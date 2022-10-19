Raise benefits in line with inflation before next April, Government told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Raise benefits in line with inflation before next April, Government told

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 11:26 am Updated: October 19, 2022, 6:03 pm
Ministers are facing calls to stick by the former chancellor's pledge to uprate welfare payments in line with inflation (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Ministers are facing calls to stick by the former chancellor’s pledge to uprate welfare payments in line with inflation (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Government has been urged to bring forward increases to benefits rather than wait until next April to ensure the poorest families do not go hungry or cold this winter.

Campaigners have warned leaders not to “abandon children when they need support the most”, with ministers facing calls to stick by the former chancellor’s pledge to uprate welfare payments in line with inflation.

In May, Rishi Sunak said benefits would be uprated by this September’s Consumer Prices Index (CPI), subject to a review by the Work and Pensions Secretary.

Figures published on Wednesday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show this to be 10.1%.

The Government has so far not ruled out taking a different course, with reports suggesting benefits could instead go up in line with the average increase in workers’ pay.

New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he will prioritise help for the vulnerable after the inflation increase was revealed.

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation said Mr Hunt should confirm today if benefits will be uprated in line with Wednesday’s CPI figure – and the Government should bring increases forward to help people over winter.

Chief economist Rebecca McDonald said: “It is morally indefensible that the Government should still be considering leaving people with even less ability to pay for what they need, when their own party pledged to make sure the value of benefits keeps up with prices only months ago.

“The Chancellor has it in his power to assuage the fears of millions, by confirming today that benefits will be uprated in full and ahead of April.”

Becca Lyon, head of child poverty at Save the Children, said parents the charity supports are breaking down in tears when opening empty cupboards and skipping meals so they can feed their children.

She said: “The UK Government has an opportunity to provide some much-needed reassurance to help parents and their children through this crisis and must commit to uprating benefits in line with inflation right now.

“It cannot wait until April – targeted support for low-income families is needed now to ensure children do not go hungry or cold this winter.”

Alison Garnham, chief executive of the Child Poverty Action Group, said it is critical benefits rise in line with inflation.

“Government must not abandon children when they need support the most,” she added.

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

The Government did not say, when asked, when its decision will be announced.

Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng previously said it would be announced during his medium-term fiscal plan on October 31 – but neither the Treasury nor the Department for Work and Pensions was able to confirm if Mr Hunt will stick to this arrangement.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies said that, even if the Government uprates benefits in line with inflation, their real value would be 6% below pre-pandemic levels – equivalent to almost £500 per year for the average out-of-work claimant.

Research economist Heidi Karjalainen said: “This is a consequence of below-inflation increases in April this year, when benefit rates failed to keep pace with an accelerating rate of inflation.

“The situation for benefit recipients’ living standards next April could be even more difficult depending on the design of the energy support package in place from next April.”

It said the Government should use more up-to-date information to uprate benefits, to avoid claimants waiting long periods for payments to catch up with prices.

Jack Leslie, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation, said family incomes will continue to “fall sharply” next year.

On uprating benefits and pensions, he said: “While the significant Treasury savings may look tempting in the context of its attempts to fill its fiscal hole, the cost to 10 million working-age families and almost every pensioner would be huge amid the deepest cost-of-living crisis for half a century.”

Disability charities said a decision not to uprate benefits by inflation would be “disastrous” for struggling households.

James Taylor, director of strategy at disability equality charity Scope, said: “The Government must not abandon disabled people at this critical time.”

Gemma Hope, director of policy at Leonard Cheshire, added: “The Government must stick to its words and support those in the greatest need.”

The chairman of the Work and Pensions Committee, Sir Stephen Timms, who has written to Mr Hunt asking to meet before the end of the month, said the approach to benefits “remains shrouded in uncertainty”.

He said: “With the decision this week to end the energy price guarantee after just six months adding to the unpredictability about the future, it is now more urgent than ever for the Chancellor to give some much-needed reassurance to people by guaranteeing that benefits will rise with inflation as previously pledged.”

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has asked parliamentary officials to investigate allegations that senior Tories bullied MPs during Wednesday’s fracking vote (House of Commons/PA)
Speaker launches inquiry into claims senior Tories bullied MPs in Commons vote
Liz Truss has been Prime Minister for just over six weeks but may already be facing eviction from No 10 as her party turns against her (House of Commons/PA)
What next for Liz Truss as she fights for political survival?
Native tree saplings in new woodland (Judith Parry/WTML/PA)
Woodland expansion for climate fight at risk from Government plans – charity
Liz Truss is battling to contain the fallout from a calamitous 24 hours for her premiership which saw a Cabinet minister resign and an open revolt in the Commons (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss on brink following vote chaos and Braverman exit
A protest fake poo with a mini flag with Liz Truss written on it placed on the promenade at Southsea, Hampshire (Ben Mitchell/PA)
Protest pong: Street artist’s mucky campaign against Liz Truss is fake poos
Liz Truss’s Government is teetering on the brink of collapse (House of Commons/PA)
Truss on the brink after Braverman exit and Commons chaos
Empty platform and stationary trains at Kings Cross station in London (PA)
Ministers press on with move to bring in minimum service levels during strikes
Broken funding systems for public services that are not set up to tackle geographic inequalities are putting the “levelling up” agenda at risk, a leading economic think tank has warned (PA)
Broken funding systems for public services ‘preserve geographic inequalities’
The extra funding is intended to help reduce drug deaths in Scotland (Paul Faith/PA)
Services aiming to reduce drug deaths to receive £65m funding boost
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
Commons chaos an ‘absolute disgrace’, says ‘livid’ senior Tory MP

