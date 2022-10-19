Tories make Labour fracking motion ‘confidence vote’ in Liz Truss’s Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Tories make Labour fracking motion ‘confidence vote’ in Liz Truss’s Government

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 11:40 am Updated: October 19, 2022, 12:52 pm
Workers at the Cuadrilla fracking site in Preston New Road (Danny Lawson/PA)
Workers at the Cuadrilla fracking site in Preston New Road (Danny Lawson/PA)

Tory MPs have been told a Labour vote in the Commons seeking to ban fracking is being treated as a “confidence motion” in Liz Truss’s embattled Government.

Conservative deputy chief whip Craig Whittaker warned his MPs that Wednesday afternoon’s vote is a “100% hard” three-line whip.

Ms Truss sought to reassure MPs with concerns that there would be a “robust” process to ensure that local communities consented before fracking went ahead.

The dozens of Conservatives who oppose fracking face being kicked out of the parliamentary party if they do not back the Government’s controversial end to the moratorium in England.

Fracking site in Lancashire
The Cuadrilla fracking site at Preston New Road in Blackpool Lancashire (Peter Byrne/PA)

Though unlikely, if the Prime Minister loses the vote now, it is being seen as a confidence motion and she would either be expected to resign or request that the King dissolves Parliament, triggering a general election.

Labour sources said the Tories had walked into their trap and are preparing online adverts to target every MP who backs giving the controversial shale gas extraction the go ahead.

If passed, the opposition day debate motion would guarantee Commons time for a Bill banning fracking once and for all.

Mr Whittaker wrote to Tory MPs, saying: “This is not a motion on fracking. *This is a confidence motion in the Government.*

“We cannot, under any circumstances, let the Labour Party take control of the order paper and put through their own legislation and whatever other bits of legislation they desire.

“We are voting NO and I reiterate, this is a hard 3 line whip with all slips withdrawn.”

The Government amendment supporting giving fracking the go-ahead in areas where local consent is deemed to have been given was also made a three-line whip.

“I know this is difficult for some colleagues, but we simply cannot allow this,” Mr Whittaker wrote.

Fracking ban
A worker at the Cuadrilla fracking site in Preston New Road, Little Plumpton, Lancashire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mark Menzies, Tory MP for Fylde in Lancashire, where fracking could take place, demanded guarantees communities will be given the “final say”.

He asked Ms Truss to “assure me that local consent will be measured independently and transparently” with no direct involvement for fracking companies in assessing whether there is community support.

The Prime Minister told him: “We will consult on a robust system of local consent, give clear advice on seismic limits and safety before any fracking takes place.”

The consultation will consider “all of the relevant people – the regional mayors, the local authorities and parishes as well as the concerns of those directly affected”.

Tory MP Steve Double, who represents the Cornwall constituency of St Austell and Newquay, argued Labour has “overplayed their hand on this occasion”.

“Whatever your views for or against fracking, Conservative MPs shouldn’t be voting to allow the Labour Party to take over the order paper,” he told BBC News.

But shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire said: “The consequence of making this a confidence vote is that if the Government loses the motion on fracking, the Prime Minister will resign and the government will fall.

“The Tories must urgently confirm this is the case.”

The Prime Minister’s lifting of a fracking ban imposed in 2019 over earthquake concerns breaks a Tory manifesto pledge not to end the moratorium without science “categorically” showing it is safe.

Against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, Ms Truss has argued that the move is needed to end energy dependence on Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

But Tory MPs in areas where fracking could occur have reacted angrily, and fear the go-ahead could make their re-election even harder amid dire polling for the party.

The moratorium was imposed on fracking, which uses high-pressure liquid to release gas from shale formations, after a series of earthquakes at the UK’s only shale wells at Preston New Road, Lancashire, in 2019.

There are potential shale reserves across northern England, but fracking firms could also seek to drill in southern areas where gas might be found.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has asked parliamentary officials to investigate allegations that senior Tories bullied MPs during Wednesday’s fracking vote (House of Commons/PA)
Speaker launches inquiry into claims senior Tories bullied MPs in Commons vote
Liz Truss has been Prime Minister for just over six weeks but may already be facing eviction from No 10 as her party turns against her (House of Commons/PA)
What next for Liz Truss as she fights for political survival?
Native tree saplings in new woodland (Judith Parry/WTML/PA)
Woodland expansion for climate fight at risk from Government plans – charity
Liz Truss is battling to contain the fallout from a calamitous 24 hours for her premiership which saw a Cabinet minister resign and an open revolt in the Commons (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss on brink following vote chaos and Braverman exit
A protest fake poo with a mini flag with Liz Truss written on it placed on the promenade at Southsea, Hampshire (Ben Mitchell/PA)
Protest pong: Street artist’s mucky campaign against Liz Truss is fake poos
Liz Truss’s Government is teetering on the brink of collapse (House of Commons/PA)
Truss on the brink after Braverman exit and Commons chaos
Empty platform and stationary trains at Kings Cross station in London (PA)
Ministers press on with move to bring in minimum service levels during strikes
Broken funding systems for public services that are not set up to tackle geographic inequalities are putting the “levelling up” agenda at risk, a leading economic think tank has warned (PA)
Broken funding systems for public services ‘preserve geographic inequalities’
The extra funding is intended to help reduce drug deaths in Scotland (Paul Faith/PA)
Services aiming to reduce drug deaths to receive £65m funding boost
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
Commons chaos an ‘absolute disgrace’, says ‘livid’ senior Tory MP

Most Read

1
Home sweet home: This beautiful family home spans three floors and has an enclosed back garden. Photos supplied by James & George Collie LLP.
Forever family home on the market for £350,000 in Kingswells
2
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
3
Lewis has been clean for three months but knows he must continue to resist temptation. Image: Shutterstock/supplied by subject.
‘I don’t want to go back to the way I was’: Aberdeen chef goes…
4
Szczepan Rekas.
‘Danger to the public’ jailed after ‘bizarre’ behaviour towards multiple women
5
David Grant.
Painter who flashed pensioner claimed he was playing with sandpaper, not penis
6
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families after…
4
7
CR0038420 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Angela Morrison Picture by Kenny Elrick 22/09/2022
Mum forced to store £36,000 of drugs by ‘terrifying’ dealer known as ‘Jamaican Leon’
8
Walker Road Nursery in Torry, Image: Google.
Aberdeen nursery inspection found smelly nappy bin had not been emptied for ‘two to…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin Sheriff Court Picture shows; Graham Elrick's dogs Scrappy and Scooby were badly matted.. MORAY. Supplied by DCT Media/ SSPCA Date; Unknown
Man’s animal ban after unkempt dogs with ‘fur matted from nose to bottom’ seized…
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more

More from Press and Journal

The crash happened on Crown Street on October 11. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man due in court today following dramatic Crown Street crash
Engineers are working to fix a complete outage on Shetland.
No internet in Shetland due to island-wide outage
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: No surprise, but still a shock as Gregor Townsend axes…
Aberdeen Northern Hotel
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
Liam Miller member of Moray Darts
Darts community rallies to support Elgin family and teen talent after devastating fire
Aberdeen were beaten 3-1 by Hibs in SWPL 1. (Image: Paul Glendell)
'Football is cruel': Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter disappointed after defeat to Hibernian in…
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
'On the run' man caught looking after almost £50,000 of cocaine and heroin
Belford Hospital, Fort William
A new Belford Hospital and better Far North roads: Rural councillors demand more from…
Mark Davidson.
Son's terrifying campaign of violence against parents to fund drug addiction
Orkney learning support
Early plans for £40m support for learning centre in Orkney gets committee's thumbs-up as…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented