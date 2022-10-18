Ukrainian family in UK hope to highlight products from their ‘incredible’ nation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Ukrainian family in UK hope to highlight products from their ‘incredible’ nation

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 12:05 am
A Ukrainian family living in the UK hope that their Crowdfunder selling native products will highlight how ‘incredible’ their country is (David Parry/PA)
A Ukrainian family living in the UK hope that their Crowdfunder selling native products will highlight how ‘incredible’ their country is (David Parry/PA)

A Ukrainian family living in the UK hope that their Crowdfunder selling native products will highlight how “incredible” their country is.

Anna, 31, who fled Kyiv, Ukraine, alongside her aunt Nadiia, 56, and mother Nataliia, 55, decided in the spring, that she wanted to create a business which would give people the chance to buy Ukrainian products.

Once she had found out which products she could source, she set up a Crowdfunder on September 30, after settling in Cornwall, in a bid to help Ukrainian businesses.

The £10,000 target will be used to buy stock from businesses in Ukraine to help “introduce our products to the public” and are sold in different sized hampers to provide people with a “gift from Ukraine”.

Brown box
Gift from Ukraine (Jane Finlay/PA)

“We have a lot of products here, so there is something suitable for everyone”, Anna told the PA news agency.

“We have notebooks, we have candles inspired by Ukraine and even socks which have designs from Ukrainian buildings on them and are the most popular.

“We also have a wonderful selection of puzzles. It’s especially important for me because they were made just after the war started and we have three different types of them.

“They are called Bravery, Sunflower and Embrace and they were all inspired and created by Ukrainian artists.”

Being mindful about trying to sell products to a nation of tea lovers, they have made sure to keep caffeine stocks healthy.

“We have a very famous Ukrainian tea. I know it sounds like a joke that we are trying to present Ukrainian teas to the British public, but we create such special kinds of teas, so we hope everyone will love them.”

The family also have a makeshift “cooking department” where they make biscuits.

The biscuits being sold have been made using the family’s grandma’s recipe, with Nadiia taking a food hygiene qualification in the UK in order to replicate and share the treat with others.

“We had to have chocolate because everyone loves a good chocolate,” Nadiia said.

The group also have plans to make thematic t-shirts and shoppers.

Anna added that she “loves every product because it was handpicked by us”.

“Ukrainian businesses now are in complete shock – they cannot operate in a very good manner.

“It’s understandable because for example today Kyiv does not have electricity, but everyone there is so happy to have their products presented on the UK market and we are all very resilient and will try to do everything we can, no matter what.”

The family’s chihuahua Cora has also been a big supporter of their work, regularly posing for promotional material.

Dog with a label in its mouth
Chihuahua Cora with a label in her mouth (Jane Finlay/PA)

She added that it has been “amazing” to see the “positive response” and “good responses” from people all around the UK.

“It’s really very shocking that people who didn’t know us and who didn’t know a lot about our company still want to support us,” she said.

“Every comment makes me feel so happy and when the Crowdfunder round ends we will launch the website.”

Despite the ongoing war in the country and the need for Ukrainians to “fight every day to be alive”, Anna said that she wants everyone to be able to contribute to the country’s victory.

“I also want to show through this Crowdfunder that my nation is incredible and everything that comes from my country is incredible – it deserves to be presented everywhere.”

More information on the Crowdfunder can be found here: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/a-gift-from-ukraine

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The cost of food and drink has increased at its sharpest rate since 1980 (Aaron Chown/PA)
How everyday food items have risen in price in the past 12 months
The pensions triple lock helps to ensure that pensioners’ living standards keep up with the wider population (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
What it the triple lock and what difference does it make to pensioners?
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt and Prime Minister Liz Truss listen to Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ response the Chancellor’s statement in the Commons. Picture date: Monday October 17, 2022 (House of Commons/PA)
Truss warned against ditching promise for 10.1% pension increase
Pensioners could face a double whammy next April of a real terms cut to their state pension as well as the prospect of energy support being pared back, experts have warned (Joe Giddens/PA)
Pensioners ‘could miss out on £442 a year if triple lock is not maintained’
Soaring food prices pushed inflation back into double figures in September (Yui Mok/PA)
Inflation surges back to 40-year high after food prices soar
Trucks at Dublin port as the Brexit transition period ends and new Irish Sea trading arrangements come into operation (Niall Carson/PA)
UK/EU trade down on levels expected without Brexit, research finds
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Businesses must do more to boost cyber defences, says Nadhim Zahawi
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Inflation set to return to double-figures as food prices surge
Piles of rubbish at a fly-tipping site near Erith in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Approach to many waste crimes closer to ‘decriminalisation’, MPs warn
(PA)
Low-income families to lose out ‘if benefits rise is not calculated by inflation’

Most Read

1
Granite gem: With five bedrooms, a home office, a bar and a large back garden, 62 Hammerfield Avenue ticks all the right boxes. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Charge your glasses for this £470,000 home complete with prosecco palace
2
CR0037565 Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Susan Stewart. ID BY KATHRYN WYLIE Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............23/08/22
Woman who lied about rape weeps as she’s jailed for ‘extremely nasty’ act of…
3
North Guidry Street fire
Elgin flats ‘pretty well destroyed’ in early morning blaze
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dog attack Stewart Terrace, Aberdeen. Picture shows; Aden Robertson's dog attacked Robert Brechin.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
WATCH: Dog owner jailed for letting pet maul man in vicious attack that was…
6
The Port paper shop in Inverurie was broken into. Image: Google.
Thieves smash Inverurie shop window to steal cigarettes, alcohol and vapes before taking CCTV…
7
4 restaurants in the north-east with two or more AA Rosettes
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
9
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Jacqueline Geddes-Smith Picture shows; Jacqueline Geddes-Smith. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
‘Words and numbers almost fall out your head’: Aberdeen woman shares struggles of coping…
10
lewis capaldi to return to aberdeen in 2023
Lewis Capaldi to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2023

More from Press and Journal

Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)
Cricket: Scotland punished by Ireland comeback at T20 World Cup
The road has been closed for emergency gas repairs. Image: Google Maps.
Elgin road closed for emergency repairs on gas leak
Reverend Paul McKeown outside Belhelvie Church's new Annexe, which will be officially opened on Sunday.
'We can rightly be proud of what we’ve achieved': Belhelvie Church celebrates £700,000 worth…
Ellie Johnson of the Sir E Scott School with the Iain Morrison Memorial Trophy and the Charlie MacColl Memorial Trophy for singing in the girls fluent 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Young Highland singers conquer their nerves to add to their Mod trophy cabinet
The oil and gas industry is already adapting to be more sustainable (Photo: AzmanMD/Shutterstock)
Tim Eggar: Pitting net zero aims and energy security against each other is a…
31 July 2021. Seafield Park, Heathfield Road, Grantown on Spey, PH26 3HY. This is from the Highland League Football Match between Strathspey Thistle and Wick Academy. Picture Content: - Wick Manager - Gary Manson
Gary Manson rallies Wick for crucial Scottish Cup clash
Finlay Morrison of Glasgow won the An Comunn Gaidhealach kilt pin. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Teenager dedicates Mod win to granny celebrating her 80th birthday in Harris
An Comunn Gaidhealach pendant winner Maeve Dhomhnallach of Glasgow. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Glasgow Gaelic School singer wins prestigious An Comunn Gaidhealach silver pendant at the Royal…
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13469452ca) Liam Scales (4) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 16-10-2022 - 16 Oct 2022
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales would love another memorable Hampden experience
From left: Keira Gunn (High Life Highland young leader), Rab Wyatt (coach), John Mcfaulds (coach), Alyn Gunn (head of coaching, Thurso Football academy), Simon Donnelly (ex-Celtic player), Charlie Miller (ex-Rangers player), and Richie Campbell (Thurso Football Academy club development officer).
Ex-Celtic and Rangers stars Simon Donnelly and Charlie Miller coach eager youngsters on Thurso…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented