Family of British man held in Egypt begin sit-in outside Foreign Office

The family of a British-Egyptian writer on hunger strike in jail say they fear for his health as he “looks like a skeleton”.

Pro-democracy activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah has spent most of the past decade behind bars in Egypt and last December was sentenced to five years after being accused of spreading false news.

His sisters Sanaa and Mona Seif and other family members have started a sit-in outside the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in Whitehall.

Sanaa Seif outside the FCDO (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

They have tents, sleeping bags, air mattresses and warm clothing with the intention of staying there until the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt next month.

Sanaa Seif told the PA news agency: “I don’t feel like there have been any steps taken to secure my brother’s safety and release. I want to put pressure on the Foreign Secretary James Cleverly to act and basically have a plan.

“I’m not a politician, but for months we’ve been hearing that there is sympathy, everybody’s on board.

“Liz Truss, when she was foreign secretary, responded to one of our letters and said that they continue to raise Alaa’s case.

Liz Truss (Daniel Leal/PA)

“But we haven’t seen any progress on the ground and still Alaa is denied consular access from the British embassy and still the Egyptian authorities refuse to acknowledge his British citizenship.

“I know that Britain has leverage and they can use that leverage, it’s not just lip service.”

A small gathering was outside the FCDO building on Tuesday evening, with placards reading “James Cleverly bring my brother home” and “Free Alaa”.

Mr Abd El-Fattah has been on a partial hunger strike in the Cairo jail for 200 days, limiting himself to around 100 calories a day.

Ms Seif went on: “Last time my mum saw him he looked really frail. His mind was still alert but like he looked really frail and he can barely stand.

Sanaa Seif wants more help from the Government (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“I don’t know how much his body can take any more, he looks like skeleton, basically. He writes letters and his mind is awake. But of course, 100 calories can’t keep you alive for long.

“He’s been lately very emotional, but is not hopeful that he will be out, but he’s been very emotional and loving because he feels that we as family are doing our best to try and support him.

“To the Government, I would say the French have done it, the Americans have done it, Britain is capable of doing it.

“Just put it on your agenda, put it on your to-do list, you can save my brother.”

Hollywood stars Dame Judi Dench, Dame Emma Thompson, Mark Ruffalo and Carey Mulligan are among who have campaigned for Mr Abd El-Fattah’s release.