on a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)

The UK has summoned the Chinese ambassador’s deputy to demand an explanation after a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester was attacked in the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester.

Foreign Office minister Jesse Norman said the UK Government is “extremely concerned at the apparent scenes of violence” at the consulate and had told the Chinese embassy of the need to allow people to protest peacefully.

He told MPs that Greater Manchester Police had been notified of the demonstration and “intervened to restore order”, adding: “I understand that Greater Manchester Police has launched an investigation to establish the facts of the incident.

“The Foreign Secretary (James Cleverly) has issued a summons to the Chinese charge d’affaires at the Chinese embassy in London to express His Majesty’s Government’s deep concern at the incident and to demand an explanation for the actions of the consulate staff.

“It’d be inappropriate to go into further detail until the investigation has concluded, but let me be clear that peaceful protest – as this House has always recognised – is a fundamental part of British society and of our way of life.

“All those on our soil have the right to express their views peacefully without fear of violence. FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) officials expressed that clearly to the Chinese embassy yesterday.

“We will continue to work with the Home Office and Greater Manchester Police colleagues to decide on appropriate next steps.”

Mr Norman later added it was his “understanding” that “the charge d’affaires will meet with officials this afternoon” (Tuesday).

Scuffles broke out outside the building on Sunday afternoon after 30 to 40 pro-democracy protesters gathered and put up posters.

One protester had to be rescued by police after being dragged into the grounds of the consulate and beaten.

The Chinese consulate in Manchester (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)
The Chinese consulate in Manchester (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)

The injured campaigner told BBC Chinese that unidentified men had ripped down the posters before he was attacked.

UK police are not normally allowed to enter consulate grounds without permission. The properties fall under UK law, but staff who work there may have diplomatic immunity.

China’s foreign ministry said its diplomatic missions abroad have the right to “take necessary measures” to maintain security and rejected the protester’s account.

Wang Wenbin, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, told reporters on Tuesday: “What I want to stress is that the peace and dignity of Chinese embassies and consulates abroad must not be violated.”

The Chinese ambassador to the UK is believed to be out of the country.

Conservative MP Alicia Kearns, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee, told the Commons: “On Sunday these peaceful protesters gathered outside the Chinese consulate to campaign for human rights in Hong Kong.

“What we saw was the Chinese consul general then ripping down posters and peaceful protest and soon followed grievous bodily harm against a Hongkonger, one of whom was hospitalised for taking part in a peaceful protest.

“Some were then dragged on to consulate territory for a further beating by officials who have been recognised to be members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“We cannot allow the CCP to import their beating of protesters, their silencing of free speech and their failure to allow time and time again protests on British soil. This is a chilling escalation.”

Ms Kearns asked the minister: “Will he also confirm that any Chinese official involved in the beatings will be prosecuted and if they cannot be, will be expelled from this country within the week, and what they are doing to protect protests going forward because that is a fundamental right and we must uphold it at home if we are to have any chance to uphold it abroad.”

Mr Norman said he would not comment on the possibility of expelling Chinese consulate staff because a legal process is ongoing.

Conservative former party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith also called on the Government to expel consulate staff if they are found to be responsible for “that punishment beating” in Manchester.

Sir Iain told the Commons: “I don’t understand why the Government couldn’t have put forward a statement, frankly, even if it was to say what they have said today, and it really does show, I’m afraid a little bit, Government dancing away from this.”

Labour MP Afzal Khan (Manchester Gorton) said he was “sickened that such an event took place in my own constituency”.

He added: “These scenes… have no place on the streets of my city, or our country. The UK stands for freedom, the rule of law, and democracy.

“The quashing of peaceful protests will never be tolerated on British soil.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has defended Liz Truss (James Manning/PA)
Foreign Secretary warns Tories against ‘defenestrating’ another PM
Prime Minister Liz Truss during a press conference in Downing Street (Daniel Leal/PA)
Half of Britons say Truss should quit as she prepares for tough PMQs clash
The cost of food and drink has increased at its sharpest rate since 1980 (Aaron Chown/PA)
How everyday food items have risen in price in the past 12 months
The pensions triple lock helps to ensure that pensioners’ living standards keep up with the wider population (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
What it the triple lock and what difference does it make to pensioners?
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt and Prime Minister Liz Truss listen to Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ response the Chancellor’s statement in the Commons. Picture date: Monday October 17, 2022 (House of Commons/PA)
Truss warned against ditching promise for 10.1% pension increase
Pensioners could face a double whammy next April of a real terms cut to their state pension as well as the prospect of energy support being pared back, experts have warned (Joe Giddens/PA)
Pensioners ‘could miss out on £442 a year if triple lock is not maintained’
Soaring food prices pushed inflation back into double figures in September (Yui Mok/PA)
Inflation surges back to 40-year high after food prices soar
Trucks at Dublin port as the Brexit transition period ends and new Irish Sea trading arrangements come into operation (Niall Carson/PA)
UK/EU trade down on levels expected without Brexit, research finds
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Businesses must do more to boost cyber defences, says Nadhim Zahawi
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Inflation set to return to double-figures as food prices surge

Most Read

1
Granite gem: With five bedrooms, a home office, a bar and a large back garden, 62 Hammerfield Avenue ticks all the right boxes. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Charge your glasses for this £470,000 home complete with prosecco palace
2
CR0037565 Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Susan Stewart. ID BY KATHRYN WYLIE Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............23/08/22
Woman who lied about rape weeps as she’s jailed for ‘extremely nasty’ act of…
3
North Guidry Street fire
Elgin flats ‘pretty well destroyed’ in early morning blaze
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dog attack Stewart Terrace, Aberdeen. Picture shows; Aden Robertson's dog attacked Robert Brechin.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
WATCH: Dog owner jailed for letting pet maul man in vicious attack that was…
6
The Port paper shop in Inverurie was broken into. Image: Google.
Thieves smash Inverurie shop window to steal cigarettes, alcohol and vapes before taking CCTV…
7
4 restaurants in the north-east with two or more AA Rosettes
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
9
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Jacqueline Geddes-Smith Picture shows; Jacqueline Geddes-Smith. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
‘Words and numbers almost fall out your head’: Aberdeen woman shares struggles of coping…
10
lewis capaldi to return to aberdeen in 2023
Lewis Capaldi to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2023

More from Press and Journal

hebcelt festival
Sold-out HebCelt festival boosted local economy by over £4m
Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)
Cricket: Scotland punished by Ireland comeback at T20 World Cup
The road has been closed for emergency gas repairs. Image: Google Maps.
Elgin road closed for emergency repairs on gas leak
Reverend Paul McKeown outside Belhelvie Church's new Annexe, which will be officially opened on Sunday.
'We can rightly be proud of what we’ve achieved': Belhelvie Church celebrates £700,000 worth…
Ellie Johnson of the Sir E Scott School with the Iain Morrison Memorial Trophy and the Charlie MacColl Memorial Trophy for singing in the girls fluent 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Young Highland singers conquer their nerves to add to their Mod trophy cabinet
The oil and gas industry is already adapting to be more sustainable (Photo: AzmanMD/Shutterstock)
Tim Eggar: Pitting net zero aims and energy security against each other is a…
31 July 2021. Seafield Park, Heathfield Road, Grantown on Spey, PH26 3HY. This is from the Highland League Football Match between Strathspey Thistle and Wick Academy. Picture Content: - Wick Manager - Gary Manson
Gary Manson rallies Wick for crucial Scottish Cup clash
Finlay Morrison of Glasgow won the An Comunn Gaidhealach kilt pin. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Teenager dedicates Mod win to granny celebrating her 80th birthday in Harris
An Comunn Gaidhealach pendant winner Maeve Dhomhnallach of Glasgow. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Glasgow Gaelic School singer wins prestigious An Comunn Gaidhealach silver pendant at the Royal…
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13469452ca) Liam Scales (4) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 16-10-2022 - 16 Oct 2022
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales would love another memorable Hampden experience

Editor's Picks

Most Commented