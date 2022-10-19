Bank shares slide amid speculation of ‘ludicrous’ windfall taxes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Bank shares slide amid speculation of ‘ludicrous’ windfall taxes

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 11:26 am Updated: October 19, 2022, 12:08 pm
Shares in the UK’s biggest lenders have slid amid reports that the Chancellor could target banks with higher taxes on their swelling profits (Marc Ward/ PA)
Shares in the UK’s biggest lenders have slid amid reports that the Chancellor could target banks with higher taxes on their swelling profits (Marc Ward/ PA)

Shares in the UK’s biggest lenders have slid amid reports that the Chancellor could target banks with higher taxes on their swelling profits.

Upping windfall taxes on the banking sector would be “ludicrous” and further deter international investment into the UK economy, according to markets analyst Michael Hewson of CMC Markets UK.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is thought to be weighing up new tax measures in anticipation that high-street banks will report big profits for the year, the Financial Times said.

Higher interest rates mean that lenders could rake in unusually high earnings from customers paying back more on their loans.

But banks are already set to see a third of their profits eaten up by fiscal policy.

Prime Minister Liz Truss last week U-turned on pledges to keep corporation tax at 19% for big companies, instead deciding to lift it to 25% as planned by former Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The measure is expected to raise around £19 billion for the Government.

For banks, the 25% corporation tax rate sits on top of an 8% surcharge on their profits, which brings the combined tax rate to a third.

The 8% surcharge was kept in place as part of the mini budget, despite Mr Sunak previously promising to reduce it to 3% from April 2023.

City experts have urged the Government to carefully consider the surcharge and the impact of further taxes on the wider economy.

David Postings, chief executive of trade body UK Finance, said: “We urge the government to consider the surcharge very carefully and not put at risk the competitiveness of the UK’s banking and finance industry, which is the engine of the economy, providing jobs and investment up and down the country.”

The concerns have been echoed by tax experts who point out that other major economies have lower tax demands on the finance sector.

“From my perspective and the banks’ perspective, the competitiveness issue is real”, Richard Milnes, UK banking partner at EY, told the PA news agency.

“All the major banks operating in the UK have choices about where to go and invest, whether that means deciding to grow a desk inside or outside the City.

“The tax rate is relevant to that. It is right that a 33% tax would put the UK at an uncompetitive position relative to Europe and the US.”

Mr Milnes added banks also have an additional levy on their balance sheets, a measure put in place after the financial crisis.

He told PA: “It is inherently uncompetitive because the US does not have it and a similar levy in the EU is due to unwind.

“The Chancellor has lots on his plate over the next few days, but the question is, will he take the time to talk to his officials and understand the decisions that have been made on bank tax?”

Meanwhile, Mr Hewson was more critical of the potential “short-sighted” behaviour of the Chancellor to impose heavier levies on banks when the economy is “crying out” for international investment.

He said: “This comes across as incredibly short-sighted at a time when the government should be looking to encourage investment into the UK economy.

“It is true that banks look set to make higher profits from the rise in interest rates as well as reserves from overnight deposits held overnight at the Bank of England, but they are also likely to have to make further provision for impairments as the UK economy deteriorates over the next 12 months.

“It seems ludicrous to double down on windfall taxes on a sector that dares to make too much in the way of profit.

“It is also an odd way to encourage longer term investment into the UK economy, which is crying out for inward investment.”

Shares in Lloyds Banking Group, the UK’s biggest lender, were down by around 3.5% on Wednesday morning. Fellow British lending giants NatWest and Barclays also saw their share price slip by about 1.5% following the reports.

The Treasury is due to announce what will happen to the bank surcharge when its medium-term fiscal plan is unveiled on October 31.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has asked parliamentary officials to investigate allegations that senior Tories bullied MPs during Wednesday’s fracking vote (House of Commons/PA)
Speaker launches inquiry into claims senior Tories bullied MPs in Commons vote
Liz Truss has been Prime Minister for just over six weeks but may already be facing eviction from No 10 as her party turns against her (House of Commons/PA)
What next for Liz Truss as she fights for political survival?
Native tree saplings in new woodland (Judith Parry/WTML/PA)
Woodland expansion for climate fight at risk from Government plans – charity
Liz Truss is battling to contain the fallout from a calamitous 24 hours for her premiership which saw a Cabinet minister resign and an open revolt in the Commons (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss on brink following vote chaos and Braverman exit
A protest fake poo with a mini flag with Liz Truss written on it placed on the promenade at Southsea, Hampshire (Ben Mitchell/PA)
Protest pong: Street artist’s mucky campaign against Liz Truss is fake poos
Liz Truss’s Government is teetering on the brink of collapse (House of Commons/PA)
Truss on the brink after Braverman exit and Commons chaos
Empty platform and stationary trains at Kings Cross station in London (PA)
Ministers press on with move to bring in minimum service levels during strikes
Broken funding systems for public services that are not set up to tackle geographic inequalities are putting the “levelling up” agenda at risk, a leading economic think tank has warned (PA)
Broken funding systems for public services ‘preserve geographic inequalities’
The extra funding is intended to help reduce drug deaths in Scotland (Paul Faith/PA)
Services aiming to reduce drug deaths to receive £65m funding boost
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
Commons chaos an ‘absolute disgrace’, says ‘livid’ senior Tory MP

Most Read

1
Home sweet home: This beautiful family home spans three floors and has an enclosed back garden. Photos supplied by James & George Collie LLP.
Forever family home on the market for £350,000 in Kingswells
2
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
3
Lewis has been clean for three months but knows he must continue to resist temptation. Image: Shutterstock/supplied by subject.
‘I don’t want to go back to the way I was’: Aberdeen chef goes…
4
Szczepan Rekas.
‘Danger to the public’ jailed after ‘bizarre’ behaviour towards multiple women
5
David Grant.
Painter who flashed pensioner claimed he was playing with sandpaper, not penis
6
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families after…
4
7
CR0038420 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Angela Morrison Picture by Kenny Elrick 22/09/2022
Mum forced to store £36,000 of drugs by ‘terrifying’ dealer known as ‘Jamaican Leon’
8
Walker Road Nursery in Torry, Image: Google.
Aberdeen nursery inspection found smelly nappy bin had not been emptied for ‘two to…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin Sheriff Court Picture shows; Graham Elrick's dogs Scrappy and Scooby were badly matted.. MORAY. Supplied by DCT Media/ SSPCA Date; Unknown
Man’s animal ban after unkempt dogs with ‘fur matted from nose to bottom’ seized…
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more

More from Press and Journal

The crash happened on Crown Street on October 11. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man due in court today following dramatic Crown Street crash
Engineers are working to fix a complete outage on Shetland.
No internet in Shetland due to island-wide outage
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: No surprise, but still a shock as Gregor Townsend axes…
Aberdeen Northern Hotel
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
Liam Miller member of Moray Darts
Darts community rallies to support Elgin family and teen talent after devastating fire
Aberdeen were beaten 3-1 by Hibs in SWPL 1. (Image: Paul Glendell)
'Football is cruel': Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter disappointed after defeat to Hibernian in…
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
'On the run' man caught looking after almost £50,000 of cocaine and heroin
Belford Hospital, Fort William
A new Belford Hospital and better Far North roads: Rural councillors demand more from…
Mark Davidson.
Son's terrifying campaign of violence against parents to fund drug addiction
Orkney learning support
Early plans for £40m support for learning centre in Orkney gets committee's thumbs-up as…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented